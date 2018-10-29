Les Nuits de France Musique
Jeudi 22 novembre 2018
6h 53mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 22 novembre 2018

La programmation musicale :
    00:05
    Johann Melchior Molter

    Sinfonia en Ré Maj MWV VII:144 : 1. (Sans indication de tempo)

    Werner Ehrhardt, Orchestre De Chambre De ReussALBUM : Johann Melchior Molter : Sinfonias & CantatasLABEL : CPOANNÉE : 2017
    00:11
    Johann Melchior Molter

    Sinfonia en Ré Maj MWV VII:144 : 2. (Sans indication de tempo)

    Werner Ehrhardt, Orchestre De Chambre De ReussALBUM : Johann Melchior Molter : Sinfonias & CantatasLABEL : CPOANNÉE : 2017
    00:15
    Johann Melchior Molter

    Sinfonia en Ré Maj MWV VII:144 : 3. (Sans indication de tempo)

    Werner Ehrhardt, Orchestre De Chambre De ReussALBUM : Johann Melchior Molter : Sinfonias & CantatasLABEL : CPOANNÉE : 2017
    00:20
    Johann Evangelist Brandl

    Symphonie en Mi bémol Maj op 12 : 1. Allegro

    Kevin Griffiths, Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-pfalzALBUM : Johann Evangelist Brandl : Symphonies op 12 et 25LABEL : CPOANNÉE : 2017
    00:30
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Concerto pour piano n°27 en Si bémol Maj K 595 : 2. Larghetto

    Kimbo Ishii, Philharmonie De Magdebourg, Menahem PresslerALBUM : Mozart : Concertos pour piano n°23 et n°27LABEL : CAVI MUSICANNÉE : 2017
    00:39
    Johann Evangelist Brandl

    Symphonie en Mi bémol Maj op 12 : 3. Menuetto : allegro

    Kevin Griffiths, Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-pfalzLABEL : CPOANNÉE : 2017
    00:42
    Anton Urspruch

    Symphonie en Mi bémol Maj op 14 : 4. Allegro

    Marcus Bosch, Philharmonie D'allemagne Du Nord OuestALBUM : Anton Urspruch : Concerto pour piano et symphonieLABEL : CPOANNÉE : 2018
