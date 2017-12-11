Lundi 1 janvier 2018
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 1 janvier 2018
La programmation musicale :
00:00
Alexandre Desplat
Valérian et la cité des mille planètes : Arriving on alphaAlexandre DesplatALBUM : BOF / Valérian et la cité des mille planètesLABEL : VALERIAN S.A.S.ANNÉE : 2017
00:02
Mychael Danna
Foxcatcher : Valley forgeALBUM : BOF / FoxcatcherLABEL : MADISON GATE RECORDSANNÉE : 2014
00:03
Mychael Danna
Jr's suitcaseNicholas Dodd, Philharmonia Orchestra, Chris PelonisALBUM : Bof / TidelandLABEL : RYKODISCANNÉE : 2006
00:04
Jeff Danna
Once upon a timeALBUM : BOF / L'imaginarium du Docteur ParnassusLABEL : SILVA SCREENANNÉE : 2009
00:06
Alfonso De Vilallonga
ComunionRobert Groslot, Orchestre Philharmonique De BruxellesALBUM : B.O.F./ BlancanievesLABEL : MILANANNÉE : 2013
00:07
Alfonso De Vilallonga
La entrada 1Robert Groslot, Orchestre Philharmonique De BruxellesALBUM : B.O.F./ BlancanievesLABEL : MILANANNÉE : 2013
00:08
Bernardo Bonezzi
El lagartoALBUM : 3films de Pedro Almodovar/Femmes au bord de la crise de nerfs/Matador/Qu'est-ce que j'ai fait pour mériter ça ?LABEL : MILAN
00:10
Ennio Morricone
Tie me up! Tie me down!Ennio Morricone, Orchestre Symphonique De RomeALBUM : Bof / Attache-moiLABEL : NOVUSANNÉE : 1989
00:13
Jo Yeong-wook
Mademoiselle : She's Beautiful, Quite the CharmerALBUM : BOF / MademoiselleLABEL : CJ E&MANNÉE : 2016
00:15
Alberto Iglesias
Love themeTomas Garrido, Cordes De L'orchestre Symphonique De MadridALBUM : Bof / En chair et en osLABEL : RCAANNÉE : 1997
00:16
Alberto Iglesias
Doctor GuevaraALBUM : Bof / CheLABEL : VARESE SARABANDEANNÉE : 2008
00:18
Cliff Martinez
First sleepBruce Fowler, Non IdentifieALBUM : BOF / SolarisLABEL : EDEL AMERICA RECORDSANNÉE : 2003
00:21
Hans Zimmer
Interstellar : I'm going homeALBUM : BOF/ InterstellarLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2014
00:26
Tom Tykwer
Temple of sacrificeALBUM : Bof / Cloud AtlasLABEL : WATERTOWER MUSICANNÉE : 2012
00:28
Michael Giacchino
Star Trek beyond : Star Trek main themeTim Simonec, The Hollywood Studio SymphonyALBUM : Star Trek beyondLABEL : VARESE SARABANDEANNÉE : 2016
00:32
Howard Shore
Main titleHoward Shore, Orchestre Philharmonique De LondresALBUM : B.O.F / La moucheLABEL : VARESE SARABANDEANNÉE : 1986
00:34
Brian Tyler
PeterceptionBrian TylerALBUM : Bof / BugLABEL : LIONS GATE RECORDSANNÉE : 2007
00:37
Paul Misraki
Le Doulos (générique)ALBUM : Musiques de films / Le cercle noirLABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSICANNÉE : 2008
00:40
Eric Demarsan
Le cercle rouge : Final inéditALBUM : Musiques de films / Le cercle noirLABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSICANNÉE : 2008
00:44
Philippe Sarde
Beau-père : Grosse déprimeALBUM : BOF / Beau-pèreLABEL : EMARCY RECORDS
00:48
Kyle Eastwood
Song for the defense of Iwo JimaALBUM : Bof/Lettres d' iwo jima/Eastwood/Eastwood : StevensLABEL : MILAN
00:49
Akihiro Miwa
Yoitomake no uta(takeshis' version)Akihiro MiwaALBUM : Takeshis'LABEL : EMIANNÉE : 2005
00:50
Joe Hisaishi
AloneALBUM : BOF : A scene at the seaLABEL : MILANANNÉE : 2003
00:51
Joe Hisaishi
HanabiJoe HisaishiALBUM : Bof / Hana-biLABEL : POLYDOR
00:55
Jo Yeong-wook
Mademoiselle : Three White CigarettesALBUM : BOF / MademoiselleLABEL : CJ E&MANNÉE : 2016
00:56
Michel Magne
Un singe en hiver: thèmeALBUM : Melodie en sous-sol / Un singe en hiverLABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC (LABEL & DISTRIBUTEUR)
00:59
Ennio Morricone
Rabbia e Tarantella (#3)ALBUM : Allonsanfan (film)LABEL : GDM MUSIC
01:02
Oswald D'andrea
Les patrouilles de BucarestALBUM : Bof / Capitaine conanLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 1996
01:04
Stribor Kusturica
PucnjavaStribor KusturicaALBUM : Bof / On the milky roadLABEL : RASTA INTERNATIONALANNÉE : 2017
01:07
Stribor Kusturica
PoteraStribor KusturicaALBUM : Bof / On the milky roadLABEL : RASTA INTERNATIONALANNÉE : 2017
01:10
Anton Karas
Le troisième homme (film) : Thème de Harry LimeAnton KarasALBUM : The Harry Lime themeLABEL : SEVEN SEAS
01:13
Henry Mancini
Touch of Evil : Borderline montunaJoseph GerhensonALBUM : BOF / Touch of evilLABEL : MOOCHIN ABOUTANNÉE : 2011
01:15
Henry Mancini
BistroHenry Mancini, Mancini Henry & His Orchestra, DiversALBUM : Bof / CharadeLABEL : RCAANNÉE : 2003
01:17
Henry Mancini
Nothing to lose (instrumental)The Party PoopsALBUM : Bof / La partyLABEL : RCA
01:20
Michel Colombier
Un Flic : L'ambiguïté et la dérisionALBUM : BOF / L'aine des Ferchaux / Un flicLABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC CLASSICSANNÉE : 2013
01:24
Howard Shore
Cops or criminalsG.e SmithALBUM : Les infiltres/The departedLABEL : SILVA SCREEN
01:26
Cho Sung-woo
Attractive tangoNon IdentifieALBUM : B.O.F./The duelistLABEL : PRIMO
01:28
Marco Beltrami
Le transperceneige : We got forwardALBUM : BOF / Le transperceneigeLABEL : CJ E&MANNÉE : 2013
01:30
Shirley Walker
Helicopter arrivalNon IdentifieALBUM : Los Angeles 2013 (film)LABEL : MILANANNÉE : 1996
01:32
Bear Mc Creary
10 cloverfield lane : The new MichelleALBUM : BOF / 10 cloverfield laneLABEL : SPARKS SHADOWSANNÉE : 2016
01:35
Bear Mc Creary
Europa report : Europa report (for solo piano)ALBUM : BOF / Europa reportLABEL : SPARKS SHADOWSANNÉE : 2013
01:38
Mark Korven
The witch : Standish (traditional)Katherine HillALBUM : BOF / The witchLABEL : MILANANNÉE : 2016
01:40
Ennio Morricone
The mission : On earth as it is in heavenEnnio Morricone, Orchestre Philharmonique De Londres, London VoicesALBUM : Bof / The missionLABEL : VIGINANNÉE : 1986
01:44
Ennio Morricone
Once upon a time in the west (theme)Bill FrisellALBUM : When you wish upon a starLABEL : OKEHANNÉE : 2016
01:48
David Wingo
Loving : LovingDavid WingoALBUM : BOF / LovingLABEL : BACK LOT MUSICANNÉE : 2016
01:51
GETTING OUT THE VOTEJohn WilliamsALBUM : B.O.F./ LincolnLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2012
01:54
John Williams
"with malice toward none" (piano solo)John Williams, The Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Chicago Symphony ChorusALBUM : B.O.F./ LincolnLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2012
01:55
Burt Bacharach
Raindrops keep fallin' on my head (vocal - B. J. Thomas)B. J. ThomasALBUM : Bof / Butch cassidy and the sundance kidLABEL : AM
01:58
John Barry
Everybody's talkin'NilssonALBUM : B.O.F. / Midnight cowboyLABEL : MANHATTAN RECORDS
01:58
Claire Diterzi
No good guysClaire DiterziALBUM : Requiem for Billy the kidLABEL : NAIVE RECORD
02:01
Loik Dury
Ce qui nous lie : Sans père (Ce qui nous lie)Kraked UnitALBUM : Bof / Ce qui nous lieLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
02:03
Rolfe Kent
Wine safariStephen Coleman, Sideways Jazz OrchestraALBUM : Bof / SidewaysLABEL : NEW LINE RECORDSANNÉE : 2004
02:05
Henry Mancini
Hatari : Night sideALBUM : BOF/HatariLABEL : RCAANNÉE : 1998
02:08
Justin Hurwitz
La la land : EpilogueALBUM : BOF / La la landLABEL : INTERSCOPEANNÉE : 2016
02:16
Tim Simonec
Whiplash : Too hip to retireALBUM : BOF / WhiplashLABEL : VARESE SARABANDE
02:19
John Powell
Assassin's tangoJohn PowellALBUM : B.O.F. / Mr. & mrs. SmithLABEL : LAKESHORE RECORDSANNÉE : 2005
02:23
Hans Zimmer
Vale of plentyALBUM : Black hawk downLABEL : DECCA
02:25
Marco Beltremi
The hurt lockerALBUM : BOF / DémineurLABEL : LAKESHORE RECORDSANNÉE : 2010
02:27
Alexandre Desplat
Northern territoriesALBUM : BOF / Zero dark thirtyLABEL : MADISON GATE RECORDSANNÉE : 2012
02:31
Terence Blanchard
Ten thirtyALBUM : Bof / Inside manLABEL : VARESE SARABANDE
02:32
Terence Blanchard
Chaiyya Chaiyya bollywood jointALBUM : Bof / Inside manLABEL : VARESE SARABANDE
02:39
Howard Shore
The departed tangoMarc RibotALBUM : Les infiltres/The departedLABEL : SILVA SCREEN
02:42
Evan Lurie
Excerpt from follyEvan LurieALBUM : B.O.F./Ein Himmlischer Teufel - Il Piccolo DiavoloLABEL : CINEVOX RECORDSANNÉE : 1991
02:44
John Lurie
Down by law : Are you warm enough ?Curtis FowlkesALBUM : BOF / Down by law / VarietyLABEL : CRAMMED DISCSANNÉE : 1987
02:47
John Lurie
Fish danceJohn LurieALBUM : Bof tv / Fishing with JohnLABEL : STRANGE AND BEATIFUL MUSICANNÉE : 1998
02:48
John Lurie
Backwards fluteJohn LurieALBUM : Bof tv / Fishing with JohnLABEL : STRANGE AND BEATIFUL MUSICANNÉE : 1998
02:48
Clint Eastwood
Mystic riverALBUM : Mystic River (film)LABEL : MALPASO RECORDSANNÉE : 2003
02:50
Lennie Niehaus
Medley : End credits medley / Big fran's baby / Butch's theme / Phillip's themeLennie NiehausALBUM : BOF / A perfect worldLABEL : REPRISE RECORDSANNÉE : 1993
02:57
WillkommenLiza MinnelliALBUM : CabaretLABEL : MCAANNÉE : 1972
03:02
ConvoyCw Mac CallALBUM : BOF / ConvoyLABEL : CAPITOL
03:06
Charles Strouse
Foggy mountain breakdownALBUM : BOF / Bonnie and ClydeLABEL : COLLECTOR'S CHOICE MUSICANNÉE : 2009
03:08
Charles Strouse
Bonnie meets clyde (sometimes I'm happy)ALBUM : BOF / Bonnie and ClydeLABEL : COLLECTOR'S CHOICE MUSICANNÉE : 2009
03:12
David Grusin
WhewBo/le LaureatALBUM : Bof/The graduate ( le laureat )LABEL : CBSANNÉE : 1968
03:14
The sound of silenceSimon & GarfunkelALBUM : Bof/The graduate ( le laureat )LABEL : CBSANNÉE : 1968
03:17
Born to be wildSteppenwolfALBUM : Bof / Easy riderLABEL : MCA RECORDSANNÉE : 1976
03:20
John Mandel
Moments to rememberMashALBUM : Bof / MashLABEL : SONY
03:22
Al Kooper
The Landlord : The LandlordThe LandlordsALBUM : BOF / The LandlordLABEL : UNITED ARTISTSANNÉE : 1970
03:23
Al Kooper
The Landlord : Elgar's fantasyManny Green, Non IdentifeALBUM : BOF / The LandlordLABEL : UNITED ARTISTSANNÉE : 1970
03:26
John Barry
Midnight cowboyBo/midnight CowboyALBUM : B.O.F. / Midnight cowboyLABEL : MANHATTAN RECORDSANNÉE : 1969
03:28
Burt Bacharach
On a bicycle built for joy (vocal - B. J. Thomas)ALBUM : Bof / Butch cassidy and the sundance kid
03:31
Keith Carradine
It don't worryKeith CarradineALBUM : Nashville (film)LABEL : ABC RECORDSANNÉE : 1975
03:34
Lalo Schifrin
Ice pick Mike (album recording)ALBUM : BOF / BullittLABEL : FILM SCORE MONTHLYANNÉE : 1968
03:37
Lalo Schifrin
On the way to San Mateo (album recording)ALBUM : BOF / BullittLABEL : FILM SCORE MONTHLYANNÉE : 1968
03:40
Lalo Schifrin
Dirty Harry : The school busALBUM : BOF / Dirty HarryLABEL : ALEPH MUSICANNÉE : 2004
03:42
David Shire
Main titleDavid Shire, Non IdentifieALBUM : BOF / The big busLABEL : FILM SCORE MONTHLYANNÉE : 1976
03:47
Johnny B. GoodeChuck BerryALBUM : Bof / American graffitiLABEL : MCA RECORDS
03:50
Assault on precinct 13John CarpenterALBUM : BOF / Assault On Precinct 13LABEL : SOURCEANNÉE : 1976
03:52
HallowenJohn Carpenter And The Bowling Green PhilarmonicALBUM : Bof / Halloween 2001LABEL : VOGUE
03:55
ShiningWendy CarlosALBUM : Bof / Halloween 2001LABEL : VOGUE
03:58
Dimitri Tiomkin
Strangers on a train / L'inconnu du nord express (film)George Ketcham, Orchestre Symphonique D' UtahALBUM : 4 musique de films d'Alfred HitchcockLABEL : TER
04:14
Danny Elfman
Main titlesAllan Wilson, Metro VoicesALBUM : Bof : Sleepy HollowLABEL : HOLLYWOOD RECORDSANNÉE : 1999
04:17
Joseph Loduca
La bergère - Retour au Gévaudan - Le maîtreALBUM : Le pacte des loupsLABEL : VIRGIN
04:20
Joseph Loduca
Le loup blanc - GévaudanALBUM : Le pacte des loupsLABEL : VIRGIN
04:23
James Horner
The strangerJames Horner, DiversALBUM : The MissingLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2003
04:27
Richard Rodney Bennett
/ The return of the soldier - Main titleSteen Jac Van, Orchestre Symphonique De La BbcALBUM : Film/ 4 mus. De films britanniques / Britten.../ Love from a strangerLABEL : NMC RECORDINGSANNÉE : 2004
04:30
Benjamin Britten
Love from a stranger - Title musicSteen Jac Van, Orchestre Symphonique De La BbcALBUM : Film/ 4 mus. De films britanniques / Britten.../ Love from a strangerLABEL : NMC RECORDINGSANNÉE : 2004
04:32
Benjamin Britten
Love from a stranger - Traffic musicSteen Jac Van, Orchestre Symphonique De La BbcALBUM : Film/ 4 mus. De films britanniques / Britten.../ Love from a strangerLABEL : NMC RECORDINGSANNÉE : 2004
04:33
Benjamin Britten
Love from a stranger - BrightonSteen Jac Van, Orchestre Symphonique De La BbcALBUM : Film/ 4 mus. De films britanniques / Britten.../ Love from a strangerLABEL : NMC RECORDINGSANNÉE : 2004
04:34
John Lurie
The good and happy armyParadise QuartetALBUM : Bof/ Stranger than paradiseLABEL : MADE TO MEASURE
04:37
John Lurie
Sad treesParadise QuartetALBUM : Bof/ Stranger than paradiseLABEL : MADE TO MEASURE
04:38
Michael Nyman
Virgin on the roofNyman Michael BandALBUM : Bof / CarringtonLABEL : ARGOANNÉE : 1995
04:40
Michael Nyman
Cliffs of fallNyman Michael BandALBUM : Bof / CarringtonLABEL : ARGOANNÉE : 1995
04:41
Michael Nyman
He was licking meFoster's Social OrchestraALBUM : BOF / VoraceLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1999
04:43
Michael Nyman
CheckmateFoster's Social OrchestraALBUM : BOF / VoraceLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1999
04:45
Alexandre Desplat
La défense loujine : The luzhin defenceAlexandre Desplat, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresALBUM : Bof / La défense loujine (The luzhin defence)LABEL : SILVA SCREENANNÉE : 2000
04:48
Philippe Sarde
Echec et matALBUM : Bof / KLABEL : ODEONANNÉE : 1997
04:51
Ron Carter
La passion Béatrice : La partie d'échecsRon CarterALBUM : BOF / La passion BéatriceLABEL : CBSANNÉE : 1987
04:53
Tan Dun
In the chess courtOrchestre Philharmonique Et Choeurs De Chine, Itzhak PerlmanALBUM : Bof / HeroLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2002
04:57
Michael Giacchino
The chess clubALBUM : BOF / FringeLABEL : VARESE SARABANDEANNÉE : 2010
04:59
Michel Legrand
The chess gameALBUM : Bof / The Thomas Crown affair - L'affaire Thomas CrownLABEL : ODEON (ET PM) ODEO
05:05
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
The chess gameALBUM : BOF/L'aigle des mers - The sea hawkLABEL : VARESE SARABANDE
05:07
Ennio Morricone
Chess gameEnnio MorriconeALBUM : Endless game (serie TV)LABEL : VIRGIN
05:09
Jan Kaczmarek
The chessNon Identifie, Clio GouldALBUM : Neverland (film)LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2004
05:10
Jan Kaczmarek
The spoon on the noseNon Identifie, Clio GouldALBUM : Neverland (film)LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2004
05:12
George S Clinton
ChessALBUM : Bof / Austin Powers - the scoreLABEL : RCAANNÉE : 2000
05:13
Gabriel Yared
La Diagonale du fou : Partie d'échecsClaude Giot, 7th Art OrchestraALBUM : BOF / La Putain du Roi / La Diagonale du fou / L'instinct de l'angeLABEL : MUSIC BOX RECORDSANNÉE : 2013
05:16
Elmer Bernstein
Dana's themeALBUM : Bof / GhostbustersLABEL : ARISTAANNÉE : 1984
05:19
Elmer Bernstein
Main title themeALBUM : Bof / GhostbustersLABEL : ARISTAANNÉE : 1984
05:22
GhostbustersRay Junior ParkerALBUM : Bof / GhostbustersLABEL : ARISTAANNÉE : 1984
05:26
Michael Nyman
Wheelbarrow walkThe Michael Nyman BandALBUM : BOF / Drowning by numbersLABEL : VENTUREANNÉE : 1988
05:28
Michael Nyman
War work : Eight songs with film : Sing 1 : Urtod (re-recording)Michael Nyman BandALBUM : BOF / War work : Eight songs with filmLABEL : MICHAEL NYMAN RECORDSANNÉE : 2015
05:33
Michael Nyman
Sheep and tidesThe Michael Nyman BandALBUM : BOF / Drowning by numbersLABEL : VENTUREANNÉE : 1988
05:34
Michael Nyman
The morrowMichael Nyman, Ryan DorinALBUM : B.O.F. / Bienvenue à GattacaLABEL : VIRGINANNÉE : 1997
05:37
Michael Nyman
La leçon de piano : Here to thereALBUM : BOF / La leçon de pianoLABEL : DELABEL
05:38
Michael Nyman
La leçon de piano : Lost and foundALBUM : BOF / La leçon de pianoLABEL : DELABEL
05:40
Frances White
Walk through resonant landscape #2 / Musique sur supportALBUM : Bof / ElephantLABEL : MK2 MUSICANNÉE : 2003
05:44
Michael Nyman
La leçon de piano : Big my secretALBUM : BOF / La leçon de pianoLABEL : DELABEL
05:47
Hildegard Westerkamp
Turen der wahrnehmung / Musique sur support / ExtraitALBUM : Bof / ElephantLABEL : MK2 MUSICANNÉE : 2003
05:51
Frederic Devreese
Ultime partieOrchestre Sinfonia, Paul HermsenALBUM : BOF / La partie d'échecsLABEL : VIRGINANNÉE : 1994
05:53
Bernard Herrmann
The chess gameJoel Mac Neely, Orchestre National Royal D'ecosseALBUM : Les voyages de gulliver (film)LABEL : VARESE SARABANDE
05:55
Georges Delerue
Partie d'échecsALBUM : Bof / Le bon plaisirLABEL : MUSIC BOX RECORDANNÉE : 2011
05:57
Intro-logosBernard HerrmannALBUM : B.O.F. / PsychoLABEL : VIRGIN
05:57
Danny Elfman
Prête à tout : main titlesRichard StoneALBUM : Music for a darkened theatre: Film and television music, vol. 2LABEL : MCA RECORDSANNÉE : 1996
06:01
Gustavo Santaolalla
The last of us : Vanishing grace (childhood)The Nashville Scoring OrchestraALBUM : The last of us (Jeu vidéo)LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2013
06:09
Francois De Roubaix
Piti piti pasALBUM : L'homme orchestreLABEL : EMARCY RECORDS
06:11
Vladimir Cosma
L'aile ou la cuisse : L'agnosieALBUM : BOF / L'aile ou la cuisseLABEL : VOGUE
06:13
Vladimir Cosma
L'aile ou la cuisse : CassouletALBUM : BOF / L'aile ou la cuisseLABEL : VOGUE
06:16
Vladimir Cosma
L'aile ou la cuisse : L'aile ou la cuisseALBUM : BOF / L'aile ou la cuisseLABEL : VOGUE
06:18
Raymond Lefevre
La soupe aux choux / SolitudeRaymond Lefevre RaymondALBUM : Les plus belles musiques de films de Louis de FunesLABEL : FGLANNÉE : 1993
06:20
Raymond Lefevre
(la soupe aux choux) generiqueALBUM : Louis de Funes vol. 1LABEL : PLAY TIME
06:22
Michel Magne
Les tontons flingeurs:TamouréMichel MagneALBUM : Bandes originales des films de Georges LautnerLABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC (LABEL & DISTRIBUTEUR)ANNÉE : 1963
06:24
Michel Magne
Les tontons flingeurs: Tontons swingMichel MagneALBUM : Bandes originales des films de Georges LautnerLABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC (LABEL & DISTRIBUTEUR)
06:26
Charlie Chaplin
Les temps modernes : FinaleTimothy Brock, Philharmonie De La Radio Ndr De HanovreALBUM : BOF / Charlie Chaplin : Les temps modernesLABEL : CPO
06:30
Leo Daniderff
Les temps modernes : TitinaTimothy Brock, Philharmonie De La Radio Ndr De HanovreALBUM : BOF / Charlie Chaplin : Les temps modernesLABEL : CPO
06:45
Michel Magne
Fantômas contre Scotland Yard : L¿ultime évasionALBUM : Louis de Funès : Musiques de films 1963-1982LABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC (LABEL & DISTRIBUTEUR)
06:48
Michel Magne
Fantômas se déchaîne : Ma chère HélèneALBUM : Louis de Funès : Musiques de films 1963-1982LABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC (LABEL & DISTRIBUTEUR)ANNÉE : 2014
06:51
Gerard Calvi
Le petit baigneur : Le petit baigneurALBUM : Louis de Funès : Musiques de films 1963-1982LABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC (LABEL & DISTRIBUTEUR)
06:53
Gerard Calvi
Le petit baigneur : Petit baigneur tourné en dhérysionALBUM : Louis de Funès : Musiques de films 1963-1982LABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC (LABEL & DISTRIBUTEUR)
06:55
Swing high little girlCharlie ChaplinALBUM : Charlie Chaplin & the fureysLABEL : MK2 MUSICANNÉE : 2001
06:57
Laurel and Hardy laughtoons (kooky koo-koo)Oderman & HatleyALBUM : Television's greatest hits / Annees 50-60LABEL : TVT RECORDSANNÉE : 1996
émission précédentedimanche 31 décembre 2017
émission suivantemardi 2 janvier 2018