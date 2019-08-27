Les Nuits de France Musique
Mardi 27 août 2019
6h 58mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 27 août 2019

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h00
    Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 101 (L'horloge) : 1. Adagio - Presto
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 101 (L'horloge) : 1. Adagio - Presto

    Joseph Keilberth : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Bamberg
    Album Joseph Keilberth : The Telefunken Recordings 1953-1963 / Cd 5 Label Warner Classics (0190295689261)
  • 0h08
    Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 101 (L'horloge) : 2. Andante
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 101 (L'horloge) : 2. Andante

    Joseph Keilberth : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Bamberg
    Album Joseph Keilberth : The Telefunken Recordings 1953-1963 / Cd 5 Label Warner Classics (0190295689261)
  • 0h16
    Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 101 (L'horloge) : 3. Menuetto. Allegretto
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 101 (L'horloge) : 3. Menuetto. Allegretto

    Joseph Keilberth : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Bamberg
    Album Joseph Keilberth : The Telefunken Recordings 1953-1963 / Cd 5 Label Warner Classics (0190295689261)
  • 0h21
    Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 101 (L'horloge) : 4. Finale. Vivace
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 101 (L'horloge) : 4. Finale. Vivace

    Joseph Keilberth : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Bamberg
    Album Joseph Keilberth : The Telefunken Recordings 1953-1963 / Cd 5 Label Warner Classics (0190295689261)
émission précédente
lundi 26 août 2019
6h 58mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 26 août 2019
émission suivante
mercredi 28 août 2019
6h 58mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 28 août 2019