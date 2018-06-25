Mardi 17 juillet 2018
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 17 juillet 2018
La programmation musicale :
00:00
Leonard Bernstein
OvertureLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 1991
00:04
Leonard Bernstein
Westphalia choraleLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
00:05
Leonard Bernstein
Life is happiness indeedLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
00:08
Leonard Bernstein
The best of all possible worldsLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
00:11
Leonard Bernstein
Universal goodLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
00:12
Leonard Bernstein
Oh, happy weLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
00:14
Lourival Silvestre
Illusion sonore - pour flûte traversière guitare acoustique et violonALBUM : Guitare plus : Argentine Brésil Colombie / Vol. 33LABEL : MANDALAANNÉE : 1998
00:25
Basil Poledouris
Theology ~ CivilizationBasil Poledouris, Orchestre De L'academie Sainte Cecile De Rome, Choeur De L'academie Sainte Cecile De RomeALBUM : Conan le barbareLABEL : RCA
00:28
Basil Poledouris
The OrgyBasil Poledouris, Orchestre De L'academie Sainte Cecile De Rome, Choeur De L'academie Sainte Cecile De RomeALBUM : Conan le barbareLABEL : RCA
émission précédentelundi 16 juillet 2018
émission suivantemercredi 18 juillet 2018