Lundi 25 décembre 2017
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 25 décembre 2017
La programmation musicale :
00:00
Jean Sebastien Bach
Magnificat en Ré Maj BWV 243 : Qui fecit mihi magna (Air de basse)John Eliot Gardiner, Solistes Baroques Anglais, Choeur Monteverdi, Nancy ArgentaALBUM : Jean Sébastien Bach : Magnificat BWV 243 et Cantate BWV 51LABEL : PHILIPSANNÉE : 1983
00:02
Franz Liszt
Weihnachtsbaum S 186 (intégrale) : Die Hirten an der Krippe S 186 n°3 - pour pianoLeslie HowardALBUM : Leslie Howard joue Franz LisztLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 1989
00:04
Franz Liszt
Weihnachtsbaum S 186 (intégrale) : Adeste fideles S 186 n°4 - pour pianoLeslie HowardALBUM : Leslie Howard joue Franz LisztLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 1989
00:13
Rudolf the red nosse reindeerGolden Gate QuartetALBUM : NOELLABEL : EMI
00:16
Nat's christmas wishesNat King ColeALBUM : The christmas songLABEL : CAPITOL RECORDSANNÉE : 2009
00:16
The shristmas song (Merry christmas to you)Nat King ColeALBUM : The christmas songLABEL : CAPITOL RECORDSANNÉE : 2009
00:19
God rest ye merry gentlemenNat King ColeALBUM : The christmas songLABEL : CAPITOL RECORDSANNÉE : 2009
00:20
God rest you merry gentlemenDeller ConsortALBUM : Alfred Deller complete Vanguard ed volume 3 / The Holly and the IvyLABEL : VANGUARD
00:24
PatapanDeller ConsortALBUM : Alfred Deller complete Vanguard ed volume 3 / The Holly and the IvyLABEL : VANGUARD
00:24
We three kings of orient areDeller ConsortALBUM : Alfred Deller complete Vanguard ed volume 3 / The Holly and the IvyLABEL : VANGUARDANNÉE : 2008
00:28
Johannes Brahms
ANDMANNCHENMackerras Charles, Philharmonia Orchestra, Ambrosian, Elisabeth SchwarzkopfALBUM : CHANTS DE NOELLABEL : EMI
00:31
Friedrich Gluck
IN EINEM KUHLEN GRUNDEMackerras Charles, Philharmonia Orchestra, Ambrosian, Elisabeth SchwarzkopfALBUM : CHANTS DE NOELLABEL : EMI
00:34
Cesar Franck
PANIS ANGELICUSMackerras Charles, Philharmonia Orchestra, Ambrosian, Elisabeth SchwarzkopfALBUM : CHANTS DE NOELLABEL : EMI
00:38
Georges Bizet
L'arlésienne : Suite n°2 : Farandole - pour orchestreClaudio Abbado, Orchestre Philharmonique De BerlinALBUM : Claudio Abbado : The Berlin albumLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2002
00:42
Franz Liszt
Weihnachtsbaum S 186 (intégrale) : Carillon S 186 n°6France ClidatALBUM : Franz Liszt : Weihnachtsbaum et autres oeuvresLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2010
00:44
Franz Liszt
Weihnachtsbaum S 186 (intégrale) : Noël provençal S 186 n°8France ClidatALBUM : Franz Liszt : Weihnachtsbaum et autres oeuvresLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2010
00:45
Maurice Ravel
Noël des jouetsMichel Plasson, Ensemble De Chambre De L'orchestre De Paris, Felicity LottALBUM : Maurice Ravel : melodiesLABEL : EMI
00:52
Ole SantaDinah WashingtonALBUM : JAZZ X MAS VOL.2LABEL : CLASSIC HITS
00:55
Danny Elfman
What's thisDiversALBUM : Bof / The nightmare before ChristmasLABEL : WALT DISNEY RECORDSANNÉE : 1993
00:58
Danny Elfman
Oogie boogie's songDiversALBUM : Bof / The nightmare before ChristmasLABEL : WALT DISNEY RECORDSANNÉE : 1993
01:01
Santa Claus is back in townBrian Setzer OrchestraALBUM : BOOGIE WOOGIE CHRISTMASLABEL : SURFDOG RECORDSANNÉE : 2002
01:05
Crying in the chapelElvis PresleyALBUM : CHRISTMAS PEACELABEL : RCA
01:07
Rudolph the red nosed reindeerDean MartinALBUM : CHRISTMAS WITHLABEL : NOEL
01:10
Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!Frank SinatraALBUM : CHRISTMAS 1993 WITH LOUIS ARMSTRONG AND FRIENDSLABEL : BLUE MOON
01:12
I heard the bells on christmas dayHarry BelafonteALBUM : To wish you a merry christmasLABEL : RCA RECORDSANNÉE : 1989
01:15
The son of maryHarry BelafonteALBUM : To wish you a merry christmasLABEL : RCA RECORDSANNÉE : 1989
01:19
Henri Du Mont
MAGNIFICAT: MAGNIFICAT ET EXULTAVITPhilippe Herreweghe, Chapelle RoyaleALBUM : MUSIQUE À LA CHAPELLE DU ROYLABEL : HM
01:20
Noël de la rueEdith PiafALBUM : C'EST NOËLLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1991
01:24
Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky
Les saisons op 37b : Novembre : Course en troïka op 37b n°11Jonas VitaudALBUM : Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky : Les saisonsLABEL : MirareANNÉE : 2016
01:27
Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky
Les saisons op 37b : Décembre : Noël op 37b n°12Jonas VitaudALBUM : Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky : Les saisonsLABEL : MirareANNÉE : 2016
01:31
Peter Illich Tchaikovsky
Acte I : Scène n°1 : La décoration du sapin de NoëlAntal Dorati, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, John Mac CarthyALBUM : Casse-Noisette op 71 (intégrale)LABEL : MERCURY
01:35
Peter Illich Tchaikovsky
Acte I : Scène n°2 : MarcheAntal Dorati, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, John Mac CarthyALBUM : Casse-Noisette op 71 (intégrale)LABEL : MERCURY
01:37
Peter Illich Tchaikovsky
Acte I : Scène n°3 : La course des enfants et l'entrée des parentsAntal Dorati, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, John Mac CarthyALBUM : Casse-Noisette op 71 (intégrale)LABEL : MERCURY
01:39
Peter Illich Tchaikovsky
Acte I : Scène n°4 : Arrivée de Drosselmeyer et distribution des jouetsAntal Dorati, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, John Mac CarthyALBUM : Casse-Noisette op 71 (intégrale)LABEL : MERCURY
01:44
Peter Illich Tchaikovsky
Acte II : Scène n°14 : Pas de deux Variation n°2 : Danse de la fée DragéeAntal Dorati, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, John Mac CarthyALBUM : Casse-Noisette op 71 (intégrale)LABEL : MERCURY
01:46
Jesus Christ superstarPaul DesmondALBUM : PAUL DESMOND & THE MODERN JAZZ QUARTETLABEL : RED BARONANNÉE : 1993
01:51
Santa claus is comin to townRosie O DonnellALBUM : A Rosie ChristmasLABEL : COLUMBIA
01:53
Have yourself a merry little chirstmasRod StewartALBUM : Merry christmas, babyLABEL : VERVEANNÉE : 2012
01:58
Silent nightRod StewartALBUM : Merry christmas, babyLABEL : VERVEANNÉE : 2012
02:02
Berlin
White ChristmasClyde McphatterALBUM : BD Music Presents Christmas SongsLABEL : BDMUSICANNÉE : 2015
02:05
Pierpont
Jingle BellsBenny Goodman And His OrchestraALBUM : BD Music Presents Christmas SongsLABEL : BDMUSICANNÉE : 2015
02:07
Fox
Zat You, Santa ClausLouis ArmstrongALBUM : BD Music Presents Christmas SongsLABEL : BDMUSICANNÉE : 2015
02:10
Frosty the snowmanHarry Connick Jr.ALBUM : Harry for the holidaysLABEL : COLUMBIAANNÉE : 2003
02:14
O little town of BethlehemHarry Connick Jr.ALBUM : Harry for the holidaysLABEL : COLUMBIAANNÉE : 2003
02:17
Bernard De Monnoye
Patapan - pour choeur et orchestreLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Richard P CondieALBUM : The Joy of ChristmasLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 1997
02:19
Anonyme
Joy the world - pour choeur et orchestreLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Richard P CondieALBUM : The Joy of ChristmasLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 1997
02:21
Gustav Holst
Lullay my liking H 129 op 34 n°2 - pour choeur et orchestreLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Richard P CondieALBUM : The Joy of ChristmasLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 1997
02:26
Claude Debussy
La boîte à joujoux L 128 : Prélude : Le sommeil de la boîteLudovic Morlot, Orchestre Symphonique De SeattleALBUM : Ludovic Morlot dirige Stravinsky et DebussyLABEL : SEATTLE SYMPHONY MEDIAANNÉE : 2016
02:28
Claude Debussy
La boîte à joujoux L 128 : Tableau n°1 : Le magasin de jouetsLudovic Morlot, Orchestre Symphonique De SeattleALBUM : Ludovic Morlot dirige Stravinsky et DebussyLABEL : SEATTLE SYMPHONY MEDIAANNÉE : 2016
02:39
Claude Debussy
La boîte à joujoux L 128 : Tableau n°2 : Le champ de batailleLudovic Morlot, Orchestre Symphonique De SeattleALBUM : Ludovic Morlot dirige Stravinsky et DebussyLABEL : SEATTLE SYMPHONY MEDIAANNÉE : 2016
02:49
Claude Debussy
La boîte à joujoux L 128 : Tableau n°3 : La bergerie à vendreLudovic Morlot, Orchestre Symphonique De SeattleALBUM : Ludovic Morlot dirige Stravinsky et DebussyLABEL : SEATTLE SYMPHONY MEDIAANNÉE : 2016
02:55
Claude Debussy
La boîte à joujoux L 128 : Tableau n°4 : Après fortune faiteLudovic Morlot, Orchestre Symphonique De SeattleALBUM : Ludovic Morlot dirige Stravinsky et DebussyLABEL : SEATTLE SYMPHONY MEDIAANNÉE : 2016
02:57
Claude Debussy
La boîte à joujoux L 128 : EpilogueLudovic Morlot, Orchestre Symphonique De SeattleALBUM : Ludovic Morlot dirige Stravinsky et DebussyLABEL : SEATTLE SYMPHONY MEDIAANNÉE : 2016
02:58
Henri Dutilleux
Au gré des ondes : Etude - pour pianoOlivier GodinALBUM : Henri Dutilleux : MélodiesLABEL : PASSAVANTANNÉE : 2016
03:00
Peter Illich Tchaikovsky
Symphonie nº1 en sol min op 13 "rêves d'hiver" - I. traume einer winterreise - allegro tranquilloClaudio Abbado, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Sinphonie n°1LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 1992
