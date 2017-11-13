Lundi 4 décembre 2017
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 4 décembre 2017
La programmation musicale :
00:00
Gediminas Gelgotas
Never ignore the Cosmic OceanKristjan Jarvi, Orchestre Philharmonique Des Jeunes De La BaltiqueALBUM : Baltic sea voyage / Voyage autour de la mer BaltiqueLABEL : NAIVE RECORDSANNÉE : 2015
00:06
Richard Strauss
Métamorphoses - Etude pour 23 instruments à cordesOrchestre National D'ecosse, Neeme JaarviALBUM : Richard Strauss : Musique symphoniqueLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 2004
00:32
Gabriel Faure
Elégie en ut min op 24Eric Le SageALBUM : Gabriel Fauré : Intégrale de la musique de chambre avec piano / Vol.1LABEL : ALPHA (ET MBM) @ANNÉE : 2011
00:38
Serge Rachmaninov
Concerto pour piano n°2 en ut min op 18 : ModeratoPaavo Jarvi, Orchestre Philharmonique Tcheque, Khatia BuniatishviliALBUM : Serge Rachmaninov : Concertos pour piano n°2 et 3LABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2017
00:48
Serge Rachmaninov
Concerto pour piano n°2 en ut min op 18 : Adagio sostenutoPaavo Jarvi, Orchestre Philharmonique Tcheque, Khatia BuniatishviliALBUM : Serge Rachmaninov : Concertos pour piano n°2 et 3LABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2017
00:59
Serge Rachmaninov
Concerto pour piano n°2 en ut min op 18 : Allegro scherzandoPaavo Jarvi, Orchestre Philharmonique Tcheque, Khatia BuniatishviliALBUM : Serge Rachmaninov : Concertos pour piano n°2 et 3LABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2017
01:10
Giya Kancheli
When almonds blossomed (film) : ThèmeKhatia BuniatishviliALBUM : Khatia Buniatishvili interprète des pièces pour piano / MotherlandLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2014
01:12
Giya Kancheli
Ex contrario - pour violon violoncelle cordes clavier guitare basseKremerata Baltica, Gidon KremerALBUM : Gidon Kremer : Complete concerto recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / Cd 22LABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 2016
émission précédentedimanche 3 décembre 2017
émission suivantemardi 5 décembre 2017