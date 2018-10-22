Les Nuits de France Musique
Lundi 12 novembre 2018
6h 59mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 12 novembre 2018

La programmation musicale :
    00:00
    Igor Stravinsky

    L'oiseau de feu - pour orchestre

    Igor Stravinsky, Orchestre Philharmonique D'israel, ALBUM : The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra 80th Anniversary : Live recordings 1957-2006 / CD 4 (Dir : Stravinsky)LABEL : HELICON
    L'oiseau de feu - pour orchestre
    00:20
    Maurice Ravel

    Daphnis et Chloé suite n°2 : 1. Lever du jour - pour orchestre

    Pierre Monteux, Orchestre Philharmonique D'israel, ALBUM : The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra 80th Anniversary : Live recordings 1957-2006 / CD 5 (Monteux)LABEL : HELICONANNÉE : 2016
    Daphnis et Chloé suite n°2 : 1. Lever du jour - pour orchestre
    00:26
    Maurice Ravel

    Daphnis et Chloé suite n°2 : 2. Pantomine - pour orchestre

    Pierre Monteux, Orchestre Philharmonique D'israel, ALBUM : The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra 80th Anniversary : Live recordings 1957-2006 / CD 5 (Monteux)LABEL : HELICONANNÉE : 2016
    Daphnis et Chloé suite n°2 : 2. Pantomine - pour orchestre
    00:32
    Maurice Ravel

    Daphnis et Chloé suite n°2 : 3. Danse générale - pour orchestre

    Pierre Monteux, Orchestre Philharmonique D'israel, ALBUM : The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra 80th Anniversary : Live recordings 1957-2006 / CD 5 (Monteux)LABEL : HELICONANNÉE : 2016
    Daphnis et Chloé suite n°2 : 3. Danse générale - pour orchestre
    00:36
    Francis Poulenc

    Gloria FP 177 : 1. Gloria - pour choeur mixte et orchestre

    Jesus Lopez Cobos, Orchestre De La Suisse Romande, Choeur De La Radio Suisse Romande, ALBUM : Poulenc : Gloria et Motets de Noël et Saint-Saëns : Messe à 4 voixLABEL : DECCA ELOQUENCEANNÉE : 2017
    Gloria FP 177 : 1. Gloria - pour choeur mixte et orchestre
    00:39
    Francis Poulenc

    Gloria FP 177 : 2. Laudamus te - pour choeur mixte et orchestre

    Jesus Lopez Cobos, Orchestre De La Suisse Romande, Choeur De La Radio Suisse Romande, ALBUM : Poulenc : Gloria et Motets de Noël et Saint-Saëns : Messe à 4 voixLABEL : DECCA ELOQUENCEANNÉE : 2017
    Gloria FP 177 : 2. Laudamus te - pour choeur mixte et orchestre
    00:42
    Francis Poulenc

    Gloria FP 177 : 3. Domine Deus - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestre

    Jesus Lopez Cobos, Orchestre De La Suisse Romande, Choeur De La Radio Suisse Romande, Sylvia GreenbergALBUM : Poulenc : Gloria et Motets de Noël et Saint-Saëns : Messe à 4 voixLABEL : DECCA ELOQUENCEANNÉE : 2017
    Gloria FP 177 : 3. Domine Deus - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestre
    00:46
    Francis Poulenc

    Gloria FP 177 : 4. Domine Fili unigenite - pour choeur mixte et orchestre

    Jesus Lopez Cobos, Orchestre De La Suisse Romande, Choeur De La Radio Suisse Romande, ALBUM : Poulenc : Gloria et Motets de Noël et Saint-Saëns : Messe à 4 voixLABEL : DECCA ELOQUENCEANNÉE : 2017
    Gloria FP 177 : 4. Domine Fili unigenite - pour choeur mixte et orchestre
    00:48
    Francis Poulenc

    Gloria FP 177 : 5. Domine Deus Agnus Dei - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestre

    Jesus Lopez Cobos, Orchestre De La Suisse Romande, Choeur De La Radio Suisse Romande, Sylvia GreenbergALBUM : Poulenc : Gloria et Motets de Noël et Saint-Saëns : Messe à 4 voixLABEL : DECCA ELOQUENCEANNÉE : 2017
    Gloria FP 177 : 5. Domine Deus Agnus Dei - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestre
    00:54
    Francis Poulenc

    Gloria FP 177 : 6. Qui sedes ad dexteram Patris

    Jesus Lopez Cobos, Orchestre De La Suisse Romande, Choeur De La Radio Suisse Romande, Sylvia GreenbergALBUM : Poulenc : Gloria et Motets de Noël et Saint-Saëns : Messe à 4 voixLABEL : DECCA ELOQUENCEANNÉE : 2017
    Gloria FP 177 : 6. Qui sedes ad dexteram Patris
émission précédente
dimanche 11 novembre 2018
6h 49mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 11 novembre 2018
émission suivante
mardi 13 novembre 2018
6h 49mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 13 novembre 2018