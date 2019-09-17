Les Nuits de France Musique
Mardi 17 septembre 2019
6h 58mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 17 septembre 2019

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h01
    Orchestre National de France - Paris,Maison Radio/Mozart,Bruckner/Vogt,Orchestre National France,Ticciati

    Orchestre National de France

  • 0h30
    Sonate n°21 en Si bémol Maj op posth D 960 : Molto moderato - LARS VOGT
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Sonate n°21 en Si bémol Maj op posth D 960 : Molto moderato

    Album Franz Schubert : Oeuvres Pour Piano Label Avimu (8553098)
  • 0h53
    Sonate n°21 en Si bémol Maj op posth D 960 : Andante sostenuto - LARS VOGT
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Sonate n°21 en Si bémol Maj op posth D 960 : Andante sostenuto

    Album Franz Schubert : Oeuvres Pour Piano Label Avimu (8553098)
  • 1h04
    Sonate n°21 en Si bémol Maj op posth D 960 : Scherzo - LARS VOGT
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Sonate n°21 en Si bémol Maj op posth D 960 : Scherzo

    Album Franz Schubert : Oeuvres Pour Piano Label Avimu (8553098)
  • 1h08
    Sonate n°21 en Si bémol Maj op posth D 960 : Allegro ma non troppo - LARS VOGT
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Sonate n°21 en Si bémol Maj op posth D 960 : Allegro ma non troppo

    Album Franz Schubert : Oeuvres Pour Piano Label Avimu (8553098)
  • 1h17
    Orchestre National de France - TCE/Schubert,Berg/Reiss,Messina,ONF,Gatti

    Orchestre National de France

émission précédente
lundi 16 septembre 2019
6h 28mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 16 septembre 2019
émission suivante
mercredi 18 septembre 2019
6h 28mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 18 septembre 2019