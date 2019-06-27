Jeudi 27 juin 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 27 juin 2019
La programmation musicale :
- 0h05Zoltan Kodalycompositeur
Hary Janos op 35a : Prélude : Le conte de fée commenceAntal Dorati : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia HungaricaAlbum Antal Dorati : A Celebration Label Decca (4757615)
- 0h08Zoltan Kodalycompositeur
Hary Janos op 35a : L' horloge musicale viennoise - pour orchestreAntal Dorati : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia HungaricaAlbum Antal Dorati : A Celebration Label Decca (4757615)
- 0h10Zoltan Kodalycompositeur
Hary Janos op 35a : ChansonAntal Dorati : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia HungaricaAlbum Antal Dorati : A Celebration Label Decca (4757615)
- 0h16Zoltan Kodalycompositeur
Hary Janos suite op 35a : 4. La bataille et la défaite de NapoléonAntal Dorati : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia HungaricaAlbum Antal Dorati : A Celebration Label Decca (4757615)
- 0h20Zoltan Kodalycompositeur
Hary Janos op 35a : IntermezzoAntal Dorati : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia HungaricaAlbum Antal Dorati : A Celebration Label Decca (4757615)
- 0h24Zoltan Kodalycompositeur
Hary Janos suite op 35a : Arrivée de l'empereur et de sa courAntal Dorati : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia HungaricaAlbum Antal Dorati : A Celebration Label Decca (4757615)
- 0h27Franz Lisztcompositeur
Jeanne d'Arc au bucher S 293Album Lizst / Recital / Behrens Label Deutsche Grammophon (419240-2) Année 1986
- 0h36Richard Strausscompositeur
Ein Heldenleben op 40 TrV 190 : 1. Der HeldBernard Haitink : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'AmsterdamAlbum Bernard Haitink The Philipsyears / Cd 16 Label Decca (478 5935) Année 2013
- 0h40Richard Strausscompositeur
Ein Heldenleben op 40 TrV 190 : 2. Des Helden WidersacherBernard Haitink : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'AmsterdamAlbum Bernard Haitink The Philipsyears / Cd 16 Label Decca (478 5935) Année 2013
- 0h43Richard Strausscompositeur
Ein Heldenleben op 40 TrV 190 : 3. Des Helden GefährtinBernard Haitink : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'AmsterdamAlbum Bernard Haitink The Philipsyears / Cd 16 Label Decca (478 5935) Année 2013
- 0h57Richard Strausscompositeur
Ein Heldenleben op 40 TrV 190 : 4. Des Helden WalstattBernard Haitink : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'AmsterdamAlbum Bernard Haitink The Philipsyears / Cd 16 Label Decca (478 5935) Année 2013
- 1h05Richard Strausscompositeur
Ein Heldenleben op 40 TrV 190 : 5. Des Helden FriedenswerkeBernard Haitink : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'AmsterdamAlbum Bernard Haitink The Philipsyears / Cd 16 Label Decca (478 5935) Année 2013
- 1h11Richard Strausscompositeur
Ein Heldenleben op 40 TrV 190 : 6. Des Helden Weltflucht und VollendungBernard Haitink : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'AmsterdamAlbum Bernard Haitink The Philipsyears / Cd 16 Label Decca (478 5935) Année 2013
- 1h23Leos Janacekcompositeur
Taras bulba / Rhapsodie pour orchestre : The death of AndreyKarel Ancerl : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De PragueAlbum Leos Janacek : Messe Glagolitique /taras Bulba - Rhapsodie Pour Orchestre Label Supraphon (SPHN 110609-2) Année 1988
- 1h31Leos Janacekcompositeur
Taras bulba / Rhapsodie pour orchestre : The death of ostapKarel Ancerl : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De PragueAlbum Leos Janacek : Messe Glagolitique /taras Bulba - Rhapsodie Pour Orchestre Label Supraphon (SPHN 110609-2) Année 1988
