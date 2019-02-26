Mardi 26 février 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 26 février 2019
La programmation musicale :
00:05
Bechara El Khoury
Orages op 93 - ouverture concert pour orchestrePaavo Jarvi, Orchestre De Paris, LABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 2017
00:19
Jean Sibelius
Symphonie n°7 en Ut Maj op 105 : AdagioPaavo Jarvi, Orchestre De ParisLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2019
00:27
Jean Sibelius
Symphonie n°7 en Ut Maj op 105 : VivaccisimoPaavo Jarvi, Orchestre De ParisLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2019
00:28
Jean Sibelius
Symphonie n°7 en Ut Maj op 105 : 14 bars before AdagioPaavo Jarvi, Orchestre De ParisLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2019
00:30
Jean Sibelius
Symphonie n°7 en Ut Maj op 105 : Allegro molto moderato - Allegro moderatoPaavo Jarvi, Orchestre De ParisLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2019
00:35
Jean Sibelius
Symphonie n°7 en Ut Maj op 105 : Vivace - Presto - AdagioPaavo Jarvi, Orchestre De ParisLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2019
00:40
Francis Poulenc
Gloria FP 177 : Gloria in excelsis Deo - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestrePaavo Jarvi, Orchestre De Paris, Choeur De L'orchestre De Paris, Patricia PetibonLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2013
00:43
Francis Poulenc
Gloria FP 177 : Laudamus te - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestrePaavo Jarvi, Orchestre De Paris, Choeur De L'orchestre De Paris, Patricia PetibonLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2013
00:46
Francis Poulenc
Gloria FP 177 : Domine Deus Rex coelestis - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestrePaavo Jarvi, Orchestre De Paris, Choeur De L'orchestre De Paris, Patricia PetibonLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2013
00:50
Francis Poulenc
Gloria FP 177 : Domine Fili Domine Deus unigenite - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestrePaavo Jarvi, Orchestre De Paris, Choeur De L'orchestre De Paris, Patricia PetibonLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2013
00:51
Francis Poulenc
Gloria FP 177 : Domine Deus Agnus Dei - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestrePaavo Jarvi, Orchestre De Paris, Choeur De L'orchestre De Paris, Patricia PetibonLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2013
6h 58mn
