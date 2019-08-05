Les Nuits de France Musique
Lundi 5 août 2019
5h 29mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 05 août 2019

La programmation musicale :
  • 1h32
    King for a day - DAVE BRUBECK

    DAVE BRUBECK QUARTET
    Album At Carnegie Hall Label Columbia
  • 1h38
    King Porter Stomp - THE GIL EVANS ORCHESTRA
    MORTONcompositeur

    Album Bd Music & Cabu Present Gil Evans Label Bdmusic Année 2015
  • 1h41
    The king - CLARK TERRY
    Clark Terry

    Album Clark Terry Bob Brookmeyer Quintet Label Lone Hill Jazz (LHJ10199) Année 2005
  • 1h47
    Sun king - CHRIS POTTER

    Album Gratitude Label Verve Année 2001
  • 1h54
    King Pong - MUZIEK DE SINGE
    MUZIEK DE SINGEcompositeur

    Album Écouter Voir Label Rian Todi Asbl (MDS170428) Année 2017
  • 2h01
    Three king fishers - GABOR SZABO

    Album Bacchanal & 1969 Label Cherry Red R Année 2004
  • 2h06
    The kingdom within you - IRA SULLIVAN
    Ira Sullivan

    The kingdom within you (Feat. Nicole Yarling)

    David Einhorn : auteur
    Album Gilles Peterson ""digs America"" Label Luv N Haigh Année 1983
  • 2h12
    King tubby meets the rockers - ERNEST RANGLIN
    Ernest Ranglin

    King Tubby meets the rockers

    A Pablo : auteur
    Album Below The Bassline Label Island Année 1996
  • 2h17
    Who would imagine a king (Hallerin Hill & Mervyn Warren) (Feat.Jessica Pilnas & Ida Sand) - NILS LANDGREN

    Who would imagine a king (Hallerin Hill & Mervyn Warren) (Feat.Jessica Pilnas & Ida Sand)

    Album Christmas With My Friends Iv Label Act Music & Vision Année 2014
  • 2h21
    King of sorrow - SCOTT TIXIER

    King of sorrow

    Album Cosmic Adventure Label Sunnyside Année 2016
  • 2h27
    King of two fives - WARREN WOLF

    King of two fives

    Album Convergence Label Mack Avenue Année 2016
  • 2h32
    Ice princess - KING DAVE TRUCKING COMPANY

    Ice princess

    Album Adopted Highway Label Sunnyside Communications Année 2013
  • 2h38
    King Kong - MIKE MAINIERI

    King Kong

    Album An American Diary Label Nycr Records Année 1995
