Lundi 24 décembre 2018
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 24 décembre 2018
La programmation musicale :
00:00
Jean Sebastien Bach
Concerto nº1 en la min BWV 1041 pour violon cordes et basse continue : AndanteAndrew Manze, Academy Of Ancient Music, Rachel PodgerLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 1995
00:03
Jean Sebastien Bach
Concerto nº1 en la min BWV 1041 pour violon cordes et basse continue : Allegro assaiAndrew Manze, Academy Of Ancient Music, Rachel PodgerLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 1995
00:10
Jean Sebastien Bach
Concerto nº1 en la min BWV 1041 pour violon cordes et basse continue :Andrew Manze, Academy Of Ancient Music, Rachel PodgerLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 1995
00:13
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto en La Maj RV 335 ""the cuckoo""/ ""le coucou"" - I allegro / Pour violon cordes et basse continueChristopher Hogwood, Academy Of Ancient Music, Andrew ManzeLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2000
00:17
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto en La Maj RV 335 ""the cuckoo""/ ""le coucou"" - II largo / Pour violon cordes et basse continueChristopher Hogwood, Academy Of Ancient Music, Andrew ManzeLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2000
00:20
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto en La Maj RV 335 ""the cuckoo""/ ""le coucou"" - III allegro / Pour violon cordes et basse continueChristopher Hogwood, Academy Of Ancient Music, Andrew ManzeLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2000
00:24
Ralph Vaughan-williams
Symphonie n°5 en Ré Maj : 1. PreludioAndrew Manze, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De LiverpoolLABEL : PM CLASSICS/ONYXANNÉE : 2018
00:35
Ralph Vaughan-williams
Symphonie n°5 en Ré Maj : 2. Scherzo : PrestoAndrew Manze, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De LiverpoolLABEL : PM CLASSICS/ONYXANNÉE : 2018
00:40
Ralph Vaughan-williams
Symphonie n°5 en Ré Maj : 3. Romanza : LentoAndrew Manze, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De LiverpoolLABEL : PM CLASSICS/ONYXANNÉE : 2018
00:52
Ralph Vaughan-williams
Symphonie n°5 en Ré Maj : 4. Passacaglia : ModeratoAndrew Manze, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De LiverpoolLABEL : PM CLASSICS/ONYXANNÉE : 2018
01:01
John Tavener
Petra a ritual dream (Petra un rêve rituel)- pour baryton choeur mixte violon et orchestrePaul Goodwin, Academy Of Ancient Music, Choeur De L'academy Of Ancient Music, George Mosley, Andrew ManzeLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 1999
01:12
Georg Philipp Telemann
Fantasie n°10 en Ré Maj - pour violonAndrew ManzeLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 1995
01:17
Georg Philipp Telemann
Fantasie n°11 en Fa Maj - pour violonAndrew ManzeLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 1995
6h 49mn
