Les Nuits de France Musique
Mardi 15 août 2017
6h 58mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 15 août 2017

La programmation musicale :
    00:00
    Richard Wagner

    Der fliegende Hôllander : Ouverture

    Willem Mengelberg, Orchestre Philharmonique De New YorkALBUM : New York Philharmonic / 175th Anniversary Edition / CD 1LABEL : SONY CLASSICAL
    00:09
    Richard Wagner

    Die Walküre : Whol taugte dir nicht die tör'ge Maid (Acte III Sc 3) Brünhilde et Wotan

    Artur Rodzinski, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Ensemble Vocal Du Metropolitan Opera, Helen TraubelALBUM : New York Philharmonic / 175th Anniversary Edition / CD 12LABEL : SONY
    00:35
    Serge Prokofiev

    Roméo et Juliette : Suite n°2 op 64ter : Montaigus et Capulets

    Dimitri Mitropoulos, Orchestre Philharmonique De New YorkALBUM : New York Philharmonic / 175th Anniversary Edition / CD 28LABEL : SONY CLASSICAL
    00:41
    Serge Prokofiev

    Roméo et Juliette : Suite n°2 op 64ter : Juliette jeune fille

    Dimitri Mitropoulos, Orchestre Philharmonique De New YorkALBUM : New York Philharmonic / 175th Anniversary Edition / CD 28LABEL : SONY CLASSICAL
    00:45
    Serge Prokofiev

    Roméo et Juliette op 64 : Suite n°1 op 64bis : Mort de Tybalt

    Dimitri Mitropoulos, Orchestre Philharmonique De New YorkALBUM : New York Philharmonic / 175th Anniversary Edition / CD 28LABEL : SONY CLASSICAL
    00:50
    Samuel Barber

    Concerto pour violon op 14 : Allegro

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Isaac SternALBUM : New York Philharmonic / 175th Anniversary Edition / CD 51LABEL : SONY
