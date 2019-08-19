Les Nuits de France Musique
Lundi 19 août 2019
6h 58mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 19 août 2019

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h05
    Missa in tempore belli en Ut Maj HOB XXII : 9 : Gloria - ELSIE MORISON
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Missa in tempore belli en Ut Maj HOB XXII : 9 : Gloria

    Rafael Kubelik : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise
    Album Rafael Kubelik : Complete Recordings On Deutsche Grammophon / Cd 24 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894835085)
  • 0h16
    Missa in tempore belli en Ut Maj HOB XXII : 9 : Credo - ELSIE MORISON
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Missa in tempore belli en Ut Maj HOB XXII : 9 : Credo

    Rafael Kubelik : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise
    Album Rafael Kubelik : Complete Recordings On Deutsche Grammophon / Cd 24 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894835085)
  • 0h25
    Missa in tempore belli en Ut Maj HOB XXII : 9 : Sanctus - ELSIE MORISON
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Missa in tempore belli en Ut Maj HOB XXII : 9 : Sanctus

    Rafael Kubelik : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise
    Album Rafael Kubelik : Complete Recordings On Deutsche Grammophon / Cd 24 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894835085)
  • 0h28
    Missa in tempore belli en Ut Maj HOB XXII : 9 : Benedictus - ELSIE MORISON
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Missa in tempore belli en Ut Maj HOB XXII : 9 : Benedictus

    Rafael Kubelik : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise
    Album Rafael Kubelik : Complete Recordings On Deutsche Grammophon / Cd 24 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894835085)
