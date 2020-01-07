Les Nuits de France Musique
Mardi 7 janvier 2020
6h 58mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 07 janvier 2020

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h40
    3 Phantasiestücke op 73 : Phantasiestück op 73 n°1 - HELENE GRIMAUD
    ROBERT SCHUMANNcompositeur

    3 Phantasiestücke op 73 : Phantasiestück op 73 n°1

    Album Duo / Hélène Grimaud et Sol Gabetta interprètent des oeuvres pour piano et violoncelle Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (479 0090) Année 2012
  • 0h43
    3 Phantasiestücke op 73 : Phantasiestück op 73 n°2 - HELENE GRIMAUD
    ROBERT SCHUMANNcompositeur

    3 Phantasiestücke op 73 : Phantasiestück op 73 n°2

    Album Duo / Hélène Grimaud et Sol Gabetta interprètent des oeuvres pour piano et violoncelle Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (479 0090) Année 2012
  • 0h46
    3 Phantasiestücke op 73 : Phantasiestück op 73 n°3 - HELENE GRIMAUD
    ROBERT SCHUMANNcompositeur

    3 Phantasiestücke op 73 : Phantasiestück op 73 n°3

    Album Duo / Hélène Grimaud et Sol Gabetta interprètent des oeuvres pour piano et violoncelle Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (479 0090) Année 2012
