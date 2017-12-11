Les Nuits de France Musique
Lundi 1 janvier 2018
6h 58mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 1 janvier 2018

La programmation musicale :
    00:00
    Alexandre Desplat

    Valérian et la cité des mille planètes : Arriving on alpha

    Alexandre DesplatALBUM : BOF / Valérian et la cité des mille planètesLABEL : VALERIAN S.A.S.ANNÉE : 2017
    Valérian et la cité des mille planètes : Arriving on alpha
    00:02
    Mychael Danna

    Foxcatcher : Valley forge

    ALBUM : BOF / FoxcatcherLABEL : MADISON GATE RECORDSANNÉE : 2014
    Foxcatcher : Valley forge
    00:03
    Mychael Danna

    Jr's suitcase

    Nicholas Dodd, Philharmonia Orchestra, Chris PelonisALBUM : Bof / TidelandLABEL : RYKODISCANNÉE : 2006
    Jr's suitcase
    00:04
    Jeff Danna

    Once upon a time

    ALBUM : BOF / L'imaginarium du Docteur ParnassusLABEL : SILVA SCREENANNÉE : 2009
    Once upon a time
    00:06
    Alfonso De Vilallonga

    Comunion

    Robert Groslot, Orchestre Philharmonique De BruxellesALBUM : B.O.F./ BlancanievesLABEL : MILANANNÉE : 2013
    Comunion
    00:07
    Alfonso De Vilallonga

    La entrada 1

    Robert Groslot, Orchestre Philharmonique De BruxellesALBUM : B.O.F./ BlancanievesLABEL : MILANANNÉE : 2013
    La entrada 1
    00:08
    Bernardo Bonezzi

    El lagarto

    ALBUM : 3films de Pedro Almodovar/Femmes au bord de la crise de nerfs/Matador/Qu'est-ce que j'ai fait pour mériter ça ?LABEL : MILAN
    El lagarto
    00:10
    Ennio Morricone

    Tie me up! Tie me down!

    Ennio Morricone, Orchestre Symphonique De RomeALBUM : Bof / Attache-moiLABEL : NOVUSANNÉE : 1989
    Tie me up! Tie me down!
    00:13
    Jo Yeong-wook

    Mademoiselle : She's Beautiful, Quite the Charmer

    ALBUM : BOF / MademoiselleLABEL : CJ E&MANNÉE : 2016
    Mademoiselle : She's Beautiful, Quite the Charmer
    00:15
    Alberto Iglesias

    Love theme

    Tomas Garrido, Cordes De L'orchestre Symphonique De MadridALBUM : Bof / En chair et en osLABEL : RCAANNÉE : 1997
    Love theme
    00:16
    Alberto Iglesias

    Doctor Guevara

    ALBUM : Bof / CheLABEL : VARESE SARABANDEANNÉE : 2008
    Doctor Guevara
    00:18
    Cliff Martinez

    First sleep

    Bruce Fowler, Non IdentifieALBUM : BOF / SolarisLABEL : EDEL AMERICA RECORDSANNÉE : 2003
    First sleep
    00:21
    Hans Zimmer

    Interstellar : I'm going home

    ALBUM : BOF/ InterstellarLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2014
    Interstellar : I'm going home
    00:26
    Tom Tykwer

    Temple of sacrifice

    ALBUM : Bof / Cloud AtlasLABEL : WATERTOWER MUSICANNÉE : 2012
    Temple of sacrifice
    00:28
    Michael Giacchino

    Star Trek beyond : Star Trek main theme

    Tim Simonec, The Hollywood Studio SymphonyALBUM : Star Trek beyondLABEL : VARESE SARABANDEANNÉE : 2016
    Star Trek beyond : Star Trek main theme
    00:32
    Howard Shore

    Main title

    Howard Shore, Orchestre Philharmonique De LondresALBUM : B.O.F / La moucheLABEL : VARESE SARABANDEANNÉE : 1986
    Main title
    00:34
    Brian Tyler

    Peterception

    Brian TylerALBUM : Bof / BugLABEL : LIONS GATE RECORDSANNÉE : 2007
    Peterception
    00:37
    Paul Misraki

    Le Doulos (générique)

    ALBUM : Musiques de films / Le cercle noirLABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSICANNÉE : 2008
    Le Doulos (générique)
    00:40
    Eric Demarsan

    Le cercle rouge : Final inédit

    ALBUM : Musiques de films / Le cercle noirLABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSICANNÉE : 2008
    Le cercle rouge : Final inédit
    00:44
    Philippe Sarde

    Beau-père : Grosse déprime

    ALBUM : BOF / Beau-pèreLABEL : EMARCY RECORDS
    Beau-père : Grosse déprime
    00:48
    Kyle Eastwood

    Song for the defense of Iwo Jima

    ALBUM : Bof/Lettres d' iwo jima/Eastwood/Eastwood : StevensLABEL : MILAN
    Song for the defense of Iwo Jima
    00:49
    Akihiro Miwa

    Yoitomake no uta(takeshis' version)

    Akihiro MiwaALBUM : Takeshis'LABEL : EMIANNÉE : 2005
    Yoitomake no uta(takeshis' version)
    00:50
    Joe Hisaishi

    Alone

    ALBUM : BOF : A scene at the seaLABEL : MILANANNÉE : 2003
    Alone
    00:51
    Joe Hisaishi

    Hanabi

    Joe HisaishiALBUM : Bof / Hana-biLABEL : POLYDOR
    Hanabi
    00:55
    Jo Yeong-wook

    Mademoiselle : Three White Cigarettes

    ALBUM : BOF / MademoiselleLABEL : CJ E&MANNÉE : 2016
    Mademoiselle : Three White Cigarettes
    00:56
    Michel Magne

    Un singe en hiver: thème

    ALBUM : Melodie en sous-sol / Un singe en hiverLABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC (LABEL & DISTRIBUTEUR)
    Un singe en hiver: thème
    00:59
    Ennio Morricone

    Rabbia e Tarantella (#3)

    ALBUM : Allonsanfan (film)LABEL : GDM MUSIC
    Rabbia e Tarantella (#3)
    01:02
    Oswald D'andrea

    Les patrouilles de Bucarest

    ALBUM : Bof / Capitaine conanLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 1996
    Les patrouilles de Bucarest
    01:04
    Stribor Kusturica

    Pucnjava

    Stribor KusturicaALBUM : Bof / On the milky roadLABEL : RASTA INTERNATIONALANNÉE : 2017
    Pucnjava
    01:07
    Stribor Kusturica

    Potera

    Stribor KusturicaALBUM : Bof / On the milky roadLABEL : RASTA INTERNATIONALANNÉE : 2017
    Potera
    01:10
    Anton Karas

    Le troisième homme (film) : Thème de Harry Lime

    Anton KarasALBUM : The Harry Lime themeLABEL : SEVEN SEAS
    Le troisième homme (film) : Thème de Harry Lime
    01:13
    Henry Mancini

    Touch of Evil : Borderline montuna

    Joseph GerhensonALBUM : BOF / Touch of evilLABEL : MOOCHIN ABOUTANNÉE : 2011
    Touch of Evil : Borderline montuna
    01:15
    Henry Mancini

    Bistro

    Henry Mancini, Mancini Henry & His Orchestra, DiversALBUM : Bof / CharadeLABEL : RCAANNÉE : 2003
    Bistro
    01:17
    Henry Mancini

    Nothing to lose (instrumental)

    The Party PoopsALBUM : Bof / La partyLABEL : RCA
    Nothing to lose (instrumental)
    01:20
    Michel Colombier

    Un Flic : L'ambiguïté et la dérision

    ALBUM : BOF / L'aine des Ferchaux / Un flicLABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC CLASSICSANNÉE : 2013
    Un Flic : L'ambiguïté et la dérision
    01:24
    Howard Shore

    Cops or criminals

    G.e SmithALBUM : Les infiltres/The departedLABEL : SILVA SCREEN
    Cops or criminals
    01:26
    Cho Sung-woo

    Attractive tango

    Non IdentifieALBUM : B.O.F./The duelistLABEL : PRIMO
    Attractive tango
    01:28
    Marco Beltrami

    Le transperceneige : We got forward

    ALBUM : BOF / Le transperceneigeLABEL : CJ E&MANNÉE : 2013
    Le transperceneige : We got forward
    01:30
    Shirley Walker

    Helicopter arrival

    Non IdentifieALBUM : Los Angeles 2013 (film)LABEL : MILANANNÉE : 1996
    Helicopter arrival
    01:32
    Bear Mc Creary

    10 cloverfield lane : The new Michelle

    ALBUM : BOF / 10 cloverfield laneLABEL : SPARKS SHADOWSANNÉE : 2016
    10 cloverfield lane : The new Michelle
    01:35
    Bear Mc Creary

    Europa report : Europa report (for solo piano)

    ALBUM : BOF / Europa reportLABEL : SPARKS SHADOWSANNÉE : 2013
    Europa report : Europa report (for solo piano)
    01:38
    Mark Korven

    The witch : Standish (traditional)

    Katherine HillALBUM : BOF / The witchLABEL : MILANANNÉE : 2016
    The witch : Standish (traditional)
    01:40
    Ennio Morricone

    The mission : On earth as it is in heaven

    Ennio Morricone, Orchestre Philharmonique De Londres, London VoicesALBUM : Bof / The missionLABEL : VIGINANNÉE : 1986
    The mission : On earth as it is in heaven
    01:44
    Ennio Morricone

    Once upon a time in the west (theme)

    Bill FrisellALBUM : When you wish upon a starLABEL : OKEHANNÉE : 2016
    Once upon a time in the west (theme)
    01:48
    David Wingo

    Loving : Loving

    David WingoALBUM : BOF / LovingLABEL : BACK LOT MUSICANNÉE : 2016
    Loving : Loving
    01:51

    GETTING OUT THE VOTE

    John WilliamsALBUM : B.O.F./ LincolnLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2012
    GETTING OUT THE VOTE
    01:54
    John Williams

    "with malice toward none" (piano solo)

    John Williams, The Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Chicago Symphony ChorusALBUM : B.O.F./ LincolnLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2012
    "with malice toward none" (piano solo)
    01:55
    Burt Bacharach

    Raindrops keep fallin' on my head (vocal - B. J. Thomas)

    B. J. ThomasALBUM : Bof / Butch cassidy and the sundance kidLABEL : AM
    Raindrops keep fallin' on my head (vocal - B. J. Thomas)
    01:58
    John Barry

    Everybody's talkin'

    NilssonALBUM : B.O.F. / Midnight cowboyLABEL : MANHATTAN RECORDS
    Everybody's talkin'
    01:58
    Claire Diterzi

    No good guys

    Claire DiterziALBUM : Requiem for Billy the kidLABEL : NAIVE RECORD
    No good guys
    02:01
    Loik Dury

    Ce qui nous lie : Sans père (Ce qui nous lie)

    Kraked UnitALBUM : Bof / Ce qui nous lieLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
    Ce qui nous lie : Sans père (Ce qui nous lie)
    02:03
    Rolfe Kent

    Wine safari

    Stephen Coleman, Sideways Jazz OrchestraALBUM : Bof / SidewaysLABEL : NEW LINE RECORDSANNÉE : 2004
    Wine safari
    02:05
    Henry Mancini

    Hatari : Night side

    ALBUM : BOF/HatariLABEL : RCAANNÉE : 1998
    Hatari : Night side
    02:08
    Justin Hurwitz

    La la land : Epilogue

    ALBUM : BOF / La la landLABEL : INTERSCOPEANNÉE : 2016
    La la land : Epilogue
    02:16
    Tim Simonec

    Whiplash : Too hip to retire

    ALBUM : BOF / WhiplashLABEL : VARESE SARABANDE
    Whiplash : Too hip to retire
    02:19
    John Powell

    Assassin's tango

    John PowellALBUM : B.O.F. / Mr. & mrs. SmithLABEL : LAKESHORE RECORDSANNÉE : 2005
    Assassin's tango
    02:23
    Hans Zimmer

    Vale of plenty

    ALBUM : Black hawk downLABEL : DECCA
    Vale of plenty
    02:25
    Marco Beltremi

    The hurt locker

    ALBUM : BOF / DémineurLABEL : LAKESHORE RECORDSANNÉE : 2010
    The hurt locker
    02:27
    Alexandre Desplat

    Northern territories

    ALBUM : BOF / Zero dark thirtyLABEL : MADISON GATE RECORDSANNÉE : 2012
    Northern territories
    02:31
    Terence Blanchard

    Ten thirty

    ALBUM : Bof / Inside manLABEL : VARESE SARABANDE
    Ten thirty
    02:32
    Terence Blanchard

    Chaiyya Chaiyya bollywood joint

    ALBUM : Bof / Inside manLABEL : VARESE SARABANDE
    Chaiyya Chaiyya bollywood joint
    02:39
    Howard Shore

    The departed tango

    Marc RibotALBUM : Les infiltres/The departedLABEL : SILVA SCREEN
    The departed tango
    02:42
    Evan Lurie

    Excerpt from folly

    Evan LurieALBUM : B.O.F./Ein Himmlischer Teufel - Il Piccolo DiavoloLABEL : CINEVOX RECORDSANNÉE : 1991
    Excerpt from folly
    02:44
    John Lurie

    Down by law : Are you warm enough ?

    Curtis FowlkesALBUM : BOF / Down by law / VarietyLABEL : CRAMMED DISCSANNÉE : 1987
    Down by law : Are you warm enough ?
    02:47
    John Lurie

    Fish dance

    John LurieALBUM : Bof tv / Fishing with JohnLABEL : STRANGE AND BEATIFUL MUSICANNÉE : 1998
    Fish dance
    02:48
    John Lurie

    Backwards flute

    John LurieALBUM : Bof tv / Fishing with JohnLABEL : STRANGE AND BEATIFUL MUSICANNÉE : 1998
    Backwards flute
    02:48
    Clint Eastwood

    Mystic river

    ALBUM : Mystic River (film)LABEL : MALPASO RECORDSANNÉE : 2003
    Mystic river
    02:50
    Lennie Niehaus

    Medley : End credits medley / Big fran's baby / Butch's theme / Phillip's theme

    Lennie NiehausALBUM : BOF / A perfect worldLABEL : REPRISE RECORDSANNÉE : 1993
    Medley : End credits medley / Big fran's baby / Butch's theme / Phillip's theme
    02:57

    Willkommen

    Liza MinnelliALBUM : CabaretLABEL : MCAANNÉE : 1972
    Willkommen
    03:02

    Convoy

    Cw Mac CallALBUM : BOF / ConvoyLABEL : CAPITOL
    Convoy
    03:06
    Charles Strouse

    Foggy mountain breakdown

    ALBUM : BOF / Bonnie and ClydeLABEL : COLLECTOR'S CHOICE MUSICANNÉE : 2009
    Foggy mountain breakdown
    03:08
    Charles Strouse

    Bonnie meets clyde (sometimes I'm happy)

    ALBUM : BOF / Bonnie and ClydeLABEL : COLLECTOR'S CHOICE MUSICANNÉE : 2009
    Bonnie meets clyde (sometimes I'm happy)
    03:12
    David Grusin

    Whew

    Bo/le LaureatALBUM : Bof/The graduate ( le laureat )LABEL : CBSANNÉE : 1968
    Whew
    03:14

    The sound of silence

    Simon & GarfunkelALBUM : Bof/The graduate ( le laureat )LABEL : CBSANNÉE : 1968
    The sound of silence
    03:17

    Born to be wild

    SteppenwolfALBUM : Bof / Easy riderLABEL : MCA RECORDSANNÉE : 1976
    Born to be wild
    03:20
    John Mandel

    Moments to remember

    MashALBUM : Bof / MashLABEL : SONY
    Moments to remember
    03:22
    Al Kooper

    The Landlord : The Landlord

    The LandlordsALBUM : BOF / The LandlordLABEL : UNITED ARTISTSANNÉE : 1970
    The Landlord : The Landlord
    03:23
    Al Kooper

    The Landlord : Elgar's fantasy

    Manny Green, Non IdentifeALBUM : BOF / The LandlordLABEL : UNITED ARTISTSANNÉE : 1970
    The Landlord : Elgar's fantasy
    03:26
    John Barry

    Midnight cowboy

    Bo/midnight CowboyALBUM : B.O.F. / Midnight cowboyLABEL : MANHATTAN RECORDSANNÉE : 1969
    Midnight cowboy
    03:28
    Burt Bacharach

    On a bicycle built for joy (vocal - B. J. Thomas)

    ALBUM : Bof / Butch cassidy and the sundance kid
    On a bicycle built for joy (vocal - B. J. Thomas)
    03:31
    Keith Carradine

    It don't worry

    Keith CarradineALBUM : Nashville (film)LABEL : ABC RECORDSANNÉE : 1975
    It don't worry
    03:34
    Lalo Schifrin

    Ice pick Mike (album recording)

    ALBUM : BOF / BullittLABEL : FILM SCORE MONTHLYANNÉE : 1968
    Ice pick Mike (album recording)
    03:37
    Lalo Schifrin

    On the way to San Mateo (album recording)

    ALBUM : BOF / BullittLABEL : FILM SCORE MONTHLYANNÉE : 1968
    On the way to San Mateo (album recording)
    03:40
    Lalo Schifrin

    Dirty Harry : The school bus

    ALBUM : BOF / Dirty HarryLABEL : ALEPH MUSICANNÉE : 2004
    Dirty Harry : The school bus
    03:42
    David Shire

    Main title

    David Shire, Non IdentifieALBUM : BOF / The big busLABEL : FILM SCORE MONTHLYANNÉE : 1976
    Main title
    03:47

    Johnny B. Goode

    Chuck BerryALBUM : Bof / American graffitiLABEL : MCA RECORDS
    Johnny B. Goode
    03:50

    Assault on precinct 13

    John CarpenterALBUM : BOF / Assault On Precinct 13LABEL : SOURCEANNÉE : 1976
    Assault on precinct 13
    03:52

    Hallowen

    John Carpenter And The Bowling Green PhilarmonicALBUM : Bof / Halloween 2001LABEL : VOGUE
    Hallowen
    03:55

    Shining

    Wendy CarlosALBUM : Bof / Halloween 2001LABEL : VOGUE
    Shining
    03:58
    Dimitri Tiomkin

    Strangers on a train / L'inconnu du nord express (film)

    George Ketcham, Orchestre Symphonique D' UtahALBUM : 4 musique de films d'Alfred HitchcockLABEL : TER
    Strangers on a train / L'inconnu du nord express (film)
    04:14
    Danny Elfman

    Main titles

    Allan Wilson, Metro VoicesALBUM : Bof : Sleepy HollowLABEL : HOLLYWOOD RECORDSANNÉE : 1999
    Main titles
    04:17
    Joseph Loduca

    La bergère - Retour au Gévaudan - Le maître

    ALBUM : Le pacte des loupsLABEL : VIRGIN
    La bergère - Retour au Gévaudan - Le maître
    04:20
    Joseph Loduca

    Le loup blanc - Gévaudan

    ALBUM : Le pacte des loupsLABEL : VIRGIN
    Le loup blanc - Gévaudan
    04:23
    James Horner

    The stranger

    James Horner, DiversALBUM : The MissingLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2003
    The stranger
    04:27
    Richard Rodney Bennett

    / The return of the soldier - Main title

    Steen Jac Van, Orchestre Symphonique De La BbcALBUM : Film/ 4 mus. De films britanniques / Britten.../ Love from a strangerLABEL : NMC RECORDINGSANNÉE : 2004
    / The return of the soldier - Main title
    04:30
    Benjamin Britten

    Love from a stranger - Title music

    Steen Jac Van, Orchestre Symphonique De La BbcALBUM : Film/ 4 mus. De films britanniques / Britten.../ Love from a strangerLABEL : NMC RECORDINGSANNÉE : 2004
    Love from a stranger - Title music
    04:32
    Benjamin Britten

    Love from a stranger - Traffic music

    Steen Jac Van, Orchestre Symphonique De La BbcALBUM : Film/ 4 mus. De films britanniques / Britten.../ Love from a strangerLABEL : NMC RECORDINGSANNÉE : 2004
    Love from a stranger - Traffic music
    04:33
    Benjamin Britten

    Love from a stranger - Brighton

    Steen Jac Van, Orchestre Symphonique De La BbcALBUM : Film/ 4 mus. De films britanniques / Britten.../ Love from a strangerLABEL : NMC RECORDINGSANNÉE : 2004
    Love from a stranger - Brighton
    04:34
    John Lurie

    The good and happy army

    Paradise QuartetALBUM : Bof/ Stranger than paradiseLABEL : MADE TO MEASURE
    The good and happy army
    04:37
    John Lurie

    Sad trees

    Paradise QuartetALBUM : Bof/ Stranger than paradiseLABEL : MADE TO MEASURE
    Sad trees
    04:38
    Michael Nyman

    Virgin on the roof

    Nyman Michael BandALBUM : Bof / CarringtonLABEL : ARGOANNÉE : 1995
    Virgin on the roof
    04:40
    Michael Nyman

    Cliffs of fall

    Nyman Michael BandALBUM : Bof / CarringtonLABEL : ARGOANNÉE : 1995
    Cliffs of fall
    04:41
    Michael Nyman

    He was licking me

    Foster's Social OrchestraALBUM : BOF / VoraceLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1999
    He was licking me
    04:43
    Michael Nyman

    Checkmate

    Foster's Social OrchestraALBUM : BOF / VoraceLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1999
    Checkmate
    04:45
    Alexandre Desplat

    La défense loujine : The luzhin defence

    Alexandre Desplat, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresALBUM : Bof / La défense loujine (The luzhin defence)LABEL : SILVA SCREENANNÉE : 2000
    La défense loujine : The luzhin defence
    04:48
    Philippe Sarde

    Echec et mat

    ALBUM : Bof / KLABEL : ODEONANNÉE : 1997
    Echec et mat
    04:51
    Ron Carter

    La passion Béatrice : La partie d'échecs

    Ron CarterALBUM : BOF / La passion BéatriceLABEL : CBSANNÉE : 1987
    La passion Béatrice : La partie d'échecs
    04:53
    Tan Dun

    In the chess court

    Orchestre Philharmonique Et Choeurs De Chine, Itzhak PerlmanALBUM : Bof / HeroLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2002
    In the chess court
    04:57
    Michael Giacchino

    The chess club

    ALBUM : BOF / FringeLABEL : VARESE SARABANDEANNÉE : 2010
    The chess club
    04:59
    Michel Legrand

    The chess game

    ALBUM : Bof / The Thomas Crown affair - L'affaire Thomas CrownLABEL : ODEON (ET PM) ODEO
    The chess game
    05:05
    Erich Wolfgang Korngold

    The chess game

    ALBUM : BOF/L'aigle des mers - The sea hawkLABEL : VARESE SARABANDE
    The chess game
    05:07
    Ennio Morricone

    Chess game

    Ennio MorriconeALBUM : Endless game (serie TV)LABEL : VIRGIN
    Chess game
    05:09
    Jan Kaczmarek

    The chess

    Non Identifie, Clio GouldALBUM : Neverland (film)LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2004
    The chess
    05:10
    Jan Kaczmarek

    The spoon on the nose

    Non Identifie, Clio GouldALBUM : Neverland (film)LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2004
    The spoon on the nose
    05:12
    George S Clinton

    Chess

    ALBUM : Bof / Austin Powers - the scoreLABEL : RCAANNÉE : 2000
    Chess
    05:13
    Gabriel Yared

    La Diagonale du fou : Partie d'échecs

    Claude Giot, 7th Art OrchestraALBUM : BOF / La Putain du Roi / La Diagonale du fou / L'instinct de l'angeLABEL : MUSIC BOX RECORDSANNÉE : 2013
    La Diagonale du fou : Partie d'échecs
    05:16
    Elmer Bernstein

    Dana's theme

    ALBUM : Bof / GhostbustersLABEL : ARISTAANNÉE : 1984
    Dana's theme
    05:19
    Elmer Bernstein

    Main title theme

    ALBUM : Bof / GhostbustersLABEL : ARISTAANNÉE : 1984
    Main title theme
    05:22

    Ghostbusters

    Ray Junior ParkerALBUM : Bof / GhostbustersLABEL : ARISTAANNÉE : 1984
    Ghostbusters
    05:26
    Michael Nyman

    Wheelbarrow walk

    The Michael Nyman BandALBUM : BOF / Drowning by numbersLABEL : VENTUREANNÉE : 1988
    Wheelbarrow walk
    05:28
    Michael Nyman

    War work : Eight songs with film : Sing 1 : Urtod (re-recording)

    Michael Nyman BandALBUM : BOF / War work : Eight songs with filmLABEL : MICHAEL NYMAN RECORDSANNÉE : 2015
    War work : Eight songs with film : Sing 1 : Urtod (re-recording)
    05:33
    Michael Nyman

    Sheep and tides

    The Michael Nyman BandALBUM : BOF / Drowning by numbersLABEL : VENTUREANNÉE : 1988
    Sheep and tides
    05:34
    Michael Nyman

    The morrow

    Michael Nyman, Ryan DorinALBUM : B.O.F. / Bienvenue à GattacaLABEL : VIRGINANNÉE : 1997
    The morrow
    05:37
    Michael Nyman

    La leçon de piano : Here to there

    ALBUM : BOF / La leçon de pianoLABEL : DELABEL
    La leçon de piano : Here to there
    05:38
    Michael Nyman

    La leçon de piano : Lost and found

    ALBUM : BOF / La leçon de pianoLABEL : DELABEL
    La leçon de piano : Lost and found
    05:40
    Frances White

    Walk through resonant landscape #2 / Musique sur support

    ALBUM : Bof / ElephantLABEL : MK2 MUSICANNÉE : 2003
    Walk through resonant landscape #2 / Musique sur support
    05:44
    Michael Nyman

    La leçon de piano : Big my secret

    ALBUM : BOF / La leçon de pianoLABEL : DELABEL
    La leçon de piano : Big my secret
    05:47
    Hildegard Westerkamp

    Turen der wahrnehmung / Musique sur support / Extrait

    ALBUM : Bof / ElephantLABEL : MK2 MUSICANNÉE : 2003
    Turen der wahrnehmung / Musique sur support / Extrait
    05:51
    Frederic Devreese

    Ultime partie

    Orchestre Sinfonia, Paul HermsenALBUM : BOF / La partie d'échecsLABEL : VIRGINANNÉE : 1994
    Ultime partie
    05:53
    Bernard Herrmann

    The chess game

    Joel Mac Neely, Orchestre National Royal D'ecosseALBUM : Les voyages de gulliver (film)LABEL : VARESE SARABANDE
    The chess game
    05:55
    Georges Delerue

    Partie d'échecs

    ALBUM : Bof / Le bon plaisirLABEL : MUSIC BOX RECORDANNÉE : 2011
    Partie d'échecs
    05:57

    Intro-logos

    Bernard HerrmannALBUM : B.O.F. / PsychoLABEL : VIRGIN
    Intro-logos
    05:57
    Danny Elfman

    Prête à tout : main titles

    Richard StoneALBUM : Music for a darkened theatre: Film and television music, vol. 2LABEL : MCA RECORDSANNÉE : 1996
    Prête à tout : main titles
    06:01
    Gustavo Santaolalla

    The last of us : Vanishing grace (childhood)

    The Nashville Scoring OrchestraALBUM : The last of us (Jeu vidéo)LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2013
    The last of us : Vanishing grace (childhood)
    06:09
    Francois De Roubaix

    Piti piti pas

    ALBUM : L'homme orchestreLABEL : EMARCY RECORDS
    Piti piti pas
    06:11
    Vladimir Cosma

    L'aile ou la cuisse : L'agnosie

    ALBUM : BOF / L'aile ou la cuisseLABEL : VOGUE
    L'aile ou la cuisse : L'agnosie
    06:13
    Vladimir Cosma

    L'aile ou la cuisse : Cassoulet

    ALBUM : BOF / L'aile ou la cuisseLABEL : VOGUE
    L'aile ou la cuisse : Cassoulet
    06:16
    Vladimir Cosma

    L'aile ou la cuisse : L'aile ou la cuisse

    ALBUM : BOF / L'aile ou la cuisseLABEL : VOGUE
    L'aile ou la cuisse : L'aile ou la cuisse
    06:18
    Raymond Lefevre

    La soupe aux choux / Solitude

    Raymond Lefevre RaymondALBUM : Les plus belles musiques de films de Louis de FunesLABEL : FGLANNÉE : 1993
    La soupe aux choux / Solitude
    06:20
    Raymond Lefevre

    (la soupe aux choux) generique

    ALBUM : Louis de Funes vol. 1LABEL : PLAY TIME
    (la soupe aux choux) generique
    06:22
    Michel Magne

    Les tontons flingeurs:Tamouré

    Michel MagneALBUM : Bandes originales des films de Georges LautnerLABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC (LABEL & DISTRIBUTEUR)ANNÉE : 1963
    Les tontons flingeurs:Tamouré
    06:24
    Michel Magne

    Les tontons flingeurs: Tontons swing

    Michel MagneALBUM : Bandes originales des films de Georges LautnerLABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC (LABEL & DISTRIBUTEUR)
    Les tontons flingeurs: Tontons swing
    06:26
    Charlie Chaplin

    Les temps modernes : Finale

    Timothy Brock, Philharmonie De La Radio Ndr De HanovreALBUM : BOF / Charlie Chaplin : Les temps modernesLABEL : CPO
    Les temps modernes : Finale
    06:30
    Leo Daniderff

    Les temps modernes : Titina

    Timothy Brock, Philharmonie De La Radio Ndr De HanovreALBUM : BOF / Charlie Chaplin : Les temps modernesLABEL : CPO
    Les temps modernes : Titina
    06:45
    Michel Magne

    Fantômas contre Scotland Yard : L¿ultime évasion

    ALBUM : Louis de Funès : Musiques de films 1963-1982LABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC (LABEL & DISTRIBUTEUR)
    Fantômas contre Scotland Yard : L¿ultime évasion
    06:48
    Michel Magne

    Fantômas se déchaîne : Ma chère Hélène

    ALBUM : Louis de Funès : Musiques de films 1963-1982LABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC (LABEL & DISTRIBUTEUR)ANNÉE : 2014
    Fantômas se déchaîne : Ma chère Hélène
    06:51
    Gerard Calvi

    Le petit baigneur : Le petit baigneur

    ALBUM : Louis de Funès : Musiques de films 1963-1982LABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC (LABEL & DISTRIBUTEUR)
    Le petit baigneur : Le petit baigneur
    06:53
    Gerard Calvi

    Le petit baigneur : Petit baigneur tourné en dhérysion

    ALBUM : Louis de Funès : Musiques de films 1963-1982LABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC (LABEL & DISTRIBUTEUR)
    Le petit baigneur : Petit baigneur tourné en dhérysion
    06:55

    Swing high little girl

    Charlie ChaplinALBUM : Charlie Chaplin & the fureysLABEL : MK2 MUSICANNÉE : 2001
    Swing high little girl
    06:57

    Laurel and Hardy laughtoons (kooky koo-koo)

    Oderman & HatleyALBUM : Television's greatest hits / Annees 50-60LABEL : TVT RECORDSANNÉE : 1996
    Laurel and Hardy laughtoons (kooky koo-koo)
émission précédente
dimanche 31 décembre 2017
6h 59mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 31 décembre 2017
émission suivante
mardi 2 janvier 2018
6h 59mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 2 janvier 2018