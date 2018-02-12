Les Nuits de France Musique
Mardi 6 mars 2018
6h 52mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 06 mars 2018

La programmation musicale :
    01:23
    Franz Liszt

    Méphisto-valse n°1 S 514 - pour piano

    ALBUM : Jonas Vitaud : MiroirsLABEL : NO MAD MUSICANNÉE : 2016
    Méphisto-valse n°1 S 514 - pour piano
    02:18
    Franz Schubert

    Trio en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 pour piano violon et violoncelle : II. Andante con moto

    ALBUM : SCHUBERT : TRIO EN MI BEMOL MAJ OP 100 D 929 POUR PIANO VIOLON ET VIOLONCELLELABEL : HARMONIA MUNDI
    Trio en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 pour piano violon et violoncelle : II. Andante con moto
    02:50
    Carl Maria Von Weber

    Sonate n°1 en ut maj op 24 j 138 : Rondo - Presto - pour piano

    Dino CianiALBUM : A tribute to Dino Ciani vol6LABEL : DYNAMICS
    Sonate n°1 en ut maj op 24 j 138 : Rondo - Presto - pour piano
    03:05

    Feet on a beautiful planet

    Hu Vibrational, Hamid DrakeALBUM : BeautifulLABEL : SOUL JAZZ RECORDSANNÉE : 2004
    Feet on a beautiful planet
    03:07

    Title Shaft (Theme From Shaft) (vocal by Isaac Hayes)

    ALBUM : Bof / Shaft anthologyLABEL : FILM SCORE MONTHLYANNÉE : 2008
    Title Shaft (Theme From Shaft) (vocal by Isaac Hayes)
    03:11
    Johnny Pate

    Shaft in Africa (addis)

    Johnny PateALBUM : Bof / Shaft in africa - contre les trafiquants d'hommesLABEL : GEFFEN RECORDS
    Shaft in Africa (addis)
    03:14

    Requiem pour twister

    Laura LittardiALBUM : Gainsbourg etc....LABEL : VLF PRODUCTIONS
    Requiem pour twister
    03:19

    BUSY LINE

    Rose MurphyALBUM : Busy lineLABEL : BODY SOULANNÉE : 1955
    BUSY LINE
    03:22
    Leonardo Teruggi

    Era de esperar

    Quatuor Mosalini TeruggiALBUM : Chamuyo / Musique franco-argentine pour bandonéon violon contrebasse et pianoLABEL : APARTEANNÉE : 2017
    Era de esperar
    03:27

    Mosquito dance

    Stephan OlivaALBUM : PrincessLABEL : VISION FUGITIVEANNÉE : 2016
    Mosquito dance
    03:30

    WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD

    Stephan OlivaALBUM : PrincessLABEL : VISION FUGITIVEANNÉE : 2016
    WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD
    03:34

    On my way (got on my travelin' shoes)

    Louis ArmstrongALBUM : Louis and the good bookLABEL : MCA
    On my way (got on my travelin' shoes)
    03:37

    Swing low, sweet chariot

    Louis ArmstrongALBUM : Louis and the good bookLABEL : MCA
    Swing low, sweet chariot
    03:40

    TAKE THE A TRAIN

    Duke EllingtonALBUM : Take the a trainLABEL : DREYFUS JAZZANNÉE : 1941
    TAKE THE A TRAIN
    03:43

    Caravan

    Dizzy GillespieALBUM : Dizzy GillespieLABEL : LASER LIGHTANNÉE : 2002
    Caravan
    03:52

    Drive

    Bobby Mac FerrinALBUM : Simple pleasuresLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1988
    Drive
    03:56

    Planet earth

    Enrico Rava QuintetALBUM : Tribe (cd promo)LABEL : ECM
    Planet earth
    03:58
    Leos Janacek

    Taras bulba rapsodie pour orchestre : The death of ostap

    Vaclav Neuman, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De PragueALBUM : Janacek / Sinfonietta / NeumannLABEL : SUPRAPHON
    Taras bulba rapsodie pour orchestre : The death of ostap
    04:03
    Anonyme Xiiieme Siecle

    Procession : Salva stella (rondellus avec percussions)

    Antoine GuerberALBUM : Historia Sancti Martini / Grand office solennel de la Saint Martin d'hiverLABEL : AEONANNÉE : 2011
    Procession : Salva stella (rondellus avec percussions)
    04:06
    Robert Schumann

    Maerchenbilder, op. 113 - contes en images op 113 : Not fast / Pour alto et piano / Integrale

    Cynthia PhelpsALBUM : Recital : Cynthia phelps 1er alto de l'orchestre philharmonique de new yorkLABEL : CALA ET CALA RECORDSANNÉE : 1998
    Maerchenbilder, op. 113 - contes en images op 113 : Not fast / Pour alto et piano / Integrale
    04:09
    Theodor Leschetizky

    Contes de jeunesse op 46 : Hommage à Chopin op 46 n°9

    Jonathan PlowrightALBUM : Hommage à ChopinLABEL : HYPERION
    Contes de jeunesse op 46 : Hommage à Chopin op 46 n°9
    04:13
    Johann Strauss Fils

    Märchen aus dem Orient op 444 - valse pour orchestre

    Zubin Mehta, Orchestre Philharmonique De VienneALBUM : Concert du Nouvel An 2015LABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2015
    Märchen aus dem Orient op 444 - valse pour orchestre
    04:21
    Peter Illich Tchaikovsky

    Belle au bois dormant op 66 : Polacca (procession des contes de fees)

    Antal Dorati, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'amsterdamALBUM : La belle au bois dormant op 66LABEL : PHILIPS
    Belle au bois dormant op 66 : Polacca (procession des contes de fees)
    04:26
    Nicolas Rimski-korsakov

    La légende de la ville invisible de Kitège et de la demoiselle Fevronia : Le cortège nuptial / L'invasion tartare / La bataille des Kerjenets - pour

    Evgueni Svetlanov, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Television RusseALBUM : Anthology of Russian Symphonic Music : Vol 1 / CD 42LABEL : MELODIYAANNÉE : 2017
    La légende de la ville invisible de Kitège et de la demoiselle Fevronia : Le cortège nuptial / L'invasion tartare / La bataille des Kerjenets - pour
    04:33
    Francesco Cilea

    L'Arlesiana : E la solita storia (Acte II) Air de Federico - arrangement pour hautbois et orchestre

    Raymond Dessaints, Ensemble Amati (orchestre Quebec), Lise BeauchampALBUM : Les aventures Amati / Vol.2LABEL : DISQUES MUSIARTANNÉE : 2001
    L'Arlesiana : E la solita storia (Acte II) Air de Federico - arrangement pour hautbois et orchestre
    04:37
    Alexandre Glazounov

    Raymonda op 57 : L'histoire de la Comtesse (Acte I Sc 2)

    Evgueni Svetlanov, Orchestre Du Theatre BolchoiALBUM : Alexandre Glazounov : RaymondaLABEL : MELODIYA
    Raymonda op 57 : L'histoire de la Comtesse (Acte I Sc 2)
    04:39
    Frank Bridge

    Fairy tale suite ""Suite Conte de fée"" - pour piano : 1 - the princess ""La princesse""

    Mark BebbingtonALBUM : Musique pour piano / Vol. 2LABEL : SOMM RECORDINGSANNÉE : 2008
    Fairy tale suite ""Suite Conte de fée"" - pour piano : 1 - the princess ""La princesse""
    04:42
    Frederick Delius

    Legende pour violon et orchestre

    Vernon Handley, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De Londres, Ralph HolmesALBUM : Frederick Delius : Oeuvres pour violon et orchestreLABEL : UNICORN
    Legende pour violon et orchestre
    04:50
    Alessandro Scarlatti

    Su le sponde del tebro pour soprano trompette 2 violons et basse continue : Contentatevi o fidi pensieri (ritournelle et air)

    Jean Marc Andrieu, Les PassionsALBUM : Scarlatti Alessandro / Con voce festiva / Poulenard; AndrieuLABEL : LIGIA DIGITALANNÉE : 2006
    Su le sponde del tebro pour soprano trompette 2 violons et basse continue : Contentatevi o fidi pensieri (ritournelle et air)
    04:53
    Marc Antoine Charpentier

    Mors Saülis et Jonathae H 403 - Rumor bellicus

    Gerard LesneALBUM : Trois histoires sacréesLABEL : NAIVE RECORDS
    Mors Saülis et Jonathae H 403 - Rumor bellicus
    04:54
    Marc Antoine Charpentier

    Mors Saülis et Jonathae H 403 - Cecidit repente Saül

    Gerard LesneALBUM : Trois histoires sacréesLABEL : NAIVE RECORDS
    Mors Saülis et Jonathae H 403 - Cecidit repente Saül
    04:56
    Giacomo Carissimi

    Historia di jephte pour soli et basse continue: Cum autem victor jephte

    Konrad Junghanel, Cantus CollnALBUM : Carissimi / Jephte / JunghanelLABEL : DEUTSCHE HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 1995
    Historia di jephte pour soli et basse continue: Cum autem victor jephte
    05:00
    Josef Suk

    Légende d'été op 29 : Midi

    Charles Mackerras, Orchestre Philharmonique TchequeALBUM : Charles Mackerras dirige Josef SukLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 1999
    Légende d'été op 29 : Midi
    05:06
    Bedrich Smetana

    Bagatelles et impromtus B 40 JB 1 : 19 : Pohadka - pour piano

    Jitka CechovaALBUM : Bedrich Smetana : Oeuvres pour piano / Vol 5LABEL : SUPRAPHONANNÉE : 2011
    Bagatelles et impromtus B 40 JB 1 : 19 : Pohadka - pour piano
    05:08
    Anatole Liadov

    8 chants populaires russes op 58 : Chant de Noël

    Evgueni Svetlanov, Orchestre Symphonique D'etat De RussieALBUM : Anatole Liadov : Oeuvres pour orchestreLABEL : MELODIYA RUSSIEANNÉE : 2011
    8 chants populaires russes op 58 : Chant de Noël
    05:10
    Anatole Liadov

    8 chants populaires russes op 58 : Légende des oiseaux

    Evgueni Svetlanov, Orchestre Symphonique D'etat De RussieALBUM : Anatole Liadov : Oeuvres pour orchestreLABEL : MELODIYA RUSSIEANNÉE : 2011
    8 chants populaires russes op 58 : Légende des oiseaux
    05:11
    Oskar Nedbal

    Valse triste - pour orchestre

    Vaclav Neumann, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De PragueALBUM : Petites perles de la musique classique tchèqueLABEL : SUPRAPHON
    Valse triste - pour orchestre
    05:17
    Marie Jaell

    La légende des ours : Epilogue - pour soprano et orchestre

    Herve Niquet, Orchestre Philharmonique De Bruxelles, Chantal Santon-jefferyALBUM : Marie Jaëll : Musique symphonique et musique pour piano / Vol 3LABEL : EDICIONES SINGULARESANNÉE : 2015
    La légende des ours : Epilogue - pour soprano et orchestre
    05:19
    Peter Illich Tchaikovsky

    Album pour la jeunesse op 39 : Nanny's story - arrangement pour quatuor à cordes

    Trio BorodineALBUM : Peter Illich Tchaikovsky : Album pour la jeunesse op 39LABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 1985
    Album pour la jeunesse op 39 : Nanny's story - arrangement pour quatuor à cordes
    05:20
    George Gershwin

    Short story : arrangement pour clarinette et orchestre

    Eric Stern, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Richard StoltzmanALBUM : Richard Stoltzman : The Complete RCA Album Collection / CD 26 : Copland Jenkins Bernstein et GershwinLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2017
    Short story : arrangement pour clarinette et orchestre
    05:23
    Heitor Villa-lobos

    Historias da Carochinha : Palacio encantando

    Sonia RubinskyALBUM : Heitor Villa Lobos : Oeuvres pour piano/Vol. 7LABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 2008
    Historias da Carochinha : Palacio encantando
    05:25
    Aaron Copland

    The red pony : Grandfather's story - suite d'orchestre d'après la musique du film

    Aaron Copland, New Philharmonia OrchestraALBUM : Aaron Copland : Oeuvres symphoniques (cd 1)LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 1991
    The red pony : Grandfather's story - suite d'orchestre d'après la musique du film
    05:29
    Henryk Wieniawski

    Legende op 17 / Pour violon et orchestre

    Lawrence Foster, Ensemble Abbey Road, Itzhak PerlmanALBUM : A la carteLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1995
    Legende op 17 / Pour violon et orchestre
    05:37
    Frederick Delius

    Melodies norvegiennes : en fuglevise ""a birdsong (the bird's story)"" - pour mezzo soprano et piano / integrale

    Marit Osnes-aamboALBUM : Grieg, Delius et Grainger : songsLABEL : SIMAXANNÉE : 1995
    Melodies norvegiennes : en fuglevise ""a birdsong (the bird's story)"" - pour mezzo soprano et piano / integrale
    05:40
    Anton Dvorak

    Legende en Sol Maj op 59 n°2 b 122 n°2 pour orchestre

    Ivan Fischer, Orchestre Du Festival De BudapestALBUM : Dvorak : Legendes et autres oeuvres pour orchestre / FischerLABEL : PHILIPSANNÉE : 2000
    Legende en Sol Maj op 59 n°2 b 122 n°2 pour orchestre
    05:44
    Joseph Haydn

    Eine sehr gewoehnliche geschichte

    Elly AmelingALBUM : Recital elly ameling chante Joseph HaydnLABEL : PHPS
    Eine sehr gewoehnliche geschichte
    05:46
    Jacques Ibert

    Histoires : La cage de cristal

    Boris PergamentchikovALBUM : Beau soir / Oeuvres pour violoncelle et pianoLABEL : ORFEOANNÉE : 1995
    Histoires : La cage de cristal
    05:48
    Jacques Ibert

    Histoire : Le petit ane blanc

    Boris PergamentchikovALBUM : Beau soir / Oeuvres pour violoncelle et pianoLABEL : ORFEOANNÉE : 1995
    Histoire : Le petit ane blanc
    05:50
    Serge Prokofiev

    Les contes de la vieille grand-mère op 31 : Conte n°2 - pour violon et piano

    Nathan MilsteinALBUM : Nathan Milstein : Son dernier récitalLABEL : TELDECANNÉE : 1994
    Les contes de la vieille grand-mère op 31 : Conte n°2 - pour violon et piano
    05:52
    Vincent D'indy

    Saugefleurie op 21 - légende pour orchestre d'après un conte de Robert de Bonnieres

    Gilles Nopre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Du WurtembergALBUM : Vincent d'Indy : Tableaux de voyage op 36 / Vol 2LABEL : NAXOS
    Saugefleurie op 21 - légende pour orchestre d'après un conte de Robert de Bonnieres
