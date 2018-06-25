Les Nuits de France Musique
Mardi 17 juillet 2018
6h 59mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 17 juillet 2018

La programmation musicale :
    00:00
    Leonard Bernstein

    Overture

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 1991
    00:04
    Leonard Bernstein

    Westphalia chorale

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
    00:05
    Leonard Bernstein

    Life is happiness indeed

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
    00:08
    Leonard Bernstein

    The best of all possible worlds

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
    00:11
    Leonard Bernstein

    Universal good

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
    00:12
    Leonard Bernstein

    Oh, happy we

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
    00:14
    Lourival Silvestre

    Illusion sonore - pour flûte traversière guitare acoustique et violon

    ALBUM : Guitare plus : Argentine Brésil Colombie / Vol. 33LABEL : MANDALAANNÉE : 1998
    00:25
    Basil Poledouris

    Theology ~ Civilization

    Basil Poledouris, Orchestre De L'academie Sainte Cecile De Rome, Choeur De L'academie Sainte Cecile De RomeALBUM : Conan le barbareLABEL : RCA
    00:28
    Basil Poledouris

    The Orgy

    Basil Poledouris, Orchestre De L'academie Sainte Cecile De Rome, Choeur De L'academie Sainte Cecile De RomeALBUM : Conan le barbareLABEL : RCA
