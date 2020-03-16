Lundi 16 mars 2020
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 16 mars 2020
La programmation musicale :
- 0h30Gustav Mahlercompositeur
Symphonie n°10 en fa dièse min : Adagio : Andante - AdagioClaudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de VienneAlbum Claudio Abbado & Wiener Philharmoniker : The complete Deutsche Grammophon Recordings/ CD 25 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894837809) Année 2020
- 0h34Gustav Mahlercompositeur
Symphonie n°10 en fa dièse min : Adagio : Andante come primaClaudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de VienneAlbum Claudio Abbado & Wiener Philharmoniker : The complete Deutsche Grammophon Recordings/ CD 25 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894837809) Année 2020
- 0h40Gustav Mahlercompositeur
Symphonie n°10 en fa dièse min : Adagio : mesures 105 à 177Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de VienneAlbum Claudio Abbado & Wiener Philharmoniker : The complete Deutsche Grammophon Recordings/ CD 25 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894837809) Année 2020
- 0h46Gustav Mahlercompositeur
Symphonie n°10 en fa dièse min : Adagio : mesures 178 à 216Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de VienneAlbum Claudio Abbado & Wiener Philharmoniker : The complete Deutsche Grammophon Recordings/ CD 25 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894837809) Année 2020
- 0h49Gustav Mahlercompositeur
Symphonie n°10 en fa dièse min : Adagio : A tempoClaudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de VienneAlbum Claudio Abbado & Wiener Philharmoniker : The complete Deutsche Grammophon Recordings/ CD 25 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894837809) Année 2020
- 0h55Schubert Franzcompositeur
Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Kyrie eleisonClaudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Association De Concert Du Choeur De L'Opera D'Etat De VienneAlbum Claudio Abbado & Wiener Philharmoniker : The complete Deutsche Grammophon Recordings/ CD 46 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894837830) Année 2020
- 1h01Schubert Franzcompositeur
Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Gloria : Gloria in excelsis DeoClaudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Association De Concert Du Choeur De L'Opera D'Etat De VienneAlbum Claudio Abbado & Wiener Philharmoniker : The complete Deutsche Grammophon Recordings/ CD 46 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894837830) Année 2020
- 1h06Schubert Franzcompositeur
Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Gloria : Domine DeusClaudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Association De Concert Du Choeur De L'Opera D'Etat De VienneAlbum Claudio Abbado & Wiener Philharmoniker : The complete Deutsche Grammophon Recordings/ CD 46 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894837830) Année 2020
- 1h11Schubert Franzcompositeur
Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Gloria : Quoniam Tu solus santusClaudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Association De Concert Du Choeur De L'Opera D'Etat De VienneAlbum Claudio Abbado & Wiener Philharmoniker : The complete Deutsche Grammophon Recordings/ CD 46 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894837830) Année 2020
- 1h12Schubert Franzcompositeur
Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Gloria : Cum sancto SpirituClaudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Association De Concert Du Choeur De L'Opera D'Etat De VienneAlbum Claudio Abbado & Wiener Philharmoniker : The complete Deutsche Grammophon Recordings/ CD 46 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894837830) Année 2020
- 1h16Schubert Franzcompositeur
Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Credo : Credo in unum DeumClaudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Association De Concert Du Choeur De L'Opera D'Etat De VienneAlbum Claudio Abbado & Wiener Philharmoniker : The complete Deutsche Grammophon Recordings/ CD 46 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894837830) Année 2020
- 1h19Schubert Franzcompositeur
Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Credo : Et incarnatus estClaudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Association De Concert Du Choeur De L'Opera D'Etat De Vienne, Karita Mattila : Soprano, Jerry Hadley : Ténor, Jorge Pita : TénorAlbum Claudio Abbado & Wiener Philharmoniker : The complete Deutsche Grammophon Recordings/ CD 46 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894837830) Année 2020
- 1h25Schubert Franzcompositeur
Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Credo : Et resurrexitClaudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Association De Concert Du Choeur De L'Opera D'Etat De VienneAlbum Claudio Abbado & Wiener Philharmoniker : The complete Deutsche Grammophon Recordings/ CD 46 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894837830) Année 2020
- 1h32Schubert Franzcompositeur
Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Sanctus : Sanctus DominusClaudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Association De Concert Du Choeur De L'Opera D'Etat De VienneAlbum Claudio Abbado & Wiener Philharmoniker : The complete Deutsche Grammophon Recordings/ CD 46 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894837830) Année 2020
- 1h34Schubert Franzcompositeur
Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Sanctus : Osanna in excelsis DeoClaudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Association De Concert Du Choeur De L'Opera D'Etat De VienneAlbum Claudio Abbado & Wiener Philharmoniker : The complete Deutsche Grammophon Recordings/ CD 46 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894837830) Année 2020
- 1h35Schubert Franzcompositeur
Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Benedictus : Benedictus qui venitClaudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Association De Concert Du Choeur De L'Opera D'Etat De Vienne, Karita Mattila : Soprano, Marjana Lipovsek : Contralto, Jerry Hadley : Ténor, Jorge Pita : Ténor, Robert Hall : Basse (voix)Album Claudio Abbado & Wiener Philharmoniker : The complete Deutsche Grammophon Recordings/ CD 46 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894837830) Année 2020
émission précédentedimanche 15 mars 2020
émission suivantemardi 17 mars 2020