Lundi 10 juin 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 10 juin 2019
La programmation musicale :
- 0h00Joseph Haydncompositeur
La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Die Vorstellung des Chaos (1ère partie)Georg Solti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoAlbum Solti Chicago The Complete Recordings / Cd 46 & 47 Label Decca Année 2017
- 0h06Joseph Haydncompositeur
La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Im Anfange schuf Gott Himmel und Erde (1ère partie) Récitatif de Raphaël et choeurGeorg Solti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Choeur Symphonique De ChicagoAlbum Solti Chicago The Complete Recordings / Cd 46 & 47 Label Decca Année 2017
- 0h09JOSEPH HAYDNcompositeur
La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Nun schwanden vor dem heiligen Strahle (1ère partie) Air d'Uriel et choeurGEORG SOLTI : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE CHICAGO, CHOEUR SYMPHONIQUE DE CHICAGOAlbum Solti Chicago The Complete Recordings / Cd 46 & 47 Label Decca Année 2017
6h 49mn
