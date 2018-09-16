Mardi 2 octobre 2018
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 02 octobre 2018
La programmation musicale :
03:22
Third degreeEddie BoydALBUM : A complete introduction to chessLABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC (LABEL & DISTRIBUTEUR)ANNÉE : 2010
03:26
Napoleon Brown, Ozzie Cadena, Lew Herman
The right timeJohn Lee HookerALBUM : American folk blues festival 1962: Live in ParisLABEL : FREMEAUX ET ASSOCIESANNÉE : 2015
03:30
Crying at the stationBrownie Mac Ghee, Memphis Slim, Willie Dixon, Jump JacksonALBUM : American folk blues festival 1962LABEL : POLYDOR
03:34
How you've changedThe AnimalsALBUM : House of the rising sunLABEL : SFMANNÉE : 1989
03:37
Beggin' my babyLittle MiltonALBUM : Black music originals - vol.2LABEL : SUN RECORDSANNÉE : 1987
03:40
Denomination bluesWashington PhillipsALBUM : Gospel vol. 3: Guitar evangelists /1927 - 1944 (cd1)LABEL : FREMEAUX ET ASSOCIES
03:45
Happy blues For John GlennLighnin HopkinsALBUM : Complete Prestige / BluesvilleLABEL : PRESTIGE
03:51
Deep feelingChuck BerryALBUM : Shake your money maker : early blak rock'n roll 1948LABEL : TRIKONTANNÉE : 2008
03:53
Precious, precious (long version)Isaac Hayes, Donald Duck Dunn, Al Junior JacksonALBUM : Presenting Isaac HayesLABEL : STAXANNÉE : 1995
03:59
Leonard Bernstein
Candide : OuvertureYutaka Sado, Tonkunstler Orchestra, ALBUM : Tribute to Leonard BernsteinLABEL : TONKUNSTLER ORKESTERANNÉE : 2017
04:03
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto pour piano n°24 en ut min K 491 : LarghettoChristoph Poppen, Orchestre Philharmonique De Radio France, Jean Claude PennetierALBUM : Mozart : Concertos pour piano n°21 et n°24LABEL : MIRAREANNÉE : 2017
04:10
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Sonate pour violon et piano n 3 en Mi bémol Maj op 12 n°3 : 3. RondoChloe HanslipALBUM : Beethoven : Sonates pour violon et piano / Vol 1LABEL : RUBICONANNÉE : 2017
04:14
Georges Bizet
Carmen suite pour orchestre n°1 : IntermezzoPablo Gonzalez, Orchestre Symphonique De Barcelone Et National De Catalogne, ALBUM : Georges Bizet : Carmen suites L'arlésienne suitesLABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 2017
04:17
Ernest John Moeran
SYMPHONIE EN SOL MIN : ALLEGRO (EXTRAIT) POUR ORCHESTRENeville Dilkes, English Sinfonia, English SinfoniaALBUM : A celebration : Bristish composersLABEL : EMI CLASSICSANNÉE : 2011
04:19
Anton Dvorak
Chant à la lune (Acte I) Air de Roussalka - arrangement pour violoncelle et orchestreThe Knights, Yo Yo MaALBUM : AzulLABEL : WARNER CLASSICSANNÉE : 2017
04:24
Jean Sebastien Bach
Cantate BWV 115 : Mache dich mein Geist bereit : Bete aber auch dabei - pour soprano violon violoncelle et basse continueJohn Nelson, Orchestre De Saint Luke De New York, Kathleen BattleALBUM : Itzhak Perlman : Intégrale des enregistrements DGG Cd 25LABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 2015
émission précédentelundi 1 octobre 2018
émission suivantemercredi 3 octobre 2018