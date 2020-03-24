Les Nuits de France Musique
Mardi 24 mars 2020
8h 31mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 24 mars 2020

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h10
    Juin barcarolle op 37b n°6 - Brigitte Engerer
    Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovskicompositeur

    Brigitte Engerer : Piano
    Album Brigitte Engerer joue Peter Illitch Tchaikovsky Label Decca (4803478) Année 1982
  • 0h14
    A campanella - pour piano : études d'execution transcendante d'après Paganini s 140 - Georges Cziffra

    FRANZ LISZT : auteur
    Album Pages immortelles Label Emi (7697542) Année 1959
  • 0h19
    Don Carlo : ella giammai m'amo (acte IV) air de Philippe II - Nicolai Ghiaurov

    Edward Downes : chef d'orchestre
    Album Recital : Nicolai Ghiaurov interpréte des airs d'operas Russes, Italiens et Francais Label Decca (448248-2) Année 1963
  • 0h29
    Salut d'amour op 12 - version pour violoncelle et piano - Yo-Yo Ma

    Album Songs from the arc of life Label Sony Classical Année 2015
  • 0h32
    weo English folk song suite: Folk songs from somerset

    Album Oeuvres symphoniques
  • 0h35
    THERE WAS A PIG WENT OUT TO DIG

    Peter Broadbent : chef d'orchestre
    Album OEUVRES POUR CHOEUR ET ORCHESTRE Année 1996
  • 0h37
    The Three Ravens - Alfred Deller

    Album Alfred Deller : The cries of London Label Vanguard (MC 193)
  • 0h40
    Greensleaves - Alfred Deller

    Album Alfred Deller : The cries of London Label Vanguard (MC 193)
  • 0h43
    Patapan - Deller Consort
    Deller Consort

     : auteur
    Album Alfred Deller complet Vanguard ed volume 3 / Christmas Carols of old England Label Vanguard (MC 192)
  • 0h44
    God rest you merry gentlemen - Deller Consort
    Deller Consort

     : auteur
    Album Alfred Deller complet Vanguard ed volume 3 / Christmas Carols of old England Label Vanguard (MC 192)
  • 0h47
    King Arthur Z 628 : Come if you dare (Acte I) - arrangée pour trompette et orchestre - Alison Balsom

    Trevor Pinnock : chef d'orchestre
    Album Sound of trumpet / Vol 1 Label Emi Classics (4403292) Année 2012
  • 0h50
    Jeu musical

  • 0h59
    Concerto n°2 en ut min op 18 : Adagio sostenuto - Earl Wild

    Jascha Horenstein : chef d'orchestre
    Album Serge Rachmaninov : les 4 concertos par Earl Wild Label Chandos (CHAN 8521/2)
  • 1h09
    TRIO OP 50 POUR VIOLON VIOLONCELLE ET PIANO : SCHERZETTO (VIVACE MOLTO) - Beaux Arts Trio

    Album LE TRIO BEAUX ARTS INTERPRETE TURINA ET GRANADOS Année 1996
  • 1h13
    El amor brujo : Danse rituelle du feu pour piano - Aldo Ciccolini

    Album Albeniz;Granados; Falla / Iberia 2-3-4; Quejas; Danses / Ciccolini / Vol.19 Label Emi Classics Année 2009
  • 1h16
    ALBORADA DEL GRACIOSO POUR ORCHESTRE

    Orchestre Symphonique De Detroit : chef d'orchestre
    Album Ibert / Ravel : Oeuvres pour orchestre Label Mercury (MERC 432003-2) Année 1990
  • 1h23
    Danse sacrée et danse profane L.103 : Danse profane - Naoko Yoshino

    Roberto Fores Veses : chef d'orchestre
    Album Castelnuovo-Tedesco Rodrigo Debussy et Turina : Concertos pour harpe Label Aparte (AP113) Année 2016
