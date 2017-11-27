Les Nuits de France Musique
Jeudi 21 décembre 2017
6h 52mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 21 décembre 2017

La programmation musicale :
    00:11
    Joseph Haydn

    La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Im Anfange schuf Gott Himmel und Erde (1ère partie) Récitatif de Raphaël et choeur

    Georg Solti, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Choeur Symphonique De Chicago, James MorrisALBUM : Solti Chicago The complete recordings CD 46-47LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
    00:14
    Joseph Haydn

    La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Nun schwanden vor dem heiligen Strahle (1ère partie) Air d'Uriel et choeur

    Georg Solti, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Choeur Symphonique De Chicago, Rudiger WohlersALBUM : Solti Chicago The complete recordings CD 46-47LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
    00:22
    Joseph Haydn

    La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Und Gott sprach : Es sammle sich das Wasser / Rollend in schäumenden Wellen (1ère partie) Récitatif et air de Raphaël

    Georg Solti, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, James MorrisALBUM : Solti Chicago The complete recordings CD 46-47LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
    00:27
    Joseph Haydn

    La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Und Gott sprach : Es bringe die Erde Gras hervor / Nun beut die Flur das frische Grün (1ère partie) Air de Gabriel

    Georg Solti, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Norma BurrowesALBUM : Solti Chicago The complete recordings CD 46-47LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
    00:33
    Joseph Haydn

    La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Und die himmlischen Heerscharen (1ère partie) Récitatif d'Uriel / Stimmt an die Saiten (1ère partie) Choeur

    Georg Solti, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Choeur Symphonique De Chicago, Rudiger WohlersALBUM : Solti Chicago The complete recordings CD 46-47LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
    00:35
    Joseph Haydn

    La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Und Gott sprach : Es sei'n Lichter (1ère partie) Récitatif d'Uriel

    Georg Solti, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Rudiger WohlersALBUM : Solti Chicago The complete recordings CD 46-47LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
    00:38
    Joseph Haydn

    La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Die Himmel erzählen die Ehre Gottes (1ère partie) Trio et choeur

    Georg Solti, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Choeur Symphonique De Chicago, Norma BurrowesALBUM : Solti Chicago The complete recordings CD 46-47LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
