Mardi 24 mars 2020
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 24 mars 2020
La programmation musicale :
- 0h10Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovskicompositeur
Juin barcarolle op 37b n°6Brigitte Engerer : PianoAlbum Brigitte Engerer joue Peter Illitch Tchaikovsky Label Decca (4803478) Année 1982
- 0h14
LA CAMPANELLA S 141 N°3FRANZ LISZT : auteurAlbum Pages immortelles Label Emi (7697542) Année 1959
- 0h19
Don Carlo : ella giammai m'amo (acte IV) air de Philippe IIEdward Downes : chef d'orchestreAlbum Recital : Nicolai Ghiaurov interpréte des airs d'operas Russes, Italiens et Francais Label Decca (448248-2) Année 1963
- 0h29
Salut d'amour op 12 - version pour violoncelle et pianoAlbum Songs from the arc of life Label Sony Classical Année 2015
- 0h32
weo English folk song suite: Folk songs from somersetAlbum Oeuvres symphoniques
- 0h35
THERE WAS A PIG WENT OUT TO DIGPeter Broadbent : chef d'orchestreAlbum OEUVRES POUR CHOEUR ET ORCHESTRE Année 1996
- 0h37
The Three RavensAlbum Alfred Deller : The cries of London Label Vanguard (MC 193)
- 0h40
GreensleavesAlbum Alfred Deller : The cries of London Label Vanguard (MC 193)
- 0h43Deller Consort
Patapan: auteurAlbum Alfred Deller complet Vanguard ed volume 3 / Christmas Carols of old England Label Vanguard (MC 192)
- 0h44Deller Consort
God rest you merry gentlemen: auteurAlbum Alfred Deller complet Vanguard ed volume 3 / Christmas Carols of old England Label Vanguard (MC 192)
- 0h47
King Arthur Z 628 : Come if you dare (Acte I) - arrangée pour trompette et orchestreTrevor Pinnock : chef d'orchestreAlbum Sound of trumpet / Vol 1 Label Emi Classics (4403292) Année 2012
- 0h50
Jeu musical
- 0h59
Concerto n°2 en ut min op 18 : Adagio sostenutoJascha Horenstein : chef d'orchestreAlbum Serge Rachmaninov : les 4 concertos par Earl Wild Label Chandos (CHAN 8521/2)
- 1h09
TRIO OP 50 POUR VIOLON VIOLONCELLE ET PIANO : SCHERZETTO (VIVACE MOLTO)Album LE TRIO BEAUX ARTS INTERPRETE TURINA ET GRANADOS Année 1996
- 1h13
El amor brujo : Danse rituelle du feu pour pianoAlbum Albeniz;Granados; Falla / Iberia 2-3-4; Quejas; Danses / Ciccolini / Vol.19 Label Emi Classics Année 2009
- 1h16
ALBORADA DEL GRACIOSO POUR ORCHESTREOrchestre Symphonique De Detroit : chef d'orchestreAlbum Ibert / Ravel : Oeuvres pour orchestre Label Mercury (MERC 432003-2) Année 1990
- 1h23
Danse sacrée et danse profane L.103 : Danse profaneRoberto Fores Veses : chef d'orchestreAlbum Castelnuovo-Tedesco Rodrigo Debussy et Turina : Concertos pour harpe Label Aparte (AP113) Année 2016
émission précédentelundi 23 mars 2020
émission suivantemercredi 25 mars 2020