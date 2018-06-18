Mardi 10 juillet 2018
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 10 juillet 2018
La programmation musicale :
00:04
Felix Mendelssohn
Le songe d'une nuit d'été op 61 : Ouverture op 21Rafael Kubelik, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Rafael Kubelik dirige Mendelssohn et WeberLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
00:16
Felix Mendelssohn
Le songe d'une nuit d'été op 61 : ScherzoRafael Kubelik, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Rafael Kubelik dirige Mendelssohn et WeberLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
00:20
Felix Mendelssohn
Le songe d'une nuit d'été op 61 : Elfenmarsch - pour orchestre avec soprano contralto et choeur de femmesRafael Kubelik, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Rafael Kubelik dirige Mendelssohn et WeberLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
00:22
Felix Mendelssohn
LE SONGE D UNE NUIT D ETE : BUNTE SCHLANGEN ZWEIGEZUNGTRafael Kubelik, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Rafael Kubelik dirige Mendelssohn et WeberLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 1964
00:25
Felix Mendelssohn
Le songe d'une nuit d'été op 61 : Intermezzo - pour orchestre avec soprano contralto et choeur de femmesRafael Kubelik, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Rafael Kubelik dirige Mendelssohn et WeberLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
00:28
Felix Mendelssohn
Le songe d'une nuit d'été op 61 : Notturno - pour orchestre avec soprano contralto et choeur de femmesRafael Kubelik, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Rafael Kubelik dirige Mendelssohn et WeberLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
00:34
Felix Mendelssohn
Le songe d'une nuit d'été op 61 : Hochzeitsmarsch - pour orchestre avec soprano contralto et choeur de femmesRafael Kubelik, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Rafael Kubelik dirige Mendelssohn et WeberLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
00:38
Felix Mendelssohn
Le songe d'une nuit d'été op 61 : Trauermarsch - pour orchestre avec soprano contralto et choeur de femmesRafael Kubelik, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Rafael Kubelik dirige Mendelssohn et WeberLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
00:39
Felix Mendelssohn
Le songe d'une nuit d'été op 61 : Ein Tanz von Rupeln - pour orchestre avec soprano contralto et choeur de femmesRafael Kubelik, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Rafael Kubelik dirige Mendelssohn et WeberLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
00:41
Felix Mendelssohn
Le songe d'une nuit d'été op 61 : Finale - pour orchestre avec soprano contralto et choeur de femmesRafael Kubelik, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Rafael Kubelik dirige Mendelssohn et WeberLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
00:45
Josef Bohuslav Foerster
Suite Shakespeare op 76 pour orchestre : I perdita . Allegro scherzandoVaclav Smetacek, Orchestre Symphonique De PragueALBUM : Josef Bohuslav foerster : Suites pour orchestreLABEL : SUPRAPHON
00:52
Josef Bohuslav Foerster
Suite Shakespeare op 76 pour orchestre : III lady macbeth. Andante sostenutoVaclav Smetacek, Orchestre Symphonique De PragueALBUM : Josef Bohuslav foerster : Suites pour orchestreLABEL : SUPRAPHON
00:58
Manuel Castelnuevo-tedesco
33 Shakespeare songs op 24 : Arise op 24 - arrangement pour violon et harpeALBUM : Escape to paradiseLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2014
01:01
Ralph Vaughan-williams
3 Shakespeare songs : Over Hill Over DaleTenebraeALBUM : Music of the Spheres : Part Songs of the British IslesLABEL : SIGNUM RECORDSANNÉE : 2016
01:02
Ralph Vaughan-williams
3 Shakespeare songs : Full Fathom FiveTenebraeALBUM : Music of the Spheres : Part Songs of the British IslesLABEL : SIGNUM RECORDSANNÉE : 2016
01:05
Peter Illich Tchaikovsky
Roméo et Juliette ouverture fantaisie - d'après Shakespeare / version définitive de 1880Gustavo Dudamel, Orchestre Symphonique Simon BolivarALBUM : Tchaikovsky et Shakespeare / Peter Illich Tchaikovsky : Oeuvres symphoniques d'après ShakespeareLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2011
01:27
Hector Berlioz
Lélio ou Le retour à la vie op 14bis H 55B : Fantaisie sur La tempête de Shakespeare : Miranda Miranda (Choeur)Riccardo Muti, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Choeur Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Hector Berlioz : Symphonie fantastique et LélioLABEL : CSO (CHICAGO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA)ANNÉE : 2015
01:41
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
4 chansons de shakespeare op 31 : Comme il vous plaira : Quand les oiseaux chantent (Acte VALBUM : MélodiesLABEL : SIGNUMANNÉE : 2009
01:44
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
4 chansons de shakespeare op 31 : Comme il vous plaira : Sous l'arbre de greenwood (acte IIALBUM : MélodiesLABEL : SIGNUMANNÉE : 2009
01:46
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
4 chansons de shakespeare op 31 : Othello : Chanson de desdémone (acte IV sc 3)ALBUM : MélodiesLABEL : SIGNUMANNÉE : 2009
