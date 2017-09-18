Les Nuits de France Musique
Mardi 10 octobre 2017
6h 52mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 10 octobre 2017

La programmation musicale :
    00:05
    Marc Antoine Charpentier

    Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : Prélude

    Vincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIERANNÉE : 2013
    00:06
    Marc Antoine Charpentier

    Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : Te Deum laudamus

    Vincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIERANNÉE : 2013
    00:07
    Marc Antoine Charpentier

    Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : Te aeternum Patrem

    Vincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIERANNÉE : 2013
    00:12
    Marc Antoine Charpentier

    Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : Te per orbem terrarum

    Vincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIERANNÉE : 2013
    00:16
    Marc Antoine Charpentier

    Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : Tu devicto mortis aculeo

    Vincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIERANNÉE : 2013
    00:17
    Marc Antoine Charpentier

    Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : Te ergo quaesumus famulis tuis subveni

    Vincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIERANNÉE : 2013
    00:19
    Marc Antoine Charpentier

    Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : Aeterna fac cum santis tuis

    Vincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIERANNÉE : 2013
    00:21
    Marc Antoine Charpentier

    Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : Dignare Domine / Fiat misercordia

    Vincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIERANNÉE : 2013
    00:25
    Marc Antoine Charpentier

    Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : In te Domine speravi

    Vincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIERANNÉE : 2013
    00:28
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Septuor en Mi bémol Maj op 20 : Scherzo : Allegro molto e vivace - pour violon alto violoncelle contrebasse clarinette cor et basson

    Gil ShahamALBUM : Ludwig van Beethoven : Triple concerto et SeptuorLABEL : ARTE NOVA CLASSICSANNÉE : 2005
    00:31
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    33 variations en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°22

    Daniel BarenboimALBUM : Beethoven : Variations DiabelliLABEL : ERATOANNÉE : 2016
    00:32
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    33 variations en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°23

    Daniel BarenboimALBUM : Beethoven : Variations DiabelliLABEL : ERATOANNÉE : 2016
    00:32
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    33 variations en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°24

    Daniel BarenboimALBUM : Beethoven : Variations DiabelliLABEL : ERATOANNÉE : 2016
    00:35
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    33 variations en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°25

    Daniel BarenboimALBUM : Beethoven : Variations DiabelliLABEL : ERATOANNÉE : 2016
    00:36
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Don Giovanni K 527 : Notte e giorno faticar (Acte I Sc 1) Air de Leporello

    Carlo Maria Giulini, Philharmonia Orchestra, Giuseppe TaddeiALBUM : Don Giovanni K 527LABEL : WARNER CLASSICSANNÉE : 2016
    00:38
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Don Giovanni K 527 : Non sperar (Acte I Sc 1) Donna Anna Don Giovanni et Leporello

    Carlo Maria Giulini, Philharmonia Orchestra, Eberhard WachterALBUM : Don Giovanni K 527LABEL : WARNER CLASSICSANNÉE : 2016
    00:39
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Don Giovanni K 527 : Lasciala indegno (Acte I Sc 1) Le Commandeur don Giovanni et Leporello

    Carlo Maria Giulini, Philharmonia Orchestra, Choeur Philharmonia, Roberto BenaglioALBUM : Don Giovanni K 527LABEL : WARNER CLASSICSANNÉE : 2016
    00:41
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Concerto n°25 en Ut Maj K 503 : Allegretto

    Rinaldo Alessandrini, Divertissement, Olivier CaveALBUM : Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Concertos pour pianoLABEL : ALPHA (ET MBM)ANNÉE : 2016
    00:50
    Franz Schubert

    Winterreise op 89 D 911 : Mut

    Matthias GoerneALBUM : Franz Schubert : WinterreiseLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDI
    00:52
    Franz Schubert

    Winterreise op 89 D 911 : Die Nebensonnen

    Matthias GoerneALBUM : Franz Schubert : WinterreiseLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDI
    00:54
    Franz Schubert

    Winterreise op 89 D 911 : Der Leiermann

    Matthias GoerneALBUM : Franz Schubert : WinterreiseLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDI
6h 58mn
