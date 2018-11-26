Les Nuits de France Musique
Lundi 24 décembre 2018
6h 58mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 24 décembre 2018

La programmation musicale :
    00:00
    Jean Sebastien Bach

    Concerto nº1 en la min BWV 1041 pour violon cordes et basse continue : Andante

    Andrew Manze, Academy Of Ancient Music, Rachel PodgerLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 1995
    00:03
    Jean Sebastien Bach

    Concerto nº1 en la min BWV 1041 pour violon cordes et basse continue : Allegro assai

    Andrew Manze, Academy Of Ancient Music, Rachel PodgerLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 1995
    00:10
    Jean Sebastien Bach

    Concerto nº1 en la min BWV 1041 pour violon cordes et basse continue :

    Andrew Manze, Academy Of Ancient Music, Rachel PodgerLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 1995
    00:13
    Antonio Vivaldi

    Concerto en La Maj RV 335 ""the cuckoo""/ ""le coucou"" - I allegro / Pour violon cordes et basse continue

    Christopher Hogwood, Academy Of Ancient Music, Andrew ManzeLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2000
    00:17
    Antonio Vivaldi

    Concerto en La Maj RV 335 ""the cuckoo""/ ""le coucou"" - II largo / Pour violon cordes et basse continue

    Christopher Hogwood, Academy Of Ancient Music, Andrew ManzeLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2000
    00:20
    Antonio Vivaldi

    Concerto en La Maj RV 335 ""the cuckoo""/ ""le coucou"" - III allegro / Pour violon cordes et basse continue

    Christopher Hogwood, Academy Of Ancient Music, Andrew ManzeLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2000
    00:24
    Ralph Vaughan-williams

    Symphonie n°5 en Ré Maj : 1. Preludio

    Andrew Manze, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De LiverpoolLABEL : PM CLASSICS/ONYXANNÉE : 2018
    00:35
    Ralph Vaughan-williams

    Symphonie n°5 en Ré Maj : 2. Scherzo : Presto

    Andrew Manze, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De LiverpoolLABEL : PM CLASSICS/ONYXANNÉE : 2018
    00:40
    Ralph Vaughan-williams

    Symphonie n°5 en Ré Maj : 3. Romanza : Lento

    Andrew Manze, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De LiverpoolLABEL : PM CLASSICS/ONYXANNÉE : 2018
    00:52
    Ralph Vaughan-williams

    Symphonie n°5 en Ré Maj : 4. Passacaglia : Moderato

    Andrew Manze, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De LiverpoolLABEL : PM CLASSICS/ONYXANNÉE : 2018
    01:01
    John Tavener

    Petra a ritual dream (Petra un rêve rituel)- pour baryton choeur mixte violon et orchestre

    Paul Goodwin, Academy Of Ancient Music, Choeur De L'academy Of Ancient Music, George Mosley, Andrew ManzeLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 1999
    01:12
    Georg Philipp Telemann

    Fantasie n°10 en Ré Maj - pour violon

    Andrew ManzeLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 1995
    01:17
    Georg Philipp Telemann

    Fantasie n°11 en Fa Maj - pour violon

    Andrew ManzeLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 1995
6h 49mn
