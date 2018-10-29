Jeudi 22 novembre 2018
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 22 novembre 2018
La programmation musicale :
00:05
Johann Melchior Molter
Sinfonia en Ré Maj MWV VII:144 : 1. (Sans indication de tempo)Werner Ehrhardt, Orchestre De Chambre De ReussALBUM : Johann Melchior Molter : Sinfonias & CantatasLABEL : CPOANNÉE : 2017
00:11
Johann Melchior Molter
Sinfonia en Ré Maj MWV VII:144 : 2. (Sans indication de tempo)Werner Ehrhardt, Orchestre De Chambre De ReussALBUM : Johann Melchior Molter : Sinfonias & CantatasLABEL : CPOANNÉE : 2017
00:15
Johann Melchior Molter
Sinfonia en Ré Maj MWV VII:144 : 3. (Sans indication de tempo)Werner Ehrhardt, Orchestre De Chambre De ReussALBUM : Johann Melchior Molter : Sinfonias & CantatasLABEL : CPOANNÉE : 2017
00:20
Johann Evangelist Brandl
Symphonie en Mi bémol Maj op 12 : 1. AllegroKevin Griffiths, Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-pfalzALBUM : Johann Evangelist Brandl : Symphonies op 12 et 25LABEL : CPOANNÉE : 2017
00:30
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto pour piano n°27 en Si bémol Maj K 595 : 2. LarghettoKimbo Ishii, Philharmonie De Magdebourg, Menahem PresslerALBUM : Mozart : Concertos pour piano n°23 et n°27LABEL : CAVI MUSICANNÉE : 2017
00:39
Johann Evangelist Brandl
Symphonie en Mi bémol Maj op 12 : 3. Menuetto : allegroKevin Griffiths, Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-pfalzLABEL : CPOANNÉE : 2017
00:42
Anton Urspruch
Symphonie en Mi bémol Maj op 14 : 4. AllegroMarcus Bosch, Philharmonie D'allemagne Du Nord OuestALBUM : Anton Urspruch : Concerto pour piano et symphonieLABEL : CPOANNÉE : 2018
