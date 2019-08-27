Mardi 27 août 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 27 août 2019
La programmation musicale :
- 0h00Joseph Haydncompositeur
Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 101 (L'horloge) : 1. Adagio - PrestoJoseph Keilberth : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De BambergAlbum Joseph Keilberth : The Telefunken Recordings 1953-1963 / Cd 5 Label Warner Classics (0190295689261)
- 0h08Joseph Haydncompositeur
Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 101 (L'horloge) : 2. AndanteJoseph Keilberth : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De BambergAlbum Joseph Keilberth : The Telefunken Recordings 1953-1963 / Cd 5 Label Warner Classics (0190295689261)
- 0h16Joseph Haydncompositeur
Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 101 (L'horloge) : 3. Menuetto. AllegrettoJoseph Keilberth : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De BambergAlbum Joseph Keilberth : The Telefunken Recordings 1953-1963 / Cd 5 Label Warner Classics (0190295689261)
- 0h21Joseph Haydncompositeur
Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 101 (L'horloge) : 4. Finale. VivaceJoseph Keilberth : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De BambergAlbum Joseph Keilberth : The Telefunken Recordings 1953-1963 / Cd 5 Label Warner Classics (0190295689261)
