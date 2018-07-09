Les Nuits de France Musique
Mardi 31 juillet 2018
5h 29mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 31 juillet 2018

La programmation musicale :
    01:30

    NIGHT RUN

    Mathieu HerzogALBUM : Re-focusLABEL : VERVEANNÉE : 2017
    01:34

    Venus De Milo

    ALBUM : The Gerry Mulligan song bookLABEL : PACIFIC JAZZANNÉE : 1995
    01:39

    Too late

    ALBUM : She moves onLABEL : ACTANNÉE : 2017
    01:44
    Pierre Lordet

    Blue salad eating

    ALBUM : Blind man runningLABEL : KING TAOANNÉE : 2017
    01:49

    CHAIN OF FOOLS

    ALBUM : Stockholm undergroundLABEL : ACT MUSICANNÉE : 2017
    01:53
    Georges Paczynski

    La vieille valise

    ALBUM : Le voyageur sans bagageLABEL : ARTS ET SPECTACLESANNÉE : 2017
    01:57

    BLUE MOON

    ALBUM : Blue moonLABEL : JAZZ VILLAGEANNÉE : 2012
    02:07
    Pierrick Pedron

    Procession

    ALBUM : And theLABEL : JAZZ VILLAGEANNÉE : 2016
    02:12

    Blackthorn rose

    ALBUM : Mysterious traveller : The Columbia albums 1971-1975 / Cd 5LABEL : COLUMBIAANNÉE : 2012
    02:17

    PIECE N°3

    ALBUM : Dancing BobLABEL : CRISTAL RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
    02:25
    Majid Al Masakti

    Hold on we're going home

    ALBUM : CompositeLABEL : TRU THOUGHTSANNÉE : 2017
