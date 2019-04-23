Mardi 23 avril 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 23 avril 2019
La programmation musicale :
00:05
Richard Wagner
Der fliegende Hôllander : OuvertureWillem Mengelberg, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, ALBUM : New York Philharmonic / 175th Anniversary Edition / CD 1LABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2017
00:14
Richard Wagner
Die Walküre : Whol taugte dir nicht die tör'ge Maid (Acte III Sc 3) Brünhilde et WotanArtur Rodzinski, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Ensemble Vocal Du Metropolitan Opera, Helen TraubelALBUM : New York Philharmonic / 175th Anniversary Edition / CD 12LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
00:41
Serge Prokofiev
Roméo et Juliette : Suite n°2 op 64ter : Montaigus et CapuletsDimitri Mitropoulos, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, ALBUM : New York Philharmonic / 175th Anniversary Edition / CD 28LABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2017
00:46
Serge Prokofiev
Roméo et Juliette : Suite n°2 op 64ter : Juliette jeune filleDimitri Mitropoulos, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, ALBUM : New York Philharmonic / 175th Anniversary Edition / CD 28LABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2017
00:50
Serge Prokofiev
Roméo et Juliette op 64 : Suite n°1 op 64bis : Mort de TybaltDimitri Mitropoulos, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, ALBUM : New York Philharmonic / 175th Anniversary Edition / CD 28LABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2017
00:55
Samuel Barber
Concerto pour violon op 14 : AllegroLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Isaac SternALBUM : New York Philharmonic / 175th Anniversary Edition / CD 51LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
01:06
Samuel Barber
Concerto pour violon op 14 : AndanteLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Isaac SternALBUM : New York Philharmonic / 175th Anniversary Edition / CD 51LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
01:14
Samuel Barber
Concerto pour violon op 14 : Presto in moto perpetuoLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Isaac SternALBUM : New York Philharmonic / 175th Anniversary Edition / CD 51LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
01:18
William Schuman
In praise of Shahn : Vigoroso - pour orchestreLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, ALBUM : New York Philharmonic / 175th Anniversary Edition / CD 51LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
01:24
Deems Taylor
Through the looking glass suite op 12 : Looking-Glass insectsAndre Kostelanetz, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Frank GullinoALBUM : New York Philharmonic / 175th Anniversary Edition / CD 54LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
