Mardi 7 janvier 2020
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 07 janvier 2020
La programmation musicale :
- 0h40ROBERT SCHUMANNcompositeur
3 Phantasiestücke op 73 : Phantasiestück op 73 n°1Album Duo / Hélène Grimaud et Sol Gabetta interprètent des oeuvres pour piano et violoncelle Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (479 0090) Année 2012
- 0h43ROBERT SCHUMANNcompositeur
3 Phantasiestücke op 73 : Phantasiestück op 73 n°2Album Duo / Hélène Grimaud et Sol Gabetta interprètent des oeuvres pour piano et violoncelle Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (479 0090) Année 2012
- 0h46ROBERT SCHUMANNcompositeur
3 Phantasiestücke op 73 : Phantasiestück op 73 n°3Album Duo / Hélène Grimaud et Sol Gabetta interprètent des oeuvres pour piano et violoncelle Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (479 0090) Année 2012
