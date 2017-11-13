Les Nuits de France Musique
Mardi 5 décembre 2017
6h 52mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 5 décembre 2017

La programmation musicale :
    00:05
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Sonate pour piano n°21 en Ut Maj op 53 (Waldstein) : 1. Allegro con brio

    Serkin RudolphALBUM : Rudolf Serkin : The complete Columbia album collection / CD 12LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
    Sonate pour piano n°21 en Ut Maj op 53 (Waldstein) : 1. Allegro con brio
    00:15
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Sonate pour piano n°21 en Ut Maj op 53 (Waldstein) : 2. Introduzione

    Serkin RudolphALBUM : Rudolf Serkin : The complete Columbia album collection / CD 12LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
    Sonate pour piano n°21 en Ut Maj op 53 (Waldstein) : 2. Introduzione
    00:20
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Sonate pour piano n°21 en Ut Maj op 53 (Waldstein) : 3. Rondo

    Serkin RudolphALBUM : Rudolf Serkin : The complete Columbia album collection / CD 12LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
    Sonate pour piano n°21 en Ut Maj op 53 (Waldstein) : 3. Rondo
    00:30
    Schubert Franz

    Trio pour piano violon et violoncelle en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 : 4. Allegro moderato

    Serkin RudolfALBUM : Rudolf Serkin : The complete Columbia album collection / CD 13LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
    Trio pour piano violon et violoncelle en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 : 4. Allegro moderato
    00:44
    Franz Liszt

    Elsa's Traum und Lohengrins Verweis S 446 n°2 (Rêve d'Elsa) - pour piano / d'après Lohengrin WWV 75 de Wagner

    Daniel BarenboimALBUM : Daniel Barenboim : The solo recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 19LABEL : DGGANNÉE : 2017
    Elsa's Traum und Lohengrins Verweis S 446 n°2 (Rêve d'Elsa) - pour piano / d'après Lohengrin WWV 75 de Wagner
    00:54
    Richard Wagner

    Lohengrin WWV 75 : Das süsse Lied verhallt (Acte III Sc 2) Elsa Lohengrin

    Rafael Kubelik, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Gundula JanowitzALBUM : The Gundula Janowitz Edition CD 9 : Gundula Janowitz interprète des airs de Wagner et von WeberLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 2017
    Lohengrin WWV 75 : Das süsse Lied verhallt (Acte III Sc 2) Elsa Lohengrin
    01:02
    Richard Wagner

    Lohengrin WWV 75 : Atmest du nicht mit mir die süssen Düfte (Acte III Sc 2) Lohengrin Elsa

    Rafael Kubelik, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Gundula JanowitzALBUM : The Gundula Janowitz Edition CD 9 : Gundula Janowitz interprète des airs de Wagner et von WeberLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 2017
    Lohengrin WWV 75 : Atmest du nicht mit mir die süssen Düfte (Acte III Sc 2) Lohengrin Elsa
    01:07
    Richard Wagner

    Lohengrin WWV 75 : Höchstes Vertrau'n hast du mir schon zu danken (Acte III Sc 2) Lohengrin

    Rafael Kubelik, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Gundula JanowitzALBUM : The Gundula Janowitz Edition CD 9 : Gundula Janowitz interprète des airs de Wagner et von WeberLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 2017
    Lohengrin WWV 75 : Höchstes Vertrau'n hast du mir schon zu danken (Acte III Sc 2) Lohengrin
    01:15
    Brahms Johannes

    Trio pour piano violon et violoncelle n°2 en Ut Maj op 87 : 2. Andante con moto

    Serkin RudolfALBUM : Rudolf Serkin : The complete Columbia album collection / CD 13LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
    Trio pour piano violon et violoncelle n°2 en Ut Maj op 87 : 2. Andante con moto
émission précédente
lundi 4 décembre 2017
6h 58mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 4 décembre 2017
émission suivante
mercredi 6 décembre 2017
6h 58mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 6 décembre 2017