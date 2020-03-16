Les Nuits de France Musique
Lundi 16 mars 2020
4h 29mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 16 mars 2020

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h30
    Symphonie n°10 en fa dièse min : Adagio : Andante - Adagio
    Gustav Mahlercompositeur

    Symphonie n°10 en fa dièse min : Adagio : Andante - Adagio

    Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
    Album Claudio Abbado & Wiener Philharmoniker : The complete Deutsche Grammophon Recordings/ CD 25 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894837809) Année 2020
  • 0h34
    Symphonie n°10 en fa dièse min : Adagio : Andante come prima
    Gustav Mahlercompositeur

    Symphonie n°10 en fa dièse min : Adagio : Andante come prima

    Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
    Album Claudio Abbado & Wiener Philharmoniker : The complete Deutsche Grammophon Recordings/ CD 25 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894837809) Année 2020
  • 0h40
    Symphonie n°10 en fa dièse min : Adagio : mesures 105 à 177
    Gustav Mahlercompositeur

    Symphonie n°10 en fa dièse min : Adagio : mesures 105 à 177

    Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
    Album Claudio Abbado & Wiener Philharmoniker : The complete Deutsche Grammophon Recordings/ CD 25 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894837809) Année 2020
  • 0h46
    Symphonie n°10 en fa dièse min : Adagio : mesures 178 à 216
    Gustav Mahlercompositeur

    Symphonie n°10 en fa dièse min : Adagio : mesures 178 à 216

    Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
    Album Claudio Abbado & Wiener Philharmoniker : The complete Deutsche Grammophon Recordings/ CD 25 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894837809) Année 2020
  • 0h49
    Symphonie n°10 en fa dièse min : Adagio : A tempo
    Gustav Mahlercompositeur

    Symphonie n°10 en fa dièse min : Adagio : A tempo

    Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
    Album Claudio Abbado & Wiener Philharmoniker : The complete Deutsche Grammophon Recordings/ CD 25 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894837809) Année 2020
  • 0h55
    Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Kyrie eleison - CLAUDIO ABBADO
    Schubert Franzcompositeur

    Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Kyrie eleison

    Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Association De Concert Du Choeur De L'Opera D'Etat De Vienne
    Album Claudio Abbado & Wiener Philharmoniker : The complete Deutsche Grammophon Recordings/ CD 46 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894837830) Année 2020
  • 1h01
    Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Gloria : Gloria in excelsis Deo
    Schubert Franzcompositeur

    Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Gloria : Gloria in excelsis Deo

    Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Association De Concert Du Choeur De L'Opera D'Etat De Vienne
    Album Claudio Abbado & Wiener Philharmoniker : The complete Deutsche Grammophon Recordings/ CD 46 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894837830) Année 2020
  • 1h06
    Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Gloria : Domine Deus
    Schubert Franzcompositeur

    Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Gloria : Domine Deus

    Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Association De Concert Du Choeur De L'Opera D'Etat De Vienne
    Album Claudio Abbado & Wiener Philharmoniker : The complete Deutsche Grammophon Recordings/ CD 46 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894837830) Année 2020
  • 1h11
    Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Gloria : Quoniam Tu solus santus
    Schubert Franzcompositeur

    Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Gloria : Quoniam Tu solus santus

    Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Association De Concert Du Choeur De L'Opera D'Etat De Vienne
    Album Claudio Abbado & Wiener Philharmoniker : The complete Deutsche Grammophon Recordings/ CD 46 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894837830) Année 2020
  • 1h12
    Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Gloria : Cum sancto Spiritu
    Schubert Franzcompositeur

    Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Gloria : Cum sancto Spiritu

    Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Association De Concert Du Choeur De L'Opera D'Etat De Vienne
    Album Claudio Abbado & Wiener Philharmoniker : The complete Deutsche Grammophon Recordings/ CD 46 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894837830) Année 2020
  • 1h16
    Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Credo : Credo in unum Deum
    Schubert Franzcompositeur

    Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Credo : Credo in unum Deum

    Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Association De Concert Du Choeur De L'Opera D'Etat De Vienne
    Album Claudio Abbado & Wiener Philharmoniker : The complete Deutsche Grammophon Recordings/ CD 46 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894837830) Année 2020
  • 1h19
    Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Credo : Et incarnatus est - KARITA MATTILA
    Schubert Franzcompositeur

    Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Credo : Et incarnatus est

    Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Association De Concert Du Choeur De L'Opera D'Etat De Vienne, Karita Mattila : Soprano, Jerry Hadley : Ténor, Jorge Pita : Ténor
    Album Claudio Abbado & Wiener Philharmoniker : The complete Deutsche Grammophon Recordings/ CD 46 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894837830) Année 2020
  • 1h25
    Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Credo : Et resurrexit
    Schubert Franzcompositeur

    Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Credo : Et resurrexit

    Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Association De Concert Du Choeur De L'Opera D'Etat De Vienne
    Album Claudio Abbado & Wiener Philharmoniker : The complete Deutsche Grammophon Recordings/ CD 46 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894837830) Année 2020
  • 1h32
    Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Sanctus : Sanctus Dominus
    Schubert Franzcompositeur

    Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Sanctus : Sanctus Dominus

    Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Association De Concert Du Choeur De L'Opera D'Etat De Vienne
    Album Claudio Abbado & Wiener Philharmoniker : The complete Deutsche Grammophon Recordings/ CD 46 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894837830) Année 2020
  • 1h34
    Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Sanctus : Osanna in excelsis Deo
    Schubert Franzcompositeur

    Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Sanctus : Osanna in excelsis Deo

    Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Association De Concert Du Choeur De L'Opera D'Etat De Vienne
    Album Claudio Abbado & Wiener Philharmoniker : The complete Deutsche Grammophon Recordings/ CD 46 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894837830) Année 2020
  • 1h35
    Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Benedictus : Benedictus qui venit - KARITA MATTILA
    Schubert Franzcompositeur

    Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Benedictus : Benedictus qui venit

    Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Association De Concert Du Choeur De L'Opera D'Etat De Vienne, Karita Mattila : Soprano, Marjana Lipovsek : Contralto, Jerry Hadley : Ténor, Jorge Pita : Ténor, Robert Hall : Basse (voix)
    Album Claudio Abbado & Wiener Philharmoniker : The complete Deutsche Grammophon Recordings/ CD 46 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894837830) Année 2020
émission précédente
dimanche 15 mars 2020
6h 47mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 15 mars 2020
émission suivante
mardi 17 mars 2020
6h 47mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 17 mars 2020