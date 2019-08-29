Les Nuits de France Musique
Jeudi 29 août 2019
6h 58mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 29 août 2019

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h00
    Ein Sommernachtstraum op 61 (Le songe d'une nuit d'été) : Scherzo
    Felix Mendelssohncompositeur

    Eduard Van Beinum : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'Amsterdam
    Album Eduard Van Beinum Dirige Mendelssohn Label Decca Eloquence (4825515)
  • 0h05
    Les illuminations op 18 : 1. Fanfare - pour soprano et orchestre à cordes - JANINE MICHEAU
    Benjamin Brittencompositeur

    Paul Sacher : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Concerts Lamoureux
    Album The Art Of Janine Micheau Label Decca Eloquence (4824769)
  • 0h07
    Les illuminations op 18 : 2. Villes - pour soprano et orchestre à cordes - JANINE MICHEAU
    Benjamin Brittencompositeur

    Paul Sacher : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Concerts Lamoureux
    Album The Art Of Janine Micheau Label Decca Eloquence (4824769)
  • 0h09
    Les illuminations op 18 : 3a. Phrases - pour soprano et orchestre à cordes - JANINE MICHEAU
    Benjamin Brittencompositeur

    Paul Sacher : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Concerts Lamoureux
    Album The Art Of Janine Micheau Label Decca Eloquence (4824769)
  • 0h10
    Les illuminations op 18 : 3b. Antique - pour soprano et orchestre à cordes - JANINE MICHEAU
    Benjamin Brittencompositeur

    Paul Sacher : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Concerts Lamoureux
    Album The Art Of Janine Micheau Label Decca Eloquence (4824769)
  • 0h12
    Les illuminations op 18 : 4. Royauté - pour soprano et orchestre à cordes - JANINE MICHEAU
    Benjamin Brittencompositeur

    Paul Sacher : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Concerts Lamoureux
    Album The Art Of Janine Micheau Label Decca Eloquence (4824769)
  • 0h14
    Les illuminations op 18 : 5. Marine - pour soprano et orchestre à cordes - JANINE MICHEAU
    Benjamin Brittencompositeur

    Paul Sacher : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Concerts Lamoureux
    Album The Art Of Janine Micheau Label Decca Eloquence (4824769)
  • 0h15
    Les illuminations op 18 : 6. Interlude - pour soprano et orchestre à cordes - JANINE MICHEAU
    Benjamin Brittencompositeur

    Paul Sacher : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Concerts Lamoureux
    Album The Art Of Janine Micheau Label Decca Eloquence (4824769)
  • 0h17
    Les illuminations op 18 : 7. Being beauteous - pour soprano et orchestre à cordes - JANINE MICHEAU
    Benjamin Brittencompositeur

    Paul Sacher : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Concerts Lamoureux
    Album The Art Of Janine Micheau Label Decca Eloquence (4824769)
  • 0h21
    Les illuminations op 18 : 8. Parade - pour soprano et orchestre à cordes - JANINE MICHEAU
    Benjamin Brittencompositeur

    Paul Sacher : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Concerts Lamoureux
    Album The Art Of Janine Micheau Label Decca Eloquence (4824769)
  • 0h23
    Les illuminations op 18 : 9. Départ - pour soprano et orchestre à cordes - JANINE MICHEAU
    Benjamin Brittencompositeur

    Paul Sacher : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Concerts Lamoureux
    Album The Art Of Janine Micheau Label Decca Eloquence (4824769)
  • 0h26
    La valse - poème chorégraphique pour orchestre
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Eduard Van Beinum : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'Amsterdam
    Album Eduard Van Beinum Dirige Franck Et Ravel Label Decca Eloquence (4825491)
  • 0h37
    L'apprenti sorcier - pour orchestre
    Paul Dukascompositeur

    Jean Fournet : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'Amsterdam
    Album Jean Fournet : The Concertgebouw Recordings Label Decca Eloquence (4824959)
  • 0h49
    Don Quichotte à Dulcinée : 1. Chanson romanesque - pour baryton et orchestre - CAMILLE MAURANE
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Jean Fournet : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Concerts Lamoureux
    Album The Art Of Camille Maurane Label Decca Eloquence (4824947)
  • 0h51
    Don Quichotte à Dulcinée : 2. Chanson épique - pour baryton et orchestre - CAMILLE MAURANE
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Jean Fournet : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Concerts Lamoureux
    Album The Art Of Camille Maurane Label Decca Eloquence (4824947)
  • 0h53
    Don Quichotte à Dulcinée : 3. Chanson à boire - pour baryton et orchestre - CAMILLE MAURANE
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Jean Fournet : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Concerts Lamoureux
    Album The Art Of Camille Maurane Label Decca Eloquence (4824947)
  • 0h55
    España - rapsodie pour orchestre
    Emmanuel Chabriercompositeur

    Jean Fournet : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'Amsterdam
    Album Jean Fournet : The Concertgebouw Recordings Label Decca Eloquence (4824959)
  • 1h01
    Triptico op 45 : 1. Farruca - pour mezzo-soprano et piano - TERESA BERGANZA
    Joaquin Turinacompositeur

    Album Brava Berganza Label Decca Eloquence (4826397)
  • 1h04
    4 Chansons basques : 1. Ai Isabel / 2. Anderegeya / 3. Loa-loa / 4. Aldapeko Mariya - pour mezzo-soprano et piano - TERESA BERGANZA
    Felix Lavillacompositeur, Felix Lavilla

    Album Brava Berganza Label Decca Eloquence (4826397)
  • 1h09
    Txalopin txalo - arrangement pour mezzo-soprano et orchestre - TERESA BERGANZA
    Jose Antonio De Donostiacompositeur

    Resurreccion Maria De Azkue : compositeur, Gerardo Gombau : chef d'orchestre, Non Identifie, Jesus Arambarri : auteur
    Album Brava Berganza Label Decca Eloquence (4826397)
  • 1h11
    Nere maitea - arrangement pour mezzo-soprano et orchestre - TERESA BERGANZA
    Jose Antonio De Donostiacompositeur

    Resurreccion Maria De Azkue : compositeur, Gerardo Gombau : chef d'orchestre, Non Identifie, Jesus Arambarri : auteur
    Album Brava Berganza Label Decca Eloquence (4826397)
