Lundi 5 mars 2018
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 05 mars 2018
La programmation musicale :
02:58
Peter Illich Tchaikovsky
Juillet chant du moissonneurEvgeni KoroliovALBUM : Les saisons op 37bLABEL : TACETANNÉE : 1992
03:00
VSA (Villes sur Auzon)Toufic Farroukh, Didier Ithursarry, Ahmad Al-khatib, Frederic Favarel, Leandro Aconcha, Marc Buronfosse, Luc Isenmann, Bachar KhalifeALBUM : Villes invisiblesLABEL : FT & HOT 8 MUSICANNÉE : 2017
03:06
Andre Manoukian
AnaidAndre ManoukianALBUM : ApatrideLABEL : MAD CHAMANANNÉE : 2017
03:09
39th gulayDhafer YoussefALBUM : Birds requiemLABEL : OKEYANNÉE : 2013
03:15
Archaic feathersDhafer YoussefALBUM : Birds requiemLABEL : OKEYANNÉE : 2013
03:18
Fumando esperoBlas Cordoba ""el Kejio"", Chano Dominguez, Kike Perdomo, Mario Rossi, Marc Miralta, DiversALBUM : Blas Cordoba ""El kejio"" & Chano Dominguez/BenditoLABEL : NUBA RECORDSANNÉE : 2014
03:23
Como a nadie te he queríoMartirio, Chano Dominguez TrioALBUM : Coplas de madrugáLABEL : COLECCION LCD EL EUROPEO
03:27
NEXT EPISODELABEL : TRU THOUGHTSANNÉE : 2017
03:31
Sen gelmez oldunEsra Dalfidan, Tobias Klein, Franz Von Chossy, Sean Fasciani, Uli GenengerALBUM : Fidan - ColorsLABEL : CHALLENGE JAZZANNÉE : 2007
03:36
FOULAMIJoachim Kuhn, Majid Bekkas, Ramon LopezALBUM : Out of the desertLABEL : ACT MUSIC & VISIONANNÉE : 2009
03:43
Pompom touffahOthman El Kheloufi, Karim Barkaoui, Khalil Bensouda, Omar Errami, Guyzo Digbeu, Imad Innouri, Amine Kanzi BelghitiALBUM : Otham El kheloufiLABEL : AUTO PRODUCTIONANNÉE : 2017
03:47
Un'alba dipinta sui muriEnrico Pieranunzi, Marc Johnson, Gabriele MirabassiALBUM : Racconti mediterraneiLABEL : EGEA
03:52
Now is your timeMurat Ozturk, Laurent Gautier, Pallemaerts DreALBUM : CandiesLABEL : LABEL HEMIOLAANNÉE : 2009
03:58
Gabriel Faure
Cantique de Jean Racine op 11 - pour choeur ensemble instrumental et orgueDavid Hill, Yale Schola Cantorum, Robert Bennesh, Julie Eskar, Hye Jin Kohn, Ettore Causa, Erdenebat Batmyagmar, Jacques Lee Wood, Samuel Suggs, William Robbins, Grace CloutierALBUM : Fauré : Requiem et oeuvres choralesLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 2017
04:03
Erik Satie
Gnossienne no.5Pascal RogeALBUM : Decca Sound : The Piano Edition / CD 48LABEL : DECCA
04:07
Emmanuel Chabrier
España - rapsodie pour orchestreSeiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Orchestre Symphonique De BostonALBUM : Boston symphony Orchestra : Complete Recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 36LABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 1988
04:13
Anton Dvorak
Quintette à cordes en Mi bémol Maj op 97 B 180 : 2. Allegro vivo - pour 2 violons 2 altos et violoncelleQuatuor Pavel Haas, Veronika Jaruskova, Marek Zwiebel, Radim Sedmidubsky, Peter Jarusek, Pavel NiklALBUM : Dvorak : Quintettes op 81 et 97LABEL : SUPRAPHON OU SUPRAPHONETANNÉE : 2017
04:19
Anton Dvorak
Quintette n°2 en La Maj op 81 B 155 : 3. Scherzo Furiant. Molto vivace - pour piano et quatuor à cordesQuatuor Pavel Haas, Veronika Jaruskova, Marek Zwiebel, Radim Sedmidubsky, Peter Jarusek, Boris GiltburgALBUM : Dvorak : Quintettes op 81 et 97LABEL : SUPRAPHON OU SUPRAPHONETANNÉE : 2017
04:23
Frederic Chopin
Prélude en fa dièse min op 28 n°8Cedric TiberghienALBUM : Chopin : Préludes Sonate n°2 et Scherzo n°2LABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 2017
04:25
Frederic Chopin
Prélude pour piano en Mi Maj op 28 n°9Cedric TiberghienALBUM : Chopin : Préludes Sonate n°2 et Scherzo n°2LABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 2017
04:26
Frederic Chopin
Prélude pour piano en ut dièse min op 28 n°10Cedric TiberghienALBUM : Chopin : Préludes Sonate n°2 et Scherzo n°2LABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 2017
04:27
Alexandre Glazounov
GLAZOUNOV Le chant du ménestrel op 71 - pour violoncelle et orchestreSeiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Mstislav RostropovitchALBUM : Boston Symphony Orchestra : Complete Recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD17LABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 2016
04:31
Peter Illich Tchaikovsky
Casse-Noisette op 71 : Acte II Sc 13 : Valse des fleursSeiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De BostonALBUM : Boston Symphony Orchestra : Complete Recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 43LABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
04:38
Serge Prokofiev
Roméo et Juliette op 64 : Danse des chevaliers (Acte I)Seiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De BostonALBUM : Boston symphony Orchestra : Complete Recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 33LABEL : DEUSTCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 1986
04:43
Georgy Sviridov
Trio avec piano en la min : 2. Scherzo : Allegro vivoTrio Beethoven De Bonn, Mikhail Ovrutsky, Grigory Alumyan, Jinsang LeeALBUM : Georgy Sviridov : Musique de chambreLABEL : CAVI MUSICANNÉE : 2017
04:48
Frederic Chopin
Fantaisie pour piano et orchestre sur des airs polonais en La Maj op 13 : Thème de Charles KurpinskiAntoni Wit, Kun-woo Paik, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Nationale De VarsovieALBUM : Decca Sound : The Piano Edition / CD 43LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2003
04:52
Frederic Chopin
Fantaisie pour piano et orchestre sur des airs polonais en La Maj op 13 : KujawiakAntoni Wit, Kun-woo Paik, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Nationale De VarsovieALBUM : Decca Sound : The Piano Edition / CD 43LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2003
04:55
Franz Liszt
6 chants polonais S 480 : Mädchens Wunsch S 480 n°1 - réduction pour pianoBenjamin GrosvenorALBUM : Decca Sound : The Piano Edition / CD 18LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2011
04:58
Johannes Brahms
Concerto n°2 en Si bémol Maj op 83 : Allegretto graziosoBernard Haitink, Orchestre Philharmonique De Vienne, Vladimir AshkenazyALBUM : Decca Sound : The Piano Edition / CD 2LABEL : DECCA
05:08
Felix Mendelssohn
Psaume 115 : Non nobis Domine op 31 : 1. Nicht unserm Namen Herr (Choeur)Howard Arman, Orchestre De La Radio De Munich, Choeur De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Felix Mendelssohn : PsalmenLABEL : BR KLASSIKANNÉE : 2017
05:12
Domenico Scarlatti
Sonate pour piano en ut min K 11 L 352Arturo Benedetti-michelangeliALBUM : Decca Sound : The Piano Edition / CD 39LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2016
05:15
Giuseppe Verdi
La Traviata : Addio del passato (Acte III) Air de ViolettaGeorges Pretre, Orchestre De L'opera De La Rca Italienne, Montserrat CaballeALBUM : Georges Prêtre : The Complete RCA Album Collection / CD 4LABEL : RCA RED SEAL (SONY CLASSICAL)ANNÉE : 1987
05:21
Serge Rachmaninov
Concerto pour piano n°3 en ré min op 30 : IntermezzoGeorges Pretre, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Alexis WeissenbergALBUM : Georges Prêtre : The Complete RCA Album Collection / CD 7LABEL : RCA RED SEAL (SONY CLASSICAL)ANNÉE : 2016
