Les Nuits de France Musique
Jeudi 27 juin 2019
6h 53mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 27 juin 2019

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h05
    Hary Janos op 35a : Prélude : Le conte de fée commence
    Zoltan Kodalycompositeur

    Hary Janos op 35a : Prélude : Le conte de fée commence

    Antal Dorati : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Hungarica
    Album Antal Dorati : A Celebration Label Decca (4757615)
  • 0h08
    Hary Janos op 35a : L' horloge musicale viennoise - pour orchestre
    Zoltan Kodalycompositeur

    Hary Janos op 35a : L' horloge musicale viennoise - pour orchestre

    Antal Dorati : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Hungarica
    Album Antal Dorati : A Celebration Label Decca (4757615)
  • 0h10
    Hary Janos op 35a : Chanson
    Zoltan Kodalycompositeur

    Hary Janos op 35a : Chanson

    Antal Dorati : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Hungarica
    Album Antal Dorati : A Celebration Label Decca (4757615)
  • 0h16
    Hary Janos suite op 35a : 4. La bataille et la défaite de Napoléon
    Zoltan Kodalycompositeur

    Hary Janos suite op 35a : 4. La bataille et la défaite de Napoléon

    Antal Dorati : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Hungarica
    Album Antal Dorati : A Celebration Label Decca (4757615)
  • 0h20
    Hary Janos op 35a : Intermezzo
    Zoltan Kodalycompositeur

    Hary Janos op 35a : Intermezzo

    Antal Dorati : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Hungarica
    Album Antal Dorati : A Celebration Label Decca (4757615)
  • 0h24
    Hary Janos suite op 35a : Arrivée de l'empereur et de sa cour
    Zoltan Kodalycompositeur

    Hary Janos suite op 35a : Arrivée de l'empereur et de sa cour

    Antal Dorati : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Hungarica
    Album Antal Dorati : A Celebration Label Decca (4757615)
  • 0h27
    Jeanne d'Arc au bucher S 293 - HILDEGARD BEHRENS
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Jeanne d'Arc au bucher S 293

    Album Lizst / Recital / Behrens Label Deutsche Grammophon (419240-2) Année 1986
  • 0h36
    Ein Heldenleben op 40 TrV 190 : 1. Der Held
    Richard Strausscompositeur

    Ein Heldenleben op 40 TrV 190 : 1. Der Held

    Bernard Haitink : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'Amsterdam
    Album Bernard Haitink The Philipsyears / Cd 16 Label Decca (478 5935) Année 2013
  • 0h40
    Ein Heldenleben op 40 TrV 190 : 2. Des Helden Widersacher
    Richard Strausscompositeur

    Ein Heldenleben op 40 TrV 190 : 2. Des Helden Widersacher

    Bernard Haitink : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'Amsterdam
    Album Bernard Haitink The Philipsyears / Cd 16 Label Decca (478 5935) Année 2013
  • 0h43
    Ein Heldenleben op 40 TrV 190 : 3. Des Helden Gefährtin
    Richard Strausscompositeur

    Ein Heldenleben op 40 TrV 190 : 3. Des Helden Gefährtin

    Bernard Haitink : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'Amsterdam
    Album Bernard Haitink The Philipsyears / Cd 16 Label Decca (478 5935) Année 2013
  • 0h57
    Ein Heldenleben op 40 TrV 190 : 4. Des Helden Walstatt
    Richard Strausscompositeur

    Ein Heldenleben op 40 TrV 190 : 4. Des Helden Walstatt

    Bernard Haitink : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'Amsterdam
    Album Bernard Haitink The Philipsyears / Cd 16 Label Decca (478 5935) Année 2013
  • 1h05
    Ein Heldenleben op 40 TrV 190 : 5. Des Helden Friedenswerke
    Richard Strausscompositeur

    Ein Heldenleben op 40 TrV 190 : 5. Des Helden Friedenswerke

    Bernard Haitink : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'Amsterdam
    Album Bernard Haitink The Philipsyears / Cd 16 Label Decca (478 5935) Année 2013
  • 1h11
    Ein Heldenleben op 40 TrV 190 : 6. Des Helden Weltflucht und Vollendung
    Richard Strausscompositeur

    Ein Heldenleben op 40 TrV 190 : 6. Des Helden Weltflucht und Vollendung

    Bernard Haitink : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'Amsterdam
    Album Bernard Haitink The Philipsyears / Cd 16 Label Decca (478 5935) Année 2013
  • 1h23
    Taras bulba / Rhapsodie pour orchestre : The death of Andrey
    Leos Janacekcompositeur

    Taras bulba / Rhapsodie pour orchestre : The death of Andrey

    Karel Ancerl : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De Prague
    Album Leos Janacek : Messe Glagolitique /taras Bulba - Rhapsodie Pour Orchestre Label Supraphon (SPHN 110609-2) Année 1988
  • 1h31
    Taras bulba / Rhapsodie pour orchestre : The death of ostap
    Leos Janacekcompositeur

    Taras bulba / Rhapsodie pour orchestre : The death of ostap

    Karel Ancerl : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De Prague
    Album Leos Janacek : Messe Glagolitique /taras Bulba - Rhapsodie Pour Orchestre Label Supraphon (SPHN 110609-2) Année 1988
