Mardi 17 septembre 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 17 septembre 2019
La programmation musicale :
- 0h01
Orchestre National de France
- 0h30Franz Schubertcompositeur
Sonate n°21 en Si bémol Maj op posth D 960 : Molto moderatoAlbum Franz Schubert : Oeuvres Pour Piano Label Avimu (8553098)
- 0h53Franz Schubertcompositeur
Sonate n°21 en Si bémol Maj op posth D 960 : Andante sostenutoAlbum Franz Schubert : Oeuvres Pour Piano Label Avimu (8553098)
- 1h04Franz Schubertcompositeur
Sonate n°21 en Si bémol Maj op posth D 960 : ScherzoAlbum Franz Schubert : Oeuvres Pour Piano Label Avimu (8553098)
- 1h08Franz Schubertcompositeur
Sonate n°21 en Si bémol Maj op posth D 960 : Allegro ma non troppoAlbum Franz Schubert : Oeuvres Pour Piano Label Avimu (8553098)
- 1h17
Orchestre National de France
