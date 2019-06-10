Les Nuits de France Musique
Lundi 10 juin 2019
6h 58mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 10 juin 2019

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h00
    La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Die Vorstellung des Chaos (1ère partie)
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Die Vorstellung des Chaos (1ère partie)

    Georg Solti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago
    Album Solti Chicago The Complete Recordings / Cd 46 & 47 Label Decca Année 2017
  • 0h06
    La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Im Anfange schuf Gott Himmel und Erde (1ère partie) Récitatif de Raphaël et choeur - James Morris
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Im Anfange schuf Gott Himmel und Erde (1ère partie) Récitatif de Raphaël et choeur

    Georg Solti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Choeur Symphonique De Chicago
    Album Solti Chicago The Complete Recordings / Cd 46 & 47 Label Decca Année 2017
  • 0h09
    La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Nun schwanden vor dem heiligen Strahle (1ère partie) Air d'Uriel et choeur - RUDIGER WOHLERS
    JOSEPH HAYDNcompositeur

    La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Nun schwanden vor dem heiligen Strahle (1ère partie) Air d'Uriel et choeur

    GEORG SOLTI : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE CHICAGO, CHOEUR SYMPHONIQUE DE CHICAGO
    Album Solti Chicago The Complete Recordings / Cd 46 & 47 Label Decca Année 2017
6h 49mn
