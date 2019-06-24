Lundi 24 juin 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 24 juin 2019
La programmation musicale :
- 0h00FREDERIC CHOPINcompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°1 en mi min op 11 : 2. RomanceARTUR RODZINSKI : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE L'OPERA D'ETAT DE VIENNEAlbum The Paul Badura-Skoda Edition / Cd 7 Label Dgg Année 2017
- 0h09Giuseppe Verdicompositeur
La Traviata : PréludeGeorges Pretre : chef d'orchestreAlbum Giuseppe Verdi : La Traviata Label Rca (RD86180(2)) Année 1987
- 0h12Giuseppe Verdicompositeur
La Traviata : Dell'invito trascorsa è già l'ora (Acte I) EnsembleGeorges Pretre : chef d'orchestre, Choeur De L'Opera De La Rca ItalienneAlbum Giuseppe Verdi : La Traviata Label Rca (RD86180(2)) Année 1987
- 0h17Giuseppe Verdicompositeur
La Traviata : Libiamo ne'lieti calici (Acte I) EnsembleGeorges Pretre : chef d'orchestre, Choeur De L'Opera De La Rca ItalienneAlbum Giuseppe Verdi : La Traviata Label Rca (RD86180(2)) Année 1987
- 0h20Giuseppe Verdicompositeur
La Traviata : Che è cio (Acte I) Valse et duo Alfredo ViolettaGeorges Pretre : chef d'orchestre, Choeur De L'Opera De La Rca ItalienneAlbum Giuseppe Verdi : La Traviata Label Rca (RD86180(2)) Année 1987
- 0h23Giuseppe Verdicompositeur
La Traviata : Un di felice eterea (Acte I) Alfredo ViolettaGeorges Pretre : chef d'orchestreAlbum Giuseppe Verdi : La Traviata Label Rca (RD86180(2)) Année 1987
- 0h26Giuseppe Verdicompositeur
La Traviata : Ebben che diavol fate (Acte I) Gaston Violetta AlfredoGeorges Pretre : chef d'orchestreAlbum Giuseppe Verdi : La Traviata Label Rca (RD86180(2)) Année 1987
- 0h27Giuseppe Verdicompositeur
La Traviata : Si ridesta in ciel l'aurora (Acte I) EnsembleGeorges Pretre : chef d'orchestre, Choeur De L'Opera De La Rca ItalienneAlbum Giuseppe Verdi : La Traviata Label Rca (RD86180(2)) Année 1987
6h 49mn
