Jeudi 25 juillet 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 25 juillet 2019
La programmation musicale :
- 1h14Domenico Scarlatticompositeur
Aka 109Album The Scarlatti Book Label Out Here Records Année 2015
- 1h19
Aka birdAlbum Aka Moon Label Carbone 7 Année 1992
- 1h21
First tchaïAlbum Akasha Vol 2 [Aka Moon Constellations Box / Cd 4] Label Carbone 7 Année 1996
- 1h35
As known as venus (part 2)Album Akasha Vol 2 [Aka Moon Constellations Box / Cd 4] Label Carbone 7 Année 1996
- 1h39
The grace of ganeshAlbum Aka Moon/the Carbon 7 Compilation Volume 2 Label Carbone 7
- 1h45
Elohim on the waterAlbum Aka Moon/the Carbon 7 Compilation Volume 2 Label Carbone 7
- 1h57
PeaceAlbum Invisible Sun [Aka Moon Constellations Box / Cd 8] Label Carbon7
émission précédentemercredi 24 juillet 2019
émission suivantevendredi 26 juillet 2019