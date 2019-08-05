Lundi 5 août 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 05 août 2019
La programmation musicale :
- 1h32
King for a dayDAVE BRUBECK QUARTETAlbum At Carnegie Hall Label Columbia
- 1h38MORTONcompositeur
King Porter StompAlbum Bd Music & Cabu Present Gil Evans Label Bdmusic Année 2015
- 1h41Clark Terry
The KingAlbum Clark Terry Bob Brookmeyer Quintet Label Lone Hill Jazz (LHJ10199) Année 2005
- 1h47
Sun kingAlbum Gratitude Label Verve Année 2001
- 1h54MUZIEK DE SINGEcompositeur
King PongAlbum Écouter Voir Label Rian Todi Asbl (MDS170428) Année 2017
- 2h01
Three king fishersAlbum Bacchanal & 1969 Label Cherry Red R Année 2004
- 2h06Ira Sullivan
The kingdom within you (Feat. Nicole Yarling)David Einhorn : auteurAlbum Gilles Peterson ""digs America"" Label Luv N Haigh Année 1983
- 2h12Ernest Ranglin
King Tubby meets the rockersA Pablo : auteurAlbum Below The Bassline Label Island Année 1996
- 2h17
Who would imagine a king (Hallerin Hill & Mervyn Warren) (Feat.Jessica Pilnas & Ida Sand)Album Christmas With My Friends Iv Label Act Music & Vision Année 2014
- 2h21
King of sorrowAlbum Cosmic Adventure Label Sunnyside Année 2016
- 2h27
King of two fivesAlbum Convergence Label Mack Avenue Année 2016
- 2h32
Ice princessAlbum Adopted Highway Label Sunnyside Communications Année 2013
- 2h38
King KongAlbum An American Diary Label Nycr Records Année 1995
