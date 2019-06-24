Les Nuits de France Musique
Lundi 24 juin 2019
6h 58mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 24 juin 2019

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h00
    Concerto pour piano n°1 en mi min op 11 : 2. Romance - PAUL BADURA-SKODA
    FREDERIC CHOPINcompositeur

    ARTUR RODZINSKI : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE L'OPERA D'ETAT DE VIENNE
    Album The Paul Badura-Skoda Edition / Cd 7 Label Dgg Année 2017
  • 0h09
    La Traviata : Prélude - Orchestre De L'Opera De La Rca Italienne
    Giuseppe Verdicompositeur

    Georges Pretre : chef d'orchestre
    Album Giuseppe Verdi : La Traviata Label Rca (RD86180(2)) Année 1987
  • 0h12
    La Traviata : Dell'invito trascorsa è già l'ora (Acte I) Ensemble - Orchestre De L'Opera De La Rca Italienne
    Giuseppe Verdicompositeur

    Georges Pretre : chef d'orchestre, Choeur De L'Opera De La Rca Italienne
    Album Giuseppe Verdi : La Traviata Label Rca (RD86180(2)) Année 1987
  • 0h17
    La Traviata : Libiamo ne'lieti calici (Acte I) Ensemble - Orchestre De L'Opera De La Rca Italienne
    Giuseppe Verdicompositeur

    Georges Pretre : chef d'orchestre, Choeur De L'Opera De La Rca Italienne
    Album Giuseppe Verdi : La Traviata Label Rca (RD86180(2)) Année 1987
  • 0h20
    La Traviata : Che è cio (Acte I) Valse et duo Alfredo Violetta - Orchestre De L'Opera De La Rca Italienne
    Giuseppe Verdicompositeur

    Georges Pretre : chef d'orchestre, Choeur De L'Opera De La Rca Italienne
    Album Giuseppe Verdi : La Traviata Label Rca (RD86180(2)) Année 1987
  • 0h23
    La Traviata : Un di felice eterea (Acte I) Alfredo Violetta - Orchestre De L'Opera De La Rca Italienne
    Giuseppe Verdicompositeur

    Georges Pretre : chef d'orchestre
    Album Giuseppe Verdi : La Traviata Label Rca (RD86180(2)) Année 1987
  • 0h26
    La Traviata : Ebben che diavol fate (Acte I) Gaston Violetta Alfredo - Orchestre De L'Opera De La Rca Italienne
    Giuseppe Verdicompositeur

    Georges Pretre : chef d'orchestre
    Album Giuseppe Verdi : La Traviata Label Rca (RD86180(2)) Année 1987
  • 0h27
    La Traviata : Si ridesta in ciel l'aurora (Acte I) Ensemble - Orchestre De L'Opera De La Rca Italienne
    Giuseppe Verdicompositeur

    Georges Pretre : chef d'orchestre, Choeur De L'Opera De La Rca Italienne
    Album Giuseppe Verdi : La Traviata Label Rca (RD86180(2)) Année 1987
6h 49mn
