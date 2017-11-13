Mardi 5 décembre 2017
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 5 décembre 2017
La programmation musicale :
00:05
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Sonate pour piano n°21 en Ut Maj op 53 (Waldstein) : 1. Allegro con brioSerkin RudolphALBUM : Rudolf Serkin : The complete Columbia album collection / CD 12LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
00:15
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Sonate pour piano n°21 en Ut Maj op 53 (Waldstein) : 2. IntroduzioneSerkin RudolphALBUM : Rudolf Serkin : The complete Columbia album collection / CD 12LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
00:20
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Sonate pour piano n°21 en Ut Maj op 53 (Waldstein) : 3. RondoSerkin RudolphALBUM : Rudolf Serkin : The complete Columbia album collection / CD 12LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
00:30
Schubert Franz
Trio pour piano violon et violoncelle en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 : 4. Allegro moderatoSerkin RudolfALBUM : Rudolf Serkin : The complete Columbia album collection / CD 13LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
00:44
Franz Liszt
Elsa's Traum und Lohengrins Verweis S 446 n°2 (Rêve d'Elsa) - pour piano / d'après Lohengrin WWV 75 de WagnerDaniel BarenboimALBUM : Daniel Barenboim : The solo recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 19LABEL : DGGANNÉE : 2017
00:54
Richard Wagner
Lohengrin WWV 75 : Das süsse Lied verhallt (Acte III Sc 2) Elsa LohengrinRafael Kubelik, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Gundula JanowitzALBUM : The Gundula Janowitz Edition CD 9 : Gundula Janowitz interprète des airs de Wagner et von WeberLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 2017
01:02
Richard Wagner
Lohengrin WWV 75 : Atmest du nicht mit mir die süssen Düfte (Acte III Sc 2) Lohengrin ElsaRafael Kubelik, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Gundula JanowitzALBUM : The Gundula Janowitz Edition CD 9 : Gundula Janowitz interprète des airs de Wagner et von WeberLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 2017
01:07
Richard Wagner
Lohengrin WWV 75 : Höchstes Vertrau'n hast du mir schon zu danken (Acte III Sc 2) LohengrinRafael Kubelik, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Gundula JanowitzALBUM : The Gundula Janowitz Edition CD 9 : Gundula Janowitz interprète des airs de Wagner et von WeberLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 2017
01:15
Brahms Johannes
Trio pour piano violon et violoncelle n°2 en Ut Maj op 87 : 2. Andante con motoSerkin RudolfALBUM : Rudolf Serkin : The complete Columbia album collection / CD 13LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
