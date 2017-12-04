Mardi 26 décembre 2017
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 26 décembre 2017
La programmation musicale :
03:05
Gil Evans
Las vegas tangoNels ClineALBUM : SilencerLABEL : ENJA
03:12
Lotus landKenny BurrellALBUM : GUITAR FORMSLABEL : VERVEANNÉE : 1985
03:22
The pan piperMiles DavisALBUM : SKETCHES OF SPAINLABEL : COLUMBIAANNÉE : 1960
03:26
The bridgeSonny RollinsALBUM : THE BRIDGELABEL : RCAANNÉE : 1994
03:32
Duke Ellington
The river ( Le fleuve) : Vortex - suite de balletNeeme Jarvi, Orchestre Symphonique De DetroitALBUM : Neeme Järvi dirige William Grant Still et Duke EllingtonLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 1993
03:34
Duke Ellington
The river ( Le fleuve) : Riba - suite de balletNeeme Jarvi, Orchestre Symphonique De DetroitALBUM : Neeme Järvi dirige William Grant Still et Duke EllingtonLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 1993
03:37
Take my mother home (Live)Harry BelafonteALBUM : Belafonte/At carnegie hallLABEL : RCA - LEGACYANNÉE : 2015
03:42
Don't misunderstandMelody GardotALBUM : Currency of manLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2015
03:47
MélodySerge GainsbourgALBUM : Histoire de Mélody Nelson (40è anniversaire) (cd promo)LABEL : UNIVERSALANNÉE : 2011
03:56
The return of ChewbaccaPanorama CircusALBUM : Painter of soulLABEL : LIFESTYLE SOUNDSANNÉE : 2015
03:58
Chim chim chereeDuke EllingtonALBUM : Mary PoppinsLABEL : COTAANNÉE : 2005
04:00
I WANNA BE LIKE YOUPhil HarrisALBUM : BOF / THE JUNGLE BOOK / LE LIVRE DE LA JUNGLELABEL : WALT DISNEYANNÉE : 1967
04:04
Francis Poulenc
Les Animaux modèles : le lion amoureuxJan Latham-koenig, Filarmonica 900 Du Theatre De TurinALBUM : Francis Poulenc : Les animaux modèles et concert champêtreLABEL : AVIE
04:11
Maurice Ravel
Concerto pour piano et orchestre en sol majeur / I. AllegramenteEmmanuel Krivine, Orchestre National De Lyon, Huseyin SermetALBUM : MAURICE RAVEL : CONCERTOS POUR PIANO ET TOMBEAU DE COUPERINLABEL : VALOISANNÉE : 1999
04:25
EL CURRUCHAL'arpeggiataALBUM : Los pajaros perdidosLABEL : VIRGIN CLASSICSANNÉE : 2012
04:27
Consuelo Velasquez
Bésame muchoChristina Pluhar, Raquel AnduezaALBUM : Los pajaros perdidosLABEL : VIRGIN CLASSICSANNÉE : 2012
04:31
LunduEgberto GismontiALBUM : SAUDACOESLABEL : ECM RECORDS
04:35
Leonard Bernstein
West side story : Mambo - pour orchestre et exclamationsGustavo Dudamel, Orchestre National Des Jeunes Simon Bolivar Du VenezuelaALBUM : FiestaLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2008
04:37
John Williams
main title + rebel blockade runnerALBUM : STAR WARLABEL : SONY CLASSICAL
04:47
Camille Saint-saens
Le carnaval des animaux : AquariumMartha ArgerichALBUM : Martha Argerich and friendsLABEL : WARNER CLASSICSANNÉE : 2014
04:49
Johann Johannsson
Arrival : KangaruALBUM : BOF / ArrivalLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 2016
04:52
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Marcha al Turquino (after Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Sonata No. 11 in A Major, K. 331: III. Alla Turca)Pity CabreraALBUM : Mozart goes to Havana (JazzCuba volume 23)LABEL : RUMOR RECORDSANNÉE : 2009
04:57
Arturo Marquez
Danzon n°2 - pour orchestreGustavo Dudamel, Orchestre National Des Jeunes Simon Bolivar Du VenezuelaALBUM : FiestaLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2008
