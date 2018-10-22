Lundi 12 novembre 2018
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 12 novembre 2018
La programmation musicale :
00:00
Igor Stravinsky
L'oiseau de feu - pour orchestreIgor Stravinsky, Orchestre Philharmonique D'israel, ALBUM : The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra 80th Anniversary : Live recordings 1957-2006 / CD 4 (Dir : Stravinsky)LABEL : HELICON
00:20
Maurice Ravel
Daphnis et Chloé suite n°2 : 1. Lever du jour - pour orchestrePierre Monteux, Orchestre Philharmonique D'israel, ALBUM : The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra 80th Anniversary : Live recordings 1957-2006 / CD 5 (Monteux)LABEL : HELICONANNÉE : 2016
00:26
Maurice Ravel
Daphnis et Chloé suite n°2 : 2. Pantomine - pour orchestrePierre Monteux, Orchestre Philharmonique D'israel, ALBUM : The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra 80th Anniversary : Live recordings 1957-2006 / CD 5 (Monteux)LABEL : HELICONANNÉE : 2016
00:32
Maurice Ravel
Daphnis et Chloé suite n°2 : 3. Danse générale - pour orchestrePierre Monteux, Orchestre Philharmonique D'israel, ALBUM : The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra 80th Anniversary : Live recordings 1957-2006 / CD 5 (Monteux)LABEL : HELICONANNÉE : 2016
00:36
Francis Poulenc
Gloria FP 177 : 1. Gloria - pour choeur mixte et orchestreJesus Lopez Cobos, Orchestre De La Suisse Romande, Choeur De La Radio Suisse Romande, ALBUM : Poulenc : Gloria et Motets de Noël et Saint-Saëns : Messe à 4 voixLABEL : DECCA ELOQUENCEANNÉE : 2017
00:39
Francis Poulenc
Gloria FP 177 : 2. Laudamus te - pour choeur mixte et orchestreJesus Lopez Cobos, Orchestre De La Suisse Romande, Choeur De La Radio Suisse Romande, ALBUM : Poulenc : Gloria et Motets de Noël et Saint-Saëns : Messe à 4 voixLABEL : DECCA ELOQUENCEANNÉE : 2017
00:42
Francis Poulenc
Gloria FP 177 : 3. Domine Deus - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestreJesus Lopez Cobos, Orchestre De La Suisse Romande, Choeur De La Radio Suisse Romande, Sylvia GreenbergALBUM : Poulenc : Gloria et Motets de Noël et Saint-Saëns : Messe à 4 voixLABEL : DECCA ELOQUENCEANNÉE : 2017
00:46
Francis Poulenc
Gloria FP 177 : 4. Domine Fili unigenite - pour choeur mixte et orchestreJesus Lopez Cobos, Orchestre De La Suisse Romande, Choeur De La Radio Suisse Romande, ALBUM : Poulenc : Gloria et Motets de Noël et Saint-Saëns : Messe à 4 voixLABEL : DECCA ELOQUENCEANNÉE : 2017
00:48
Francis Poulenc
Gloria FP 177 : 5. Domine Deus Agnus Dei - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestreJesus Lopez Cobos, Orchestre De La Suisse Romande, Choeur De La Radio Suisse Romande, Sylvia GreenbergALBUM : Poulenc : Gloria et Motets de Noël et Saint-Saëns : Messe à 4 voixLABEL : DECCA ELOQUENCEANNÉE : 2017
00:54
Francis Poulenc
Gloria FP 177 : 6. Qui sedes ad dexteram PatrisJesus Lopez Cobos, Orchestre De La Suisse Romande, Choeur De La Radio Suisse Romande, Sylvia GreenbergALBUM : Poulenc : Gloria et Motets de Noël et Saint-Saëns : Messe à 4 voixLABEL : DECCA ELOQUENCEANNÉE : 2017
