Jeudi 29 août 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 29 août 2019
La programmation musicale :
- 0h00Felix Mendelssohncompositeur
Ein Sommernachtstraum op 61 (Le songe d'une nuit d'été) : ScherzoEduard Van Beinum : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'AmsterdamAlbum Eduard Van Beinum Dirige Mendelssohn Label Decca Eloquence (4825515)
- 0h05Benjamin Brittencompositeur
Les illuminations op 18 : 1. Fanfare - pour soprano et orchestre à cordesPaul Sacher : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Concerts LamoureuxAlbum The Art Of Janine Micheau Label Decca Eloquence (4824769)
- 0h07Benjamin Brittencompositeur
Les illuminations op 18 : 2. Villes - pour soprano et orchestre à cordesPaul Sacher : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Concerts LamoureuxAlbum The Art Of Janine Micheau Label Decca Eloquence (4824769)
- 0h09Benjamin Brittencompositeur
Les illuminations op 18 : 3a. Phrases - pour soprano et orchestre à cordesPaul Sacher : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Concerts LamoureuxAlbum The Art Of Janine Micheau Label Decca Eloquence (4824769)
- 0h10Benjamin Brittencompositeur
Les illuminations op 18 : 3b. Antique - pour soprano et orchestre à cordesPaul Sacher : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Concerts LamoureuxAlbum The Art Of Janine Micheau Label Decca Eloquence (4824769)
- 0h12Benjamin Brittencompositeur
Les illuminations op 18 : 4. Royauté - pour soprano et orchestre à cordesPaul Sacher : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Concerts LamoureuxAlbum The Art Of Janine Micheau Label Decca Eloquence (4824769)
- 0h14Benjamin Brittencompositeur
Les illuminations op 18 : 5. Marine - pour soprano et orchestre à cordesPaul Sacher : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Concerts LamoureuxAlbum The Art Of Janine Micheau Label Decca Eloquence (4824769)
- 0h15Benjamin Brittencompositeur
Les illuminations op 18 : 6. Interlude - pour soprano et orchestre à cordesPaul Sacher : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Concerts LamoureuxAlbum The Art Of Janine Micheau Label Decca Eloquence (4824769)
- 0h17Benjamin Brittencompositeur
Les illuminations op 18 : 7. Being beauteous - pour soprano et orchestre à cordesPaul Sacher : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Concerts LamoureuxAlbum The Art Of Janine Micheau Label Decca Eloquence (4824769)
- 0h21Benjamin Brittencompositeur
Les illuminations op 18 : 8. Parade - pour soprano et orchestre à cordesPaul Sacher : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Concerts LamoureuxAlbum The Art Of Janine Micheau Label Decca Eloquence (4824769)
- 0h23Benjamin Brittencompositeur
Les illuminations op 18 : 9. Départ - pour soprano et orchestre à cordesPaul Sacher : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Concerts LamoureuxAlbum The Art Of Janine Micheau Label Decca Eloquence (4824769)
- 0h26Maurice Ravelcompositeur
La valse - poème chorégraphique pour orchestreEduard Van Beinum : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'AmsterdamAlbum Eduard Van Beinum Dirige Franck Et Ravel Label Decca Eloquence (4825491)
- 0h37Paul Dukascompositeur
L'apprenti sorcier - pour orchestreJean Fournet : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'AmsterdamAlbum Jean Fournet : The Concertgebouw Recordings Label Decca Eloquence (4824959)
- 0h49Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Don Quichotte à Dulcinée : 1. Chanson romanesque - pour baryton et orchestreJean Fournet : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Concerts LamoureuxAlbum The Art Of Camille Maurane Label Decca Eloquence (4824947)
- 0h51Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Don Quichotte à Dulcinée : 2. Chanson épique - pour baryton et orchestreJean Fournet : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Concerts LamoureuxAlbum The Art Of Camille Maurane Label Decca Eloquence (4824947)
- 0h53Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Don Quichotte à Dulcinée : 3. Chanson à boire - pour baryton et orchestreJean Fournet : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Concerts LamoureuxAlbum The Art Of Camille Maurane Label Decca Eloquence (4824947)
- 0h55Emmanuel Chabriercompositeur
España - rapsodie pour orchestreJean Fournet : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'AmsterdamAlbum Jean Fournet : The Concertgebouw Recordings Label Decca Eloquence (4824959)
- 1h01Joaquin Turinacompositeur
Triptico op 45 : 1. Farruca - pour mezzo-soprano et pianoAlbum Brava Berganza Label Decca Eloquence (4826397)
- 1h04Felix Lavillacompositeur, Felix Lavilla
4 Chansons basques : 1. Ai Isabel / 2. Anderegeya / 3. Loa-loa / 4. Aldapeko Mariya - pour mezzo-soprano et pianoAlbum Brava Berganza Label Decca Eloquence (4826397)
- 1h09Jose Antonio De Donostiacompositeur
Txalopin txalo - arrangement pour mezzo-soprano et orchestreResurreccion Maria De Azkue : compositeur, Gerardo Gombau : chef d'orchestre, Non Identifie, Jesus Arambarri : auteurAlbum Brava Berganza Label Decca Eloquence (4826397)
- 1h11Jose Antonio De Donostiacompositeur
Nere maitea - arrangement pour mezzo-soprano et orchestreResurreccion Maria De Azkue : compositeur, Gerardo Gombau : chef d'orchestre, Non Identifie, Jesus Arambarri : auteurAlbum Brava Berganza Label Decca Eloquence (4826397)
