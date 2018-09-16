Les Nuits de France Musique
Mardi 2 octobre 2018
3h 53mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 02 octobre 2018

La programmation musicale :
    03:22

    Third degree

    Eddie BoydALBUM : A complete introduction to chessLABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC (LABEL & DISTRIBUTEUR)ANNÉE : 2010
    03:26
    Napoleon Brown, Ozzie Cadena, Lew Herman

    The right time

    John Lee HookerALBUM : American folk blues festival 1962: Live in ParisLABEL : FREMEAUX ET ASSOCIESANNÉE : 2015
    03:30

    Crying at the station

    Brownie Mac Ghee, Memphis Slim, Willie Dixon, Jump JacksonALBUM : American folk blues festival 1962LABEL : POLYDOR
    03:34

    How you've changed

    The AnimalsALBUM : House of the rising sunLABEL : SFMANNÉE : 1989
    03:37

    Beggin' my baby

    Little MiltonALBUM : Black music originals - vol.2LABEL : SUN RECORDSANNÉE : 1987
    03:40

    Denomination blues

    Washington PhillipsALBUM : Gospel vol. 3: Guitar evangelists /1927 - 1944 (cd1)LABEL : FREMEAUX ET ASSOCIES
    03:45

    Happy blues For John Glenn

    Lighnin HopkinsALBUM : Complete Prestige / BluesvilleLABEL : PRESTIGE
    03:51

    Deep feeling

    Chuck BerryALBUM : Shake your money maker : early blak rock'n roll 1948LABEL : TRIKONTANNÉE : 2008
    03:53

    Precious, precious (long version)

    Isaac Hayes, Donald Duck Dunn, Al Junior JacksonALBUM : Presenting Isaac HayesLABEL : STAXANNÉE : 1995
    03:59
    Leonard Bernstein

    Candide : Ouverture

    Yutaka Sado, Tonkunstler Orchestra, ALBUM : Tribute to Leonard BernsteinLABEL : TONKUNSTLER ORKESTERANNÉE : 2017
    04:03
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Concerto pour piano n°24 en ut min K 491 : Larghetto

    Christoph Poppen, Orchestre Philharmonique De Radio France, Jean Claude PennetierALBUM : Mozart : Concertos pour piano n°21 et n°24LABEL : MIRAREANNÉE : 2017
    04:10
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Sonate pour violon et piano n 3 en Mi bémol Maj op 12 n°3 : 3. Rondo

    Chloe HanslipALBUM : Beethoven : Sonates pour violon et piano / Vol 1LABEL : RUBICONANNÉE : 2017
    04:14
    Georges Bizet

    Carmen suite pour orchestre n°1 : Intermezzo

    Pablo Gonzalez, Orchestre Symphonique De Barcelone Et National De Catalogne, ALBUM : Georges Bizet : Carmen suites L'arlésienne suitesLABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 2017
    04:17
    Ernest John Moeran

    SYMPHONIE EN SOL MIN : ALLEGRO (EXTRAIT) POUR ORCHESTRE

    Neville Dilkes, English Sinfonia, English SinfoniaALBUM : A celebration : Bristish composersLABEL : EMI CLASSICSANNÉE : 2011
    04:19
    Anton Dvorak

    Chant à la lune (Acte I) Air de Roussalka - arrangement pour violoncelle et orchestre

    The Knights, Yo Yo MaALBUM : AzulLABEL : WARNER CLASSICSANNÉE : 2017
    04:24
    Jean Sebastien Bach

    Cantate BWV 115 : Mache dich mein Geist bereit : Bete aber auch dabei - pour soprano violon violoncelle et basse continue

    John Nelson, Orchestre De Saint Luke De New York, Kathleen BattleALBUM : Itzhak Perlman : Intégrale des enregistrements DGG Cd 25LABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 2015
