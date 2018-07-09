Mardi 31 juillet 2018
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 31 juillet 2018
La programmation musicale :
01:30
NIGHT RUNMathieu HerzogALBUM : Re-focusLABEL : VERVEANNÉE : 2017
01:34
Venus De MiloALBUM : The Gerry Mulligan song bookLABEL : PACIFIC JAZZANNÉE : 1995
01:39
Too lateALBUM : She moves onLABEL : ACTANNÉE : 2017
01:44
Pierre Lordet
Blue salad eatingALBUM : Blind man runningLABEL : KING TAOANNÉE : 2017
01:49
CHAIN OF FOOLSALBUM : Stockholm undergroundLABEL : ACT MUSICANNÉE : 2017
01:53
Georges Paczynski
La vieille valiseALBUM : Le voyageur sans bagageLABEL : ARTS ET SPECTACLESANNÉE : 2017
01:57
BLUE MOONALBUM : Blue moonLABEL : JAZZ VILLAGEANNÉE : 2012
02:07
Pierrick Pedron
ProcessionALBUM : And theLABEL : JAZZ VILLAGEANNÉE : 2016
02:12
Blackthorn roseALBUM : Mysterious traveller : The Columbia albums 1971-1975 / Cd 5LABEL : COLUMBIAANNÉE : 2012
02:17
PIECE N°3ALBUM : Dancing BobLABEL : CRISTAL RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
02:25
Majid Al Masakti
Hold on we're going homeALBUM : CompositeLABEL : TRU THOUGHTSANNÉE : 2017
émission précédentelundi 30 juillet 2018
émission suivantemercredi 1 août 2018