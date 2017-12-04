Les Nuits de France Musique
Mardi 26 décembre 2017
6h 52mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 26 décembre 2017

La programmation musicale :
    03:05
    Gil Evans

    Las vegas tango

    Nels ClineALBUM : SilencerLABEL : ENJA
    Las vegas tango
    03:12

    Lotus land

    Kenny BurrellALBUM : GUITAR FORMSLABEL : VERVEANNÉE : 1985
    Lotus land
    03:22

    The pan piper

    Miles DavisALBUM : SKETCHES OF SPAINLABEL : COLUMBIAANNÉE : 1960
    The pan piper
    03:26

    The bridge

    Sonny RollinsALBUM : THE BRIDGELABEL : RCAANNÉE : 1994
    The bridge
    03:32
    Duke Ellington

    The river ( Le fleuve) : Vortex - suite de ballet

    Neeme Jarvi, Orchestre Symphonique De DetroitALBUM : Neeme Järvi dirige William Grant Still et Duke EllingtonLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 1993
    The river ( Le fleuve) : Vortex - suite de ballet
    03:34
    Duke Ellington

    The river ( Le fleuve) : Riba - suite de ballet

    Neeme Jarvi, Orchestre Symphonique De DetroitALBUM : Neeme Järvi dirige William Grant Still et Duke EllingtonLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 1993
    The river ( Le fleuve) : Riba - suite de ballet
    03:37

    Take my mother home (Live)

    Harry BelafonteALBUM : Belafonte/At carnegie hallLABEL : RCA - LEGACYANNÉE : 2015
    Take my mother home (Live)
    03:42

    Don't misunderstand

    Melody GardotALBUM : Currency of manLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2015
    Don't misunderstand
    03:47

    Mélody

    Serge GainsbourgALBUM : Histoire de Mélody Nelson (40è anniversaire) (cd promo)LABEL : UNIVERSALANNÉE : 2011
    Mélody
    03:56

    The return of Chewbacca

    Panorama CircusALBUM : Painter of soulLABEL : LIFESTYLE SOUNDSANNÉE : 2015
    The return of Chewbacca
    03:58

    Chim chim cheree

    Duke EllingtonALBUM : Mary PoppinsLABEL : COTAANNÉE : 2005
    Chim chim cheree
    04:00

    I WANNA BE LIKE YOU

    Phil HarrisALBUM : BOF / THE JUNGLE BOOK / LE LIVRE DE LA JUNGLELABEL : WALT DISNEYANNÉE : 1967
    I WANNA BE LIKE YOU
    04:04
    Francis Poulenc

    Les Animaux modèles : le lion amoureux

    Jan Latham-koenig, Filarmonica 900 Du Theatre De TurinALBUM : Francis Poulenc : Les animaux modèles et concert champêtreLABEL : AVIE
    Les Animaux modèles : le lion amoureux
    04:11
    Maurice Ravel

    Concerto pour piano et orchestre en sol majeur / I. Allegramente

    Emmanuel Krivine, Orchestre National De Lyon, Huseyin SermetALBUM : MAURICE RAVEL : CONCERTOS POUR PIANO ET TOMBEAU DE COUPERINLABEL : VALOISANNÉE : 1999
    Concerto pour piano et orchestre en sol majeur / I. Allegramente
    04:25

    EL CURRUCHA

    L'arpeggiataALBUM : Los pajaros perdidosLABEL : VIRGIN CLASSICSANNÉE : 2012
    EL CURRUCHA
    04:27
    Consuelo Velasquez

    Bésame mucho

    Christina Pluhar, Raquel AnduezaALBUM : Los pajaros perdidosLABEL : VIRGIN CLASSICSANNÉE : 2012
    Bésame mucho
    04:31

    Lundu

    Egberto GismontiALBUM : SAUDACOESLABEL : ECM RECORDS
    Lundu
    04:35
    Leonard Bernstein

    West side story : Mambo - pour orchestre et exclamations

    Gustavo Dudamel, Orchestre National Des Jeunes Simon Bolivar Du VenezuelaALBUM : FiestaLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2008
    West side story : Mambo - pour orchestre et exclamations
    04:37
    John Williams

    main title + rebel blockade runner

    ALBUM : STAR WARLABEL : SONY CLASSICAL
    main title + rebel blockade runner
    04:47
    Camille Saint-saens

    Le carnaval des animaux : Aquarium

    Martha ArgerichALBUM : Martha Argerich and friendsLABEL : WARNER CLASSICSANNÉE : 2014
    Le carnaval des animaux : Aquarium
    04:49
    Johann Johannsson

    Arrival : Kangaru

    ALBUM : BOF / ArrivalLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 2016
    Arrival : Kangaru
    04:52
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Marcha al Turquino (after Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Sonata No. 11 in A Major, K. 331: III. Alla Turca)

    Pity CabreraALBUM : Mozart goes to Havana (JazzCuba volume 23)LABEL : RUMOR RECORDSANNÉE : 2009
    Marcha al Turquino (after Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Sonata No. 11 in A Major, K. 331: III. Alla Turca)
    04:57
    Arturo Marquez

    Danzon n°2 - pour orchestre

    Gustavo Dudamel, Orchestre National Des Jeunes Simon Bolivar Du VenezuelaALBUM : FiestaLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2008
    Danzon n°2 - pour orchestre
émission précédente
lundi 25 décembre 2017
6h 58mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 25 décembre 2017
émission suivante
mercredi 27 décembre 2017
6h 58mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 27 décembre 2017