Mardi 15 août 2017
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 15 août 2017
La programmation musicale :
00:00
Richard Wagner
Der fliegende Hôllander : OuvertureWillem Mengelberg, Orchestre Philharmonique De New YorkALBUM : New York Philharmonic / 175th Anniversary Edition / CD 1LABEL : SONY CLASSICAL
00:09
Richard Wagner
Die Walküre : Whol taugte dir nicht die tör'ge Maid (Acte III Sc 3) Brünhilde et WotanArtur Rodzinski, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Ensemble Vocal Du Metropolitan Opera, Helen TraubelALBUM : New York Philharmonic / 175th Anniversary Edition / CD 12LABEL : SONY
00:35
Serge Prokofiev
Roméo et Juliette : Suite n°2 op 64ter : Montaigus et CapuletsDimitri Mitropoulos, Orchestre Philharmonique De New YorkALBUM : New York Philharmonic / 175th Anniversary Edition / CD 28LABEL : SONY CLASSICAL
00:41
Serge Prokofiev
Roméo et Juliette : Suite n°2 op 64ter : Juliette jeune filleDimitri Mitropoulos, Orchestre Philharmonique De New YorkALBUM : New York Philharmonic / 175th Anniversary Edition / CD 28LABEL : SONY CLASSICAL
00:45
Serge Prokofiev
Roméo et Juliette op 64 : Suite n°1 op 64bis : Mort de TybaltDimitri Mitropoulos, Orchestre Philharmonique De New YorkALBUM : New York Philharmonic / 175th Anniversary Edition / CD 28LABEL : SONY CLASSICAL
00:50
Samuel Barber
Concerto pour violon op 14 : AllegroLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Isaac SternALBUM : New York Philharmonic / 175th Anniversary Edition / CD 51LABEL : SONY
6h 58mn
