Les Nuits de France Musique
Lundi 25 décembre 2017
6h 58mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 25 décembre 2017

La programmation musicale :
    00:00
    Jean Sebastien Bach

    Magnificat en Ré Maj BWV 243 : Qui fecit mihi magna (Air de basse)

    John Eliot Gardiner, Solistes Baroques Anglais, Choeur Monteverdi, Nancy ArgentaALBUM : Jean Sébastien Bach : Magnificat BWV 243 et Cantate BWV 51LABEL : PHILIPSANNÉE : 1983
    Magnificat en Ré Maj BWV 243 : Qui fecit mihi magna (Air de basse)
    00:02
    Franz Liszt

    Weihnachtsbaum S 186 (intégrale) : Die Hirten an der Krippe S 186 n°3 - pour piano

    Leslie HowardALBUM : Leslie Howard joue Franz LisztLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 1989
    Weihnachtsbaum S 186 (intégrale) : Die Hirten an der Krippe S 186 n°3 - pour piano
    00:04
    Franz Liszt

    Weihnachtsbaum S 186 (intégrale) : Adeste fideles S 186 n°4 - pour piano

    Leslie HowardALBUM : Leslie Howard joue Franz LisztLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 1989
    Weihnachtsbaum S 186 (intégrale) : Adeste fideles S 186 n°4 - pour piano
    00:13

    Rudolf the red nosse reindeer

    Golden Gate QuartetALBUM : NOELLABEL : EMI
    Rudolf the red nosse reindeer
    00:16

    Nat's christmas wishes

    Nat King ColeALBUM : The christmas songLABEL : CAPITOL RECORDSANNÉE : 2009
    Nat's christmas wishes
    00:16

    The shristmas song (Merry christmas to you)

    Nat King ColeALBUM : The christmas songLABEL : CAPITOL RECORDSANNÉE : 2009
    The shristmas song (Merry christmas to you)
    00:19

    God rest ye merry gentlemen

    Nat King ColeALBUM : The christmas songLABEL : CAPITOL RECORDSANNÉE : 2009
    God rest ye merry gentlemen
    00:20

    God rest you merry gentlemen

    Deller ConsortALBUM : Alfred Deller complete Vanguard ed volume 3 / The Holly and the IvyLABEL : VANGUARD
    God rest you merry gentlemen
    00:24

    Patapan

    Deller ConsortALBUM : Alfred Deller complete Vanguard ed volume 3 / The Holly and the IvyLABEL : VANGUARD
    Patapan
    00:24

    We three kings of orient are

    Deller ConsortALBUM : Alfred Deller complete Vanguard ed volume 3 / The Holly and the IvyLABEL : VANGUARDANNÉE : 2008
    We three kings of orient are
    00:28
    Johannes Brahms

    ANDMANNCHEN

    Mackerras Charles, Philharmonia Orchestra, Ambrosian, Elisabeth SchwarzkopfALBUM : CHANTS DE NOELLABEL : EMI
    ANDMANNCHEN
    00:31
    Friedrich Gluck

    IN EINEM KUHLEN GRUNDE

    Mackerras Charles, Philharmonia Orchestra, Ambrosian, Elisabeth SchwarzkopfALBUM : CHANTS DE NOELLABEL : EMI
    IN EINEM KUHLEN GRUNDE
    00:34
    Cesar Franck

    PANIS ANGELICUS

    Mackerras Charles, Philharmonia Orchestra, Ambrosian, Elisabeth SchwarzkopfALBUM : CHANTS DE NOELLABEL : EMI
    PANIS ANGELICUS
    00:38
    Georges Bizet

    L'arlésienne : Suite n°2 : Farandole - pour orchestre

    Claudio Abbado, Orchestre Philharmonique De BerlinALBUM : Claudio Abbado : The Berlin albumLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2002
    L'arlésienne : Suite n°2 : Farandole - pour orchestre
    00:42
    Franz Liszt

    Weihnachtsbaum S 186 (intégrale) : Carillon S 186 n°6

    France ClidatALBUM : Franz Liszt : Weihnachtsbaum et autres oeuvresLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2010
    Weihnachtsbaum S 186 (intégrale) : Carillon S 186 n°6
    00:44
    Franz Liszt

    Weihnachtsbaum S 186 (intégrale) : Noël provençal S 186 n°8

    France ClidatALBUM : Franz Liszt : Weihnachtsbaum et autres oeuvresLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2010
    Weihnachtsbaum S 186 (intégrale) : Noël provençal S 186 n°8
    00:45
    Maurice Ravel

    Noël des jouets

    Michel Plasson, Ensemble De Chambre De L'orchestre De Paris, Felicity LottALBUM : Maurice Ravel : melodiesLABEL : EMI
    Noël des jouets
    00:52

    Ole Santa

    Dinah WashingtonALBUM : JAZZ X MAS VOL.2LABEL : CLASSIC HITS
    Ole Santa
    00:55
    Danny Elfman

    What's this

    DiversALBUM : Bof / The nightmare before ChristmasLABEL : WALT DISNEY RECORDSANNÉE : 1993
    What's this
    00:58
    Danny Elfman

    Oogie boogie's song

    DiversALBUM : Bof / The nightmare before ChristmasLABEL : WALT DISNEY RECORDSANNÉE : 1993
    Oogie boogie's song
    01:01

    Santa Claus is back in town

    Brian Setzer OrchestraALBUM : BOOGIE WOOGIE CHRISTMASLABEL : SURFDOG RECORDSANNÉE : 2002
    Santa Claus is back in town
    01:05

    Crying in the chapel

    Elvis PresleyALBUM : CHRISTMAS PEACELABEL : RCA
    Crying in the chapel
    01:07

    Rudolph the red nosed reindeer

    Dean MartinALBUM : CHRISTMAS WITHLABEL : NOEL
    Rudolph the red nosed reindeer
    01:10

    Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!

    Frank SinatraALBUM : CHRISTMAS 1993 WITH LOUIS ARMSTRONG AND FRIENDSLABEL : BLUE MOON
    Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!
    01:12

    I heard the bells on christmas day

    Harry BelafonteALBUM : To wish you a merry christmasLABEL : RCA RECORDSANNÉE : 1989
    I heard the bells on christmas day
    01:15

    The son of mary

    Harry BelafonteALBUM : To wish you a merry christmasLABEL : RCA RECORDSANNÉE : 1989
    The son of mary
    01:19
    Henri Du Mont

    MAGNIFICAT: MAGNIFICAT ET EXULTAVIT

    Philippe Herreweghe, Chapelle RoyaleALBUM : MUSIQUE À LA CHAPELLE DU ROYLABEL : HM
    MAGNIFICAT: MAGNIFICAT ET EXULTAVIT
    01:20

    Noël de la rue

    Edith PiafALBUM : C'EST NOËLLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1991
    Noël de la rue
    01:24
    Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky

    Les saisons op 37b : Novembre : Course en troïka op 37b n°11

    Jonas VitaudALBUM : Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky : Les saisonsLABEL : MirareANNÉE : 2016
    Les saisons op 37b : Novembre : Course en troïka op 37b n°11
    01:27
    Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky

    Les saisons op 37b : Décembre : Noël op 37b n°12

    Jonas VitaudALBUM : Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky : Les saisonsLABEL : MirareANNÉE : 2016
    Les saisons op 37b : Décembre : Noël op 37b n°12
    01:31
    Peter Illich Tchaikovsky

    Acte I : Scène n°1 : La décoration du sapin de Noël

    Antal Dorati, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, John Mac CarthyALBUM : Casse-Noisette op 71 (intégrale)LABEL : MERCURY
    Acte I : Scène n°1 : La décoration du sapin de Noël
    01:35
    Peter Illich Tchaikovsky

    Acte I : Scène n°2 : Marche

    Antal Dorati, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, John Mac CarthyALBUM : Casse-Noisette op 71 (intégrale)LABEL : MERCURY
    Acte I : Scène n°2 : Marche
    01:37
    Peter Illich Tchaikovsky

    Acte I : Scène n°3 : La course des enfants et l'entrée des parents

    Antal Dorati, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, John Mac CarthyALBUM : Casse-Noisette op 71 (intégrale)LABEL : MERCURY
    Acte I : Scène n°3 : La course des enfants et l'entrée des parents
    01:39
    Peter Illich Tchaikovsky

    Acte I : Scène n°4 : Arrivée de Drosselmeyer et distribution des jouets

    Antal Dorati, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, John Mac CarthyALBUM : Casse-Noisette op 71 (intégrale)LABEL : MERCURY
    Acte I : Scène n°4 : Arrivée de Drosselmeyer et distribution des jouets
    01:44
    Peter Illich Tchaikovsky

    Acte II : Scène n°14 : Pas de deux Variation n°2 : Danse de la fée Dragée

    Antal Dorati, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, John Mac CarthyALBUM : Casse-Noisette op 71 (intégrale)LABEL : MERCURY
    Acte II : Scène n°14 : Pas de deux Variation n°2 : Danse de la fée Dragée
    01:46

    Jesus Christ superstar

    Paul DesmondALBUM : PAUL DESMOND & THE MODERN JAZZ QUARTETLABEL : RED BARONANNÉE : 1993
    Jesus Christ superstar
    01:51

    Santa claus is comin to town

    Rosie O DonnellALBUM : A Rosie ChristmasLABEL : COLUMBIA
    Santa claus is comin to town
    01:53

    Have yourself a merry little chirstmas

    Rod StewartALBUM : Merry christmas, babyLABEL : VERVEANNÉE : 2012
    Have yourself a merry little chirstmas
    01:58

    Silent night

    Rod StewartALBUM : Merry christmas, babyLABEL : VERVEANNÉE : 2012
    Silent night
    02:02
    Berlin

    White Christmas

    Clyde McphatterALBUM : BD Music Presents Christmas SongsLABEL : BDMUSICANNÉE : 2015
    White Christmas
    02:05
    Pierpont

    Jingle Bells

    Benny Goodman And His OrchestraALBUM : BD Music Presents Christmas SongsLABEL : BDMUSICANNÉE : 2015
    Jingle Bells
    02:07
    Fox

    Zat You, Santa Claus

    Louis ArmstrongALBUM : BD Music Presents Christmas SongsLABEL : BDMUSICANNÉE : 2015
    Zat You, Santa Claus
    02:10

    Frosty the snowman

    Harry Connick Jr.ALBUM : Harry for the holidaysLABEL : COLUMBIAANNÉE : 2003
    Frosty the snowman
    02:14

    O little town of Bethlehem

    Harry Connick Jr.ALBUM : Harry for the holidaysLABEL : COLUMBIAANNÉE : 2003
    O little town of Bethlehem
    02:17
    Bernard De Monnoye

    Patapan - pour choeur et orchestre

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Richard P CondieALBUM : The Joy of ChristmasLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 1997
    Patapan - pour choeur et orchestre
    02:19
    Anonyme

    Joy the world - pour choeur et orchestre

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Richard P CondieALBUM : The Joy of ChristmasLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 1997
    Joy the world - pour choeur et orchestre
    02:21
    Gustav Holst

    Lullay my liking H 129 op 34 n°2 - pour choeur et orchestre

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Richard P CondieALBUM : The Joy of ChristmasLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 1997
    Lullay my liking H 129 op 34 n°2 - pour choeur et orchestre
    02:26
    Claude Debussy

    La boîte à joujoux L 128 : Prélude : Le sommeil de la boîte

    Ludovic Morlot, Orchestre Symphonique De SeattleALBUM : Ludovic Morlot dirige Stravinsky et DebussyLABEL : SEATTLE SYMPHONY MEDIAANNÉE : 2016
    La boîte à joujoux L 128 : Prélude : Le sommeil de la boîte
    02:28
    Claude Debussy

    La boîte à joujoux L 128 : Tableau n°1 : Le magasin de jouets

    Ludovic Morlot, Orchestre Symphonique De SeattleALBUM : Ludovic Morlot dirige Stravinsky et DebussyLABEL : SEATTLE SYMPHONY MEDIAANNÉE : 2016
    La boîte à joujoux L 128 : Tableau n°1 : Le magasin de jouets
    02:39
    Claude Debussy

    La boîte à joujoux L 128 : Tableau n°2 : Le champ de bataille

    Ludovic Morlot, Orchestre Symphonique De SeattleALBUM : Ludovic Morlot dirige Stravinsky et DebussyLABEL : SEATTLE SYMPHONY MEDIAANNÉE : 2016
    La boîte à joujoux L 128 : Tableau n°2 : Le champ de bataille
    02:49
    Claude Debussy

    La boîte à joujoux L 128 : Tableau n°3 : La bergerie à vendre

    Ludovic Morlot, Orchestre Symphonique De SeattleALBUM : Ludovic Morlot dirige Stravinsky et DebussyLABEL : SEATTLE SYMPHONY MEDIAANNÉE : 2016
    La boîte à joujoux L 128 : Tableau n°3 : La bergerie à vendre
    02:55
    Claude Debussy

    La boîte à joujoux L 128 : Tableau n°4 : Après fortune faite

    Ludovic Morlot, Orchestre Symphonique De SeattleALBUM : Ludovic Morlot dirige Stravinsky et DebussyLABEL : SEATTLE SYMPHONY MEDIAANNÉE : 2016
    La boîte à joujoux L 128 : Tableau n°4 : Après fortune faite
    02:57
    Claude Debussy

    La boîte à joujoux L 128 : Epilogue

    Ludovic Morlot, Orchestre Symphonique De SeattleALBUM : Ludovic Morlot dirige Stravinsky et DebussyLABEL : SEATTLE SYMPHONY MEDIAANNÉE : 2016
    La boîte à joujoux L 128 : Epilogue
    02:58
    Henri Dutilleux

    Au gré des ondes : Etude - pour piano

    Olivier GodinALBUM : Henri Dutilleux : MélodiesLABEL : PASSAVANTANNÉE : 2016
    Au gré des ondes : Etude - pour piano
    03:00
    Peter Illich Tchaikovsky

    Symphonie nº1 en sol min op 13 "rêves d'hiver" - I. traume einer winterreise - allegro tranquillo

    Claudio Abbado, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Sinphonie n°1LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 1992
    Symphonie nº1 en sol min op 13 "rêves d'hiver" - I. traume einer winterreise - allegro tranquillo
