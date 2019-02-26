Les Nuits de France Musique
Mardi 26 février 2019
6h 53mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 26 février 2019

La programmation musicale :
    00:05
    Bechara El Khoury

    Orages op 93 - ouverture concert pour orchestre

    Paavo Jarvi, Orchestre De Paris, LABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 2017
    Orages op 93 - ouverture concert pour orchestre
    00:19
    Jean Sibelius

    Symphonie n°7 en Ut Maj op 105 : Adagio

    Paavo Jarvi, Orchestre De ParisLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2019
    Symphonie n°7 en Ut Maj op 105 : Adagio
    00:27
    Jean Sibelius

    Symphonie n°7 en Ut Maj op 105 : Vivaccisimo

    Paavo Jarvi, Orchestre De ParisLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2019
    Symphonie n°7 en Ut Maj op 105 : Vivaccisimo
    00:28
    Jean Sibelius

    Symphonie n°7 en Ut Maj op 105 : 14 bars before Adagio

    Paavo Jarvi, Orchestre De ParisLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2019
    Symphonie n°7 en Ut Maj op 105 : 14 bars before Adagio
    00:30
    Jean Sibelius

    Symphonie n°7 en Ut Maj op 105 : Allegro molto moderato - Allegro moderato

    Paavo Jarvi, Orchestre De ParisLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2019
    Symphonie n°7 en Ut Maj op 105 : Allegro molto moderato - Allegro moderato
    00:35
    Jean Sibelius

    Symphonie n°7 en Ut Maj op 105 : Vivace - Presto - Adagio

    Paavo Jarvi, Orchestre De ParisLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2019
    Symphonie n°7 en Ut Maj op 105 : Vivace - Presto - Adagio
    00:40
    Francis Poulenc

    Gloria FP 177 : Gloria in excelsis Deo - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestre

    Paavo Jarvi, Orchestre De Paris, Choeur De L'orchestre De Paris, Patricia PetibonLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2013
    Gloria FP 177 : Gloria in excelsis Deo - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestre
    00:43
    Francis Poulenc

    Gloria FP 177 : Laudamus te - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestre

    Paavo Jarvi, Orchestre De Paris, Choeur De L'orchestre De Paris, Patricia PetibonLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2013
    Gloria FP 177 : Laudamus te - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestre
    00:46
    Francis Poulenc

    Gloria FP 177 : Domine Deus Rex coelestis - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestre

    Paavo Jarvi, Orchestre De Paris, Choeur De L'orchestre De Paris, Patricia PetibonLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2013
    Gloria FP 177 : Domine Deus Rex coelestis - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestre
    00:50
    Francis Poulenc

    Gloria FP 177 : Domine Fili Domine Deus unigenite - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestre

    Paavo Jarvi, Orchestre De Paris, Choeur De L'orchestre De Paris, Patricia PetibonLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2013
    Gloria FP 177 : Domine Fili Domine Deus unigenite - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestre
    00:51
    Francis Poulenc

    Gloria FP 177 : Domine Deus Agnus Dei - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestre

    Paavo Jarvi, Orchestre De Paris, Choeur De L'orchestre De Paris, Patricia PetibonLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2013
    Gloria FP 177 : Domine Deus Agnus Dei - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestre
6h 58mn
émission précédente
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 25 février 2019
lundi 25 février 2019 Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 25 février 2019