Les Nuits de France Musique
Mardi 23 avril 2019
6h 53mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 23 avril 2019

La programmation musicale :
    00:05
    Richard Wagner

    Der fliegende Hôllander : Ouverture

    Willem Mengelberg, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, ALBUM : New York Philharmonic / 175th Anniversary Edition / CD 1LABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2017
    00:14
    Richard Wagner

    Die Walküre : Whol taugte dir nicht die tör'ge Maid (Acte III Sc 3) Brünhilde et Wotan

    Artur Rodzinski, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Ensemble Vocal Du Metropolitan Opera, Helen TraubelALBUM : New York Philharmonic / 175th Anniversary Edition / CD 12LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
    00:41
    Serge Prokofiev

    Roméo et Juliette : Suite n°2 op 64ter : Montaigus et Capulets

    Dimitri Mitropoulos, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, ALBUM : New York Philharmonic / 175th Anniversary Edition / CD 28LABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2017
    00:46
    Serge Prokofiev

    Roméo et Juliette : Suite n°2 op 64ter : Juliette jeune fille

    Dimitri Mitropoulos, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, ALBUM : New York Philharmonic / 175th Anniversary Edition / CD 28LABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2017
    00:50
    Serge Prokofiev

    Roméo et Juliette op 64 : Suite n°1 op 64bis : Mort de Tybalt

    Dimitri Mitropoulos, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, ALBUM : New York Philharmonic / 175th Anniversary Edition / CD 28LABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2017
    00:55
    Samuel Barber

    Concerto pour violon op 14 : Allegro

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Isaac SternALBUM : New York Philharmonic / 175th Anniversary Edition / CD 51LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
    01:06
    Samuel Barber

    Concerto pour violon op 14 : Andante

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Isaac SternALBUM : New York Philharmonic / 175th Anniversary Edition / CD 51LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
    01:14
    Samuel Barber

    Concerto pour violon op 14 : Presto in moto perpetuo

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Isaac SternALBUM : New York Philharmonic / 175th Anniversary Edition / CD 51LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
    01:18
    William Schuman

    In praise of Shahn : Vigoroso - pour orchestre

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, ALBUM : New York Philharmonic / 175th Anniversary Edition / CD 51LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
    01:24
    Deems Taylor

    Through the looking glass suite op 12 : Looking-Glass insects

    Andre Kostelanetz, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Frank GullinoALBUM : New York Philharmonic / 175th Anniversary Edition / CD 54LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
