Les Nuits de France Musique
Lundi 28 octobre 2019
6h 28mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 28 octobre 2019

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h31
    Miroirs : 4. Alborada del grazioso (extraits) - pour orchestre (répétition) - LEONARD BERNSTEIN
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Miroirs : 4. Alborada del grazioso (extraits) - pour orchestre (répétition)

    Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de France
    Album Leonard Bernstein : An American In Paris / Cd 5 Label Warner Classics (0190295689544/5)
  • 0h41
    Miroirs : 4. Alborada del gracioso - pour orchestre
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Miroirs : 4. Alborada del gracioso - pour orchestre

    Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de France
    Album Leonard Bernstein : An American In Paris / Cd 6 Label Warner Classics (0190295689544/6)
  • 0h49
    Shéhérazade : 1. Asie (extrait) - pour voix et orchestre (répétition) - LEONARD BERNSTEIN
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Shéhérazade : 1. Asie (extrait) - pour voix et orchestre (répétition)

    Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de France
    Album Leonard Bernstein : An American In Paris / Cd 5 Label Warner Classics (0190295689544/5)
  • 0h54
    Shéhérazade : 1. Asie - pour soprano et orchestre - MARILYN HORNE
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Shéhérazade : 1. Asie - pour soprano et orchestre

    Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de France
    Album Leonard Bernstein : An American In Paris / Cd 6 Label Warner Classics (0190295689544/6)
  • 1h04
    Shéhérazade : 2. La flûte enchantée - pour soprano et orchestre - MARILYN HORNE
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Shéhérazade : 2. La flûte enchantée - pour soprano et orchestre

    Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de France
    Album Leonard Bernstein : An American In Paris / Cd 6 Label Warner Classics (0190295689544/6)
  • 1h07
    Shéhérazade : 3. L'indifférent - pour soprano et orchestre - MARILYN HORNE
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Shéhérazade : 3. L'indifferént - pour soprano et orchestre

    Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de France
    Album Leonard Bernstein : An American In Paris / Cd 6 Label Warner Classics (0190295689544/6)
  • 1h14
    Concerto pour piano en Sol Maj : 1. Allegramente (extraits) (répétition) - LEONARD BERNSTEIN
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Concerto pour piano en Sol Maj : 1. Allegramente (extraits) (répétition)

    Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de France
    Album Leonard Bernstein : An American In Paris / Cd 5 Label Warner Classics (0190295689544/5)
  • 1h27
    Concerto pour piano en Sol Maj : 1. Allegramente - LEONARD BERNSTEIN
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Concerto pour piano en Sol Maj : 1. Allegramente

    Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de France
    Album Leonard Bernstein : An American In Paris / Cd 6 Label Warner Classics (0190295689544/6)
émission précédente
dimanche 27 octobre 2019
5h 48mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 27 octobre 2019
émission suivante
mardi 29 octobre 2019
5h 48mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 29 octobre 2019