Lundi 19 août 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 19 août 2019
La programmation musicale :
- 0h05Joseph Haydncompositeur
Missa in tempore belli en Ut Maj HOB XXII : 9 : GloriaRafael Kubelik : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio BavaroiseAlbum Rafael Kubelik : Complete Recordings On Deutsche Grammophon / Cd 24 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894835085)
- 0h16Joseph Haydncompositeur
Missa in tempore belli en Ut Maj HOB XXII : 9 : CredoRafael Kubelik : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio BavaroiseAlbum Rafael Kubelik : Complete Recordings On Deutsche Grammophon / Cd 24 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894835085)
- 0h25Joseph Haydncompositeur
Missa in tempore belli en Ut Maj HOB XXII : 9 : SanctusRafael Kubelik : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio BavaroiseAlbum Rafael Kubelik : Complete Recordings On Deutsche Grammophon / Cd 24 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894835085)
- 0h28Joseph Haydncompositeur
Missa in tempore belli en Ut Maj HOB XXII : 9 : BenedictusRafael Kubelik : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio BavaroiseAlbum Rafael Kubelik : Complete Recordings On Deutsche Grammophon / Cd 24 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894835085)
