Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 28 octobre 2019

Lundi 28 octobre 2019
La programmation musicale :
- 0h31Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Miroirs : 4. Alborada del grazioso (extraits) - pour orchestre (répétition)Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de FranceAlbum Leonard Bernstein : An American In Paris / Cd 5 Label Warner Classics (0190295689544/5)
- 0h41Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Miroirs : 4. Alborada del gracioso - pour orchestreLeonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de FranceAlbum Leonard Bernstein : An American In Paris / Cd 6 Label Warner Classics (0190295689544/6)
- 0h49Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Shéhérazade : 1. Asie (extrait) - pour voix et orchestre (répétition)Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de FranceAlbum Leonard Bernstein : An American In Paris / Cd 5 Label Warner Classics (0190295689544/5)
- 0h54Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Shéhérazade : 1. Asie - pour soprano et orchestreLeonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de FranceAlbum Leonard Bernstein : An American In Paris / Cd 6 Label Warner Classics (0190295689544/6)
- 1h04Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Shéhérazade : 2. La flûte enchantée - pour soprano et orchestreLeonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de FranceAlbum Leonard Bernstein : An American In Paris / Cd 6 Label Warner Classics (0190295689544/6)
- 1h07Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Shéhérazade : 3. L'indifferént - pour soprano et orchestreLeonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de FranceAlbum Leonard Bernstein : An American In Paris / Cd 6 Label Warner Classics (0190295689544/6)
- 1h14Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Concerto pour piano en Sol Maj : 1. Allegramente (extraits) (répétition)Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de FranceAlbum Leonard Bernstein : An American In Paris / Cd 5 Label Warner Classics (0190295689544/5)
- 1h27Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Concerto pour piano en Sol Maj : 1. AllegramenteLeonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de FranceAlbum Leonard Bernstein : An American In Paris / Cd 6 Label Warner Classics (0190295689544/6)
