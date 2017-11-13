Les Nuits de France Musique
Lundi 4 décembre 2017
6h 58mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 4 décembre 2017

La programmation musicale :
    00:00
    Gediminas Gelgotas

    Never ignore the Cosmic Ocean

    Kristjan Jarvi, Orchestre Philharmonique Des Jeunes De La BaltiqueALBUM : Baltic sea voyage / Voyage autour de la mer BaltiqueLABEL : NAIVE RECORDSANNÉE : 2015
    00:06
    Richard Strauss

    Métamorphoses - Etude pour 23 instruments à cordes

    Orchestre National D'ecosse, Neeme JaarviALBUM : Richard Strauss : Musique symphoniqueLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 2004
    00:32
    Gabriel Faure

    Elégie en ut min op 24

    Eric Le SageALBUM : Gabriel Fauré : Intégrale de la musique de chambre avec piano / Vol.1LABEL : ALPHA (ET MBM) @ANNÉE : 2011
    00:38
    Serge Rachmaninov

    Concerto pour piano n°2 en ut min op 18 : Moderato

    Paavo Jarvi, Orchestre Philharmonique Tcheque, Khatia BuniatishviliALBUM : Serge Rachmaninov : Concertos pour piano n°2 et 3LABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2017
    00:48
    Serge Rachmaninov

    Concerto pour piano n°2 en ut min op 18 : Adagio sostenuto

    Paavo Jarvi, Orchestre Philharmonique Tcheque, Khatia BuniatishviliALBUM : Serge Rachmaninov : Concertos pour piano n°2 et 3LABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2017
    00:59
    Serge Rachmaninov

    Concerto pour piano n°2 en ut min op 18 : Allegro scherzando

    Paavo Jarvi, Orchestre Philharmonique Tcheque, Khatia BuniatishviliALBUM : Serge Rachmaninov : Concertos pour piano n°2 et 3LABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2017
    01:10
    Giya Kancheli

    When almonds blossomed (film) : Thème

    Khatia BuniatishviliALBUM : Khatia Buniatishvili interprète des pièces pour piano / MotherlandLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2014
    01:12
    Giya Kancheli

    Ex contrario - pour violon violoncelle cordes clavier guitare basse

    Kremerata Baltica, Gidon KremerALBUM : Gidon Kremer : Complete concerto recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / Cd 22LABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 2016
