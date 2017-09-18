Mardi 10 octobre 2017
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 10 octobre 2017
La programmation musicale :
00:05
Marc Antoine Charpentier
Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : PréludeVincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIERANNÉE : 2013
00:06
Marc Antoine Charpentier
Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : Te Deum laudamusVincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIERANNÉE : 2013
00:07
Marc Antoine Charpentier
Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : Te aeternum PatremVincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIERANNÉE : 2013
00:12
Marc Antoine Charpentier
Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : Te per orbem terrarumVincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIERANNÉE : 2013
00:16
Marc Antoine Charpentier
Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : Tu devicto mortis aculeoVincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIERANNÉE : 2013
00:17
Marc Antoine Charpentier
Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : Te ergo quaesumus famulis tuis subveniVincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIERANNÉE : 2013
00:19
Marc Antoine Charpentier
Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : Aeterna fac cum santis tuisVincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIERANNÉE : 2013
00:21
Marc Antoine Charpentier
Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : Dignare Domine / Fiat misercordiaVincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIERANNÉE : 2013
00:25
Marc Antoine Charpentier
Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : In te Domine speraviVincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIERANNÉE : 2013
00:28
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Septuor en Mi bémol Maj op 20 : Scherzo : Allegro molto e vivace - pour violon alto violoncelle contrebasse clarinette cor et bassonGil ShahamALBUM : Ludwig van Beethoven : Triple concerto et SeptuorLABEL : ARTE NOVA CLASSICSANNÉE : 2005
00:31
Ludwig Van Beethoven
33 variations en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°22Daniel BarenboimALBUM : Beethoven : Variations DiabelliLABEL : ERATOANNÉE : 2016
00:32
Ludwig Van Beethoven
33 variations en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°23Daniel BarenboimALBUM : Beethoven : Variations DiabelliLABEL : ERATOANNÉE : 2016
00:32
Ludwig Van Beethoven
33 variations en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°24Daniel BarenboimALBUM : Beethoven : Variations DiabelliLABEL : ERATOANNÉE : 2016
00:35
Ludwig Van Beethoven
33 variations en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°25Daniel BarenboimALBUM : Beethoven : Variations DiabelliLABEL : ERATOANNÉE : 2016
00:36
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni K 527 : Notte e giorno faticar (Acte I Sc 1) Air de LeporelloCarlo Maria Giulini, Philharmonia Orchestra, Giuseppe TaddeiALBUM : Don Giovanni K 527LABEL : WARNER CLASSICSANNÉE : 2016
00:38
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni K 527 : Non sperar (Acte I Sc 1) Donna Anna Don Giovanni et LeporelloCarlo Maria Giulini, Philharmonia Orchestra, Eberhard WachterALBUM : Don Giovanni K 527LABEL : WARNER CLASSICSANNÉE : 2016
00:39
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni K 527 : Lasciala indegno (Acte I Sc 1) Le Commandeur don Giovanni et LeporelloCarlo Maria Giulini, Philharmonia Orchestra, Choeur Philharmonia, Roberto BenaglioALBUM : Don Giovanni K 527LABEL : WARNER CLASSICSANNÉE : 2016
00:41
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto n°25 en Ut Maj K 503 : AllegrettoRinaldo Alessandrini, Divertissement, Olivier CaveALBUM : Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Concertos pour pianoLABEL : ALPHA (ET MBM)ANNÉE : 2016
00:50
Franz Schubert
Winterreise op 89 D 911 : MutMatthias GoerneALBUM : Franz Schubert : WinterreiseLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDI
00:52
Franz Schubert
Winterreise op 89 D 911 : Die NebensonnenMatthias GoerneALBUM : Franz Schubert : WinterreiseLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDI
00:54
Franz Schubert
Winterreise op 89 D 911 : Der LeiermannMatthias GoerneALBUM : Franz Schubert : WinterreiseLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDI
6h 58mn
