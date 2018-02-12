Mardi 6 mars 2018
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 06 mars 2018
La programmation musicale :
01:23
Franz Liszt
Méphisto-valse n°1 S 514 - pour pianoALBUM : Jonas Vitaud : MiroirsLABEL : NO MAD MUSICANNÉE : 2016
02:18
Franz Schubert
Trio en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 pour piano violon et violoncelle : II. Andante con motoALBUM : SCHUBERT : TRIO EN MI BEMOL MAJ OP 100 D 929 POUR PIANO VIOLON ET VIOLONCELLELABEL : HARMONIA MUNDI
02:50
Carl Maria Von Weber
Sonate n°1 en ut maj op 24 j 138 : Rondo - Presto - pour pianoDino CianiALBUM : A tribute to Dino Ciani vol6LABEL : DYNAMICS
03:05
Feet on a beautiful planetHu Vibrational, Hamid DrakeALBUM : BeautifulLABEL : SOUL JAZZ RECORDSANNÉE : 2004
03:07
Title Shaft (Theme From Shaft) (vocal by Isaac Hayes)ALBUM : Bof / Shaft anthologyLABEL : FILM SCORE MONTHLYANNÉE : 2008
03:11
Johnny Pate
Shaft in Africa (addis)Johnny PateALBUM : Bof / Shaft in africa - contre les trafiquants d'hommesLABEL : GEFFEN RECORDS
03:14
Requiem pour twisterLaura LittardiALBUM : Gainsbourg etc....LABEL : VLF PRODUCTIONS
03:19
BUSY LINERose MurphyALBUM : Busy lineLABEL : BODY SOULANNÉE : 1955
03:22
Leonardo Teruggi
Era de esperarQuatuor Mosalini TeruggiALBUM : Chamuyo / Musique franco-argentine pour bandonéon violon contrebasse et pianoLABEL : APARTEANNÉE : 2017
03:27
Mosquito danceStephan OlivaALBUM : PrincessLABEL : VISION FUGITIVEANNÉE : 2016
03:30
WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLDStephan OlivaALBUM : PrincessLABEL : VISION FUGITIVEANNÉE : 2016
03:34
On my way (got on my travelin' shoes)Louis ArmstrongALBUM : Louis and the good bookLABEL : MCA
03:37
Swing low, sweet chariotLouis ArmstrongALBUM : Louis and the good bookLABEL : MCA
03:40
TAKE THE A TRAINDuke EllingtonALBUM : Take the a trainLABEL : DREYFUS JAZZANNÉE : 1941
03:43
CaravanDizzy GillespieALBUM : Dizzy GillespieLABEL : LASER LIGHTANNÉE : 2002
03:52
DriveBobby Mac FerrinALBUM : Simple pleasuresLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1988
03:56
Planet earthEnrico Rava QuintetALBUM : Tribe (cd promo)LABEL : ECM
03:58
Leos Janacek
Taras bulba rapsodie pour orchestre : The death of ostapVaclav Neuman, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De PragueALBUM : Janacek / Sinfonietta / NeumannLABEL : SUPRAPHON
04:03
Anonyme Xiiieme Siecle
Procession : Salva stella (rondellus avec percussions)Antoine GuerberALBUM : Historia Sancti Martini / Grand office solennel de la Saint Martin d'hiverLABEL : AEONANNÉE : 2011
04:06
Robert Schumann
Maerchenbilder, op. 113 - contes en images op 113 : Not fast / Pour alto et piano / IntegraleCynthia PhelpsALBUM : Recital : Cynthia phelps 1er alto de l'orchestre philharmonique de new yorkLABEL : CALA ET CALA RECORDSANNÉE : 1998
04:09
Theodor Leschetizky
Contes de jeunesse op 46 : Hommage à Chopin op 46 n°9Jonathan PlowrightALBUM : Hommage à ChopinLABEL : HYPERION
04:13
Johann Strauss Fils
Märchen aus dem Orient op 444 - valse pour orchestreZubin Mehta, Orchestre Philharmonique De VienneALBUM : Concert du Nouvel An 2015LABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2015
04:21
Peter Illich Tchaikovsky
Belle au bois dormant op 66 : Polacca (procession des contes de fees)Antal Dorati, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'amsterdamALBUM : La belle au bois dormant op 66LABEL : PHILIPS
04:26
Nicolas Rimski-korsakov
La légende de la ville invisible de Kitège et de la demoiselle Fevronia : Le cortège nuptial / L'invasion tartare / La bataille des Kerjenets - pourEvgueni Svetlanov, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Television RusseALBUM : Anthology of Russian Symphonic Music : Vol 1 / CD 42LABEL : MELODIYAANNÉE : 2017
04:33
Francesco Cilea
L'Arlesiana : E la solita storia (Acte II) Air de Federico - arrangement pour hautbois et orchestreRaymond Dessaints, Ensemble Amati (orchestre Quebec), Lise BeauchampALBUM : Les aventures Amati / Vol.2LABEL : DISQUES MUSIARTANNÉE : 2001
04:37
Alexandre Glazounov
Raymonda op 57 : L'histoire de la Comtesse (Acte I Sc 2)Evgueni Svetlanov, Orchestre Du Theatre BolchoiALBUM : Alexandre Glazounov : RaymondaLABEL : MELODIYA
04:39
Frank Bridge
Fairy tale suite ""Suite Conte de fée"" - pour piano : 1 - the princess ""La princesse""Mark BebbingtonALBUM : Musique pour piano / Vol. 2LABEL : SOMM RECORDINGSANNÉE : 2008
04:42
Frederick Delius
Legende pour violon et orchestreVernon Handley, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De Londres, Ralph HolmesALBUM : Frederick Delius : Oeuvres pour violon et orchestreLABEL : UNICORN
04:50
Alessandro Scarlatti
Su le sponde del tebro pour soprano trompette 2 violons et basse continue : Contentatevi o fidi pensieri (ritournelle et air)Jean Marc Andrieu, Les PassionsALBUM : Scarlatti Alessandro / Con voce festiva / Poulenard; AndrieuLABEL : LIGIA DIGITALANNÉE : 2006
04:53
Marc Antoine Charpentier
Mors Saülis et Jonathae H 403 - Rumor bellicusGerard LesneALBUM : Trois histoires sacréesLABEL : NAIVE RECORDS
04:54
Marc Antoine Charpentier
Mors Saülis et Jonathae H 403 - Cecidit repente SaülGerard LesneALBUM : Trois histoires sacréesLABEL : NAIVE RECORDS
04:56
Giacomo Carissimi
Historia di jephte pour soli et basse continue: Cum autem victor jephteKonrad Junghanel, Cantus CollnALBUM : Carissimi / Jephte / JunghanelLABEL : DEUTSCHE HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 1995
05:00
Josef Suk
Légende d'été op 29 : MidiCharles Mackerras, Orchestre Philharmonique TchequeALBUM : Charles Mackerras dirige Josef SukLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 1999
05:06
Bedrich Smetana
Bagatelles et impromtus B 40 JB 1 : 19 : Pohadka - pour pianoJitka CechovaALBUM : Bedrich Smetana : Oeuvres pour piano / Vol 5LABEL : SUPRAPHONANNÉE : 2011
05:08
Anatole Liadov
8 chants populaires russes op 58 : Chant de NoëlEvgueni Svetlanov, Orchestre Symphonique D'etat De RussieALBUM : Anatole Liadov : Oeuvres pour orchestreLABEL : MELODIYA RUSSIEANNÉE : 2011
05:10
Anatole Liadov
8 chants populaires russes op 58 : Légende des oiseauxEvgueni Svetlanov, Orchestre Symphonique D'etat De RussieALBUM : Anatole Liadov : Oeuvres pour orchestreLABEL : MELODIYA RUSSIEANNÉE : 2011
05:11
Oskar Nedbal
Valse triste - pour orchestreVaclav Neumann, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De PragueALBUM : Petites perles de la musique classique tchèqueLABEL : SUPRAPHON
05:17
Marie Jaell
La légende des ours : Epilogue - pour soprano et orchestreHerve Niquet, Orchestre Philharmonique De Bruxelles, Chantal Santon-jefferyALBUM : Marie Jaëll : Musique symphonique et musique pour piano / Vol 3LABEL : EDICIONES SINGULARESANNÉE : 2015
05:19
Peter Illich Tchaikovsky
Album pour la jeunesse op 39 : Nanny's story - arrangement pour quatuor à cordesTrio BorodineALBUM : Peter Illich Tchaikovsky : Album pour la jeunesse op 39LABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 1985
05:20
George Gershwin
Short story : arrangement pour clarinette et orchestreEric Stern, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Richard StoltzmanALBUM : Richard Stoltzman : The Complete RCA Album Collection / CD 26 : Copland Jenkins Bernstein et GershwinLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2017
05:23
Heitor Villa-lobos
Historias da Carochinha : Palacio encantandoSonia RubinskyALBUM : Heitor Villa Lobos : Oeuvres pour piano/Vol. 7LABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 2008
05:25
Aaron Copland
The red pony : Grandfather's story - suite d'orchestre d'après la musique du filmAaron Copland, New Philharmonia OrchestraALBUM : Aaron Copland : Oeuvres symphoniques (cd 1)LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 1991
05:29
Henryk Wieniawski
Legende op 17 / Pour violon et orchestreLawrence Foster, Ensemble Abbey Road, Itzhak PerlmanALBUM : A la carteLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1995
05:37
Frederick Delius
Melodies norvegiennes : en fuglevise ""a birdsong (the bird's story)"" - pour mezzo soprano et piano / integraleMarit Osnes-aamboALBUM : Grieg, Delius et Grainger : songsLABEL : SIMAXANNÉE : 1995
05:40
Anton Dvorak
Legende en Sol Maj op 59 n°2 b 122 n°2 pour orchestreIvan Fischer, Orchestre Du Festival De BudapestALBUM : Dvorak : Legendes et autres oeuvres pour orchestre / FischerLABEL : PHILIPSANNÉE : 2000
05:44
Joseph Haydn
Eine sehr gewoehnliche geschichteElly AmelingALBUM : Recital elly ameling chante Joseph HaydnLABEL : PHPS
05:46
Jacques Ibert
Histoires : La cage de cristalBoris PergamentchikovALBUM : Beau soir / Oeuvres pour violoncelle et pianoLABEL : ORFEOANNÉE : 1995
05:48
Jacques Ibert
Histoire : Le petit ane blancBoris PergamentchikovALBUM : Beau soir / Oeuvres pour violoncelle et pianoLABEL : ORFEOANNÉE : 1995
05:50
Serge Prokofiev
Les contes de la vieille grand-mère op 31 : Conte n°2 - pour violon et pianoNathan MilsteinALBUM : Nathan Milstein : Son dernier récitalLABEL : TELDECANNÉE : 1994
05:52
Vincent D'indy
Saugefleurie op 21 - légende pour orchestre d'après un conte de Robert de BonnieresGilles Nopre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Du WurtembergALBUM : Vincent d'Indy : Tableaux de voyage op 36 / Vol 2LABEL : NAXOS
