Les Nuits de France Musique
Lundi 5 mars 2018
6h 58mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 05 mars 2018

La programmation musicale :
    02:58
    Peter Illich Tchaikovsky

    Juillet chant du moissonneur

    Evgeni KoroliovALBUM : Les saisons op 37bLABEL : TACETANNÉE : 1992
    Juillet chant du moissonneur
    03:00

    VSA (Villes sur Auzon)

    Toufic Farroukh, Didier Ithursarry, Ahmad Al-khatib, Frederic Favarel, Leandro Aconcha, Marc Buronfosse, Luc Isenmann, Bachar KhalifeALBUM : Villes invisiblesLABEL : FT & HOT 8 MUSICANNÉE : 2017
    VSA (Villes sur Auzon)
    03:06
    Andre Manoukian

    Anaid

    Andre ManoukianALBUM : ApatrideLABEL : MAD CHAMANANNÉE : 2017
    Anaid
    03:09

    39th gulay

    Dhafer YoussefALBUM : Birds requiemLABEL : OKEYANNÉE : 2013
    39th gulay
    03:15

    Archaic feathers

    Dhafer YoussefALBUM : Birds requiemLABEL : OKEYANNÉE : 2013
    Archaic feathers
    03:18

    Fumando espero

    Blas Cordoba ""el Kejio"", Chano Dominguez, Kike Perdomo, Mario Rossi, Marc Miralta, DiversALBUM : Blas Cordoba ""El kejio"" & Chano Dominguez/BenditoLABEL : NUBA RECORDSANNÉE : 2014
    Fumando espero
    03:23

    Como a nadie te he querío

    Martirio, Chano Dominguez TrioALBUM : Coplas de madrugáLABEL : COLECCION LCD EL EUROPEO
    Como a nadie te he querío
    03:27

    NEXT EPISODE

    LABEL : TRU THOUGHTSANNÉE : 2017
    NEXT EPISODE
    03:31

    Sen gelmez oldun

    Esra Dalfidan, Tobias Klein, Franz Von Chossy, Sean Fasciani, Uli GenengerALBUM : Fidan - ColorsLABEL : CHALLENGE JAZZANNÉE : 2007
    Sen gelmez oldun
    03:36

    FOULAMI

    Joachim Kuhn, Majid Bekkas, Ramon LopezALBUM : Out of the desertLABEL : ACT MUSIC & VISIONANNÉE : 2009
    FOULAMI
    03:43

    Pompom touffah

    Othman El Kheloufi, Karim Barkaoui, Khalil Bensouda, Omar Errami, Guyzo Digbeu, Imad Innouri, Amine Kanzi BelghitiALBUM : Otham El kheloufiLABEL : AUTO PRODUCTIONANNÉE : 2017
    Pompom touffah
    03:47

    Un'alba dipinta sui muri

    Enrico Pieranunzi, Marc Johnson, Gabriele MirabassiALBUM : Racconti mediterraneiLABEL : EGEA
    Un'alba dipinta sui muri
    03:52

    Now is your time

    Murat Ozturk, Laurent Gautier, Pallemaerts DreALBUM : CandiesLABEL : LABEL HEMIOLAANNÉE : 2009
    Now is your time
    03:58
    Gabriel Faure

    Cantique de Jean Racine op 11 - pour choeur ensemble instrumental et orgue

    David Hill, Yale Schola Cantorum, Robert Bennesh, Julie Eskar, Hye Jin Kohn, Ettore Causa, Erdenebat Batmyagmar, Jacques Lee Wood, Samuel Suggs, William Robbins, Grace CloutierALBUM : Fauré : Requiem et oeuvres choralesLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 2017
    Cantique de Jean Racine op 11 - pour choeur ensemble instrumental et orgue
    04:03
    Erik Satie

    Gnossienne no.5

    Pascal RogeALBUM : Decca Sound : The Piano Edition / CD 48LABEL : DECCA
    Gnossienne no.5
    04:07
    Emmanuel Chabrier

    España - rapsodie pour orchestre

    Seiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Orchestre Symphonique De BostonALBUM : Boston symphony Orchestra : Complete Recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 36LABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 1988
    España - rapsodie pour orchestre
    04:13
    Anton Dvorak

    Quintette à cordes en Mi bémol Maj op 97 B 180 : 2. Allegro vivo - pour 2 violons 2 altos et violoncelle

    Quatuor Pavel Haas, Veronika Jaruskova, Marek Zwiebel, Radim Sedmidubsky, Peter Jarusek, Pavel NiklALBUM : Dvorak : Quintettes op 81 et 97LABEL : SUPRAPHON OU SUPRAPHONETANNÉE : 2017
    Quintette à cordes en Mi bémol Maj op 97 B 180 : 2. Allegro vivo - pour 2 violons 2 altos et violoncelle
    04:19
    Anton Dvorak

    Quintette n°2 en La Maj op 81 B 155 : 3. Scherzo Furiant. Molto vivace - pour piano et quatuor à cordes

    Quatuor Pavel Haas, Veronika Jaruskova, Marek Zwiebel, Radim Sedmidubsky, Peter Jarusek, Boris GiltburgALBUM : Dvorak : Quintettes op 81 et 97LABEL : SUPRAPHON OU SUPRAPHONETANNÉE : 2017
    Quintette n°2 en La Maj op 81 B 155 : 3. Scherzo Furiant. Molto vivace - pour piano et quatuor à cordes
    04:23
    Frederic Chopin

    Prélude en fa dièse min op 28 n°8

    Cedric TiberghienALBUM : Chopin : Préludes Sonate n°2 et Scherzo n°2LABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 2017
    Prélude en fa dièse min op 28 n°8
    04:25
    Frederic Chopin

    Prélude pour piano en Mi Maj op 28 n°9

    Cedric TiberghienALBUM : Chopin : Préludes Sonate n°2 et Scherzo n°2LABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 2017
    Prélude pour piano en Mi Maj op 28 n°9
    04:26
    Frederic Chopin

    Prélude pour piano en ut dièse min op 28 n°10

    Cedric TiberghienALBUM : Chopin : Préludes Sonate n°2 et Scherzo n°2LABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 2017
    Prélude pour piano en ut dièse min op 28 n°10
    04:27
    Alexandre Glazounov

    GLAZOUNOV Le chant du ménestrel op 71 - pour violoncelle et orchestre

    Seiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Mstislav RostropovitchALBUM : Boston Symphony Orchestra : Complete Recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD17LABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 2016
    GLAZOUNOV Le chant du ménestrel op 71 - pour violoncelle et orchestre
    04:31
    Peter Illich Tchaikovsky

    Casse-Noisette op 71 : Acte II Sc 13 : Valse des fleurs

    Seiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De BostonALBUM : Boston Symphony Orchestra : Complete Recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 43LABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
    Casse-Noisette op 71 : Acte II Sc 13 : Valse des fleurs
    04:38
    Serge Prokofiev

    Roméo et Juliette op 64 : Danse des chevaliers (Acte I)

    Seiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De BostonALBUM : Boston symphony Orchestra : Complete Recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 33LABEL : DEUSTCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 1986
    Roméo et Juliette op 64 : Danse des chevaliers (Acte I)
    04:43
    Georgy Sviridov

    Trio avec piano en la min : 2. Scherzo : Allegro vivo

    Trio Beethoven De Bonn, Mikhail Ovrutsky, Grigory Alumyan, Jinsang LeeALBUM : Georgy Sviridov : Musique de chambreLABEL : CAVI MUSICANNÉE : 2017
    Trio avec piano en la min : 2. Scherzo : Allegro vivo
    04:48
    Frederic Chopin

    Fantaisie pour piano et orchestre sur des airs polonais en La Maj op 13 : Thème de Charles Kurpinski

    Antoni Wit, Kun-woo Paik, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Nationale De VarsovieALBUM : Decca Sound : The Piano Edition / CD 43LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2003
    Fantaisie pour piano et orchestre sur des airs polonais en La Maj op 13 : Thème de Charles Kurpinski
    04:52
    Frederic Chopin

    Fantaisie pour piano et orchestre sur des airs polonais en La Maj op 13 : Kujawiak

    Antoni Wit, Kun-woo Paik, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Nationale De VarsovieALBUM : Decca Sound : The Piano Edition / CD 43LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2003
    Fantaisie pour piano et orchestre sur des airs polonais en La Maj op 13 : Kujawiak
    04:55
    Franz Liszt

    6 chants polonais S 480 : Mädchens Wunsch S 480 n°1 - réduction pour piano

    Benjamin GrosvenorALBUM : Decca Sound : The Piano Edition / CD 18LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2011
    6 chants polonais S 480 : Mädchens Wunsch S 480 n°1 - réduction pour piano
    04:58
    Johannes Brahms

    Concerto n°2 en Si bémol Maj op 83 : Allegretto grazioso

    Bernard Haitink, Orchestre Philharmonique De Vienne, Vladimir AshkenazyALBUM : Decca Sound : The Piano Edition / CD 2LABEL : DECCA
    Concerto n°2 en Si bémol Maj op 83 : Allegretto grazioso
    05:08
    Felix Mendelssohn

    Psaume 115 : Non nobis Domine op 31 : 1. Nicht unserm Namen Herr (Choeur)

    Howard Arman, Orchestre De La Radio De Munich, Choeur De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Felix Mendelssohn : PsalmenLABEL : BR KLASSIKANNÉE : 2017
    Psaume 115 : Non nobis Domine op 31 : 1. Nicht unserm Namen Herr (Choeur)
    05:12
    Domenico Scarlatti

    Sonate pour piano en ut min K 11 L 352

    Arturo Benedetti-michelangeliALBUM : Decca Sound : The Piano Edition / CD 39LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2016
    Sonate pour piano en ut min K 11 L 352
    05:15
    Giuseppe Verdi

    La Traviata : Addio del passato (Acte III) Air de Violetta

    Georges Pretre, Orchestre De L'opera De La Rca Italienne, Montserrat CaballeALBUM : Georges Prêtre : The Complete RCA Album Collection / CD 4LABEL : RCA RED SEAL (SONY CLASSICAL)ANNÉE : 1987
    La Traviata : Addio del passato (Acte III) Air de Violetta
    05:21
    Serge Rachmaninov

    Concerto pour piano n°3 en ré min op 30 : Intermezzo

    Georges Pretre, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Alexis WeissenbergALBUM : Georges Prêtre : The Complete RCA Album Collection / CD 7LABEL : RCA RED SEAL (SONY CLASSICAL)ANNÉE : 2016
    Concerto pour piano n°3 en ré min op 30 : Intermezzo
