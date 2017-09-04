Les Nuits de France Musique
Lundi 25 septembre 2017
6h 58mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 25 septembre 2017

La programmation musicale :
    00:00
    Nicolas Rimski-korsakov

    Lawrence Foster, Ensemble Abbey Road, Itzhak PerlmanALBUM : A LA CARTELABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1995
    00:08
    Rachmaninov

    Valery Gergiev, Orchestre Du Theatre De Mariinsky, Anna NetrebkoALBUM : NETREBKO ANNA; GERGIEV VALERY / RUSSIAN ALBUMLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 2006
    00:10
    Rachmaninov

    Valery Gergiev, Orchestre Du Theatre De Mariinsky, Anna NetrebkoALBUM : NETREBKO ANNA; GERGIEV VALERY / RUSSIAN ALBUMLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 2006
    00:15
    Amy Beach

    Paul BarrittALBUM : Amy Marcy Cheney Beach : Chanson d'amourLABEL : BISANNÉE : 2002
    00:20
    Amy Beach

    Paul BarrittALBUM : Amy Marcy Cheney Beach : Chanson d'amourLABEL : BISANNÉE : 2002
    00:25
    Amy Beach

    Paul BarrittALBUM : Amy Marcy Cheney Beach : Chanson d'amourLABEL : BISANNÉE : 2002
    00:29
    Clara Schumann

    Christoph RichterALBUM : Romancendres : Clara Schumann et Heinz HolligerLABEL : ECMANNÉE : 2009
    00:32
    Clara Schumann

    Christoph RichterALBUM : Romancendres : Clara Schumann et Heinz HolligerLABEL : ECMANNÉE : 2009
    00:35
    Clara Schumann

    Christoph RichterALBUM : Romancendres : Clara Schumann et Heinz HolligerLABEL : ECMANNÉE : 2009
    00:39
    Fanny Mendelssohn-hensel

    Luigi MagistrelliALBUM : Clarinet repertoire of women composersLABEL : GALLOANNÉE : 2011
    00:41
    Felix Mendelssohn

    Claudio Abbado, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, Elizabeth ConnellALBUM : Claudio Abbado dirige Félix MendelssohnLABEL : DGG
    00:55
    William Walton

    Louis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De BirminghamALBUM : William Walton : The bear Façade et The wise virginsLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 2000
    00:58
    William Walton

    Louis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De BirminghamALBUM : William Walton : The bear Façade et The wise virginsLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 2000
    01:00
    William Walton

    Louis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De BirminghamALBUM : William Walton : The bear Façade et The wise virginsLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 2000
    01:04
    William Walton

    Louis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De BirminghamALBUM : William Walton : The bear Façade et The wise virginsLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 2000
    01:06
    William Walton

    Louis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De BirminghamALBUM : William Walton : The bear Façade et The wise virginsLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 2000
