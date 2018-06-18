Les Nuits de France Musique
Mardi 10 juillet 2018
6h 59mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 10 juillet 2018

La programmation musicale :
    00:04
    Felix Mendelssohn

    Le songe d'une nuit d'été op 61 : Ouverture op 21

    Rafael Kubelik, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Rafael Kubelik dirige Mendelssohn et WeberLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
    00:16
    Felix Mendelssohn

    Le songe d'une nuit d'été op 61 : Scherzo

    Rafael Kubelik, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Rafael Kubelik dirige Mendelssohn et WeberLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
    00:20
    Felix Mendelssohn

    Le songe d'une nuit d'été op 61 : Elfenmarsch - pour orchestre avec soprano contralto et choeur de femmes

    Rafael Kubelik, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Rafael Kubelik dirige Mendelssohn et WeberLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
    00:22
    Felix Mendelssohn

    LE SONGE D UNE NUIT D ETE : BUNTE SCHLANGEN ZWEIGEZUNGT

    Rafael Kubelik, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Rafael Kubelik dirige Mendelssohn et WeberLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 1964
    00:25
    Felix Mendelssohn

    Le songe d'une nuit d'été op 61 : Intermezzo - pour orchestre avec soprano contralto et choeur de femmes

    Rafael Kubelik, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Rafael Kubelik dirige Mendelssohn et WeberLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
    00:28
    Felix Mendelssohn

    Le songe d'une nuit d'été op 61 : Notturno - pour orchestre avec soprano contralto et choeur de femmes

    Rafael Kubelik, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Rafael Kubelik dirige Mendelssohn et WeberLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
    00:34
    Felix Mendelssohn

    Le songe d'une nuit d'été op 61 : Hochzeitsmarsch - pour orchestre avec soprano contralto et choeur de femmes

    Rafael Kubelik, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Rafael Kubelik dirige Mendelssohn et WeberLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
    00:38
    Felix Mendelssohn

    Le songe d'une nuit d'été op 61 : Trauermarsch - pour orchestre avec soprano contralto et choeur de femmes

    Rafael Kubelik, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Rafael Kubelik dirige Mendelssohn et WeberLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
    00:39
    Felix Mendelssohn

    Le songe d'une nuit d'été op 61 : Ein Tanz von Rupeln - pour orchestre avec soprano contralto et choeur de femmes

    Rafael Kubelik, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Rafael Kubelik dirige Mendelssohn et WeberLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
    00:41
    Felix Mendelssohn

    Le songe d'une nuit d'été op 61 : Finale - pour orchestre avec soprano contralto et choeur de femmes

    Rafael Kubelik, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Rafael Kubelik dirige Mendelssohn et WeberLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
    00:45
    Josef Bohuslav Foerster

    Suite Shakespeare op 76 pour orchestre : I perdita . Allegro scherzando

    Vaclav Smetacek, Orchestre Symphonique De PragueALBUM : Josef Bohuslav foerster : Suites pour orchestreLABEL : SUPRAPHON
    00:52
    Josef Bohuslav Foerster

    Suite Shakespeare op 76 pour orchestre : III lady macbeth. Andante sostenuto

    Vaclav Smetacek, Orchestre Symphonique De PragueALBUM : Josef Bohuslav foerster : Suites pour orchestreLABEL : SUPRAPHON
    00:58
    Manuel Castelnuevo-tedesco

    33 Shakespeare songs op 24 : Arise op 24 - arrangement pour violon et harpe

    ALBUM : Escape to paradiseLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2014
    01:01
    Ralph Vaughan-williams

    3 Shakespeare songs : Over Hill Over Dale

    TenebraeALBUM : Music of the Spheres : Part Songs of the British IslesLABEL : SIGNUM RECORDSANNÉE : 2016
    01:02
    Ralph Vaughan-williams

    3 Shakespeare songs : Full Fathom Five

    TenebraeALBUM : Music of the Spheres : Part Songs of the British IslesLABEL : SIGNUM RECORDSANNÉE : 2016
    01:05
    Peter Illich Tchaikovsky

    Roméo et Juliette ouverture fantaisie - d'après Shakespeare / version définitive de 1880

    Gustavo Dudamel, Orchestre Symphonique Simon BolivarALBUM : Tchaikovsky et Shakespeare / Peter Illich Tchaikovsky : Oeuvres symphoniques d'après ShakespeareLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2011
    01:27
    Hector Berlioz

    Lélio ou Le retour à la vie op 14bis H 55B : Fantaisie sur La tempête de Shakespeare : Miranda Miranda (Choeur)

    Riccardo Muti, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Choeur Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Hector Berlioz : Symphonie fantastique et LélioLABEL : CSO (CHICAGO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA)ANNÉE : 2015
    01:41
    Erich Wolfgang Korngold

    4 chansons de shakespeare op 31 : Comme il vous plaira : Quand les oiseaux chantent (Acte V

    ALBUM : MélodiesLABEL : SIGNUMANNÉE : 2009
    01:44
    Erich Wolfgang Korngold

    4 chansons de shakespeare op 31 : Comme il vous plaira : Sous l'arbre de greenwood (acte II

    ALBUM : MélodiesLABEL : SIGNUMANNÉE : 2009
    01:46
    Erich Wolfgang Korngold

    4 chansons de shakespeare op 31 : Othello : Chanson de desdémone (acte IV sc 3)

    ALBUM : MélodiesLABEL : SIGNUMANNÉE : 2009
