Jeudi 21 décembre 2017
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 21 décembre 2017
La programmation musicale :
00:11
Joseph Haydn
La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Im Anfange schuf Gott Himmel und Erde (1ère partie) Récitatif de Raphaël et choeurGeorg Solti, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Choeur Symphonique De Chicago, James MorrisALBUM : Solti Chicago The complete recordings CD 46-47LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
00:14
Joseph Haydn
La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Nun schwanden vor dem heiligen Strahle (1ère partie) Air d'Uriel et choeurGeorg Solti, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Choeur Symphonique De Chicago, Rudiger WohlersALBUM : Solti Chicago The complete recordings CD 46-47LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
00:22
Joseph Haydn
La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Und Gott sprach : Es sammle sich das Wasser / Rollend in schäumenden Wellen (1ère partie) Récitatif et air de RaphaëlGeorg Solti, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, James MorrisALBUM : Solti Chicago The complete recordings CD 46-47LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
00:27
Joseph Haydn
La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Und Gott sprach : Es bringe die Erde Gras hervor / Nun beut die Flur das frische Grün (1ère partie) Air de GabrielGeorg Solti, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Norma BurrowesALBUM : Solti Chicago The complete recordings CD 46-47LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
00:33
Joseph Haydn
La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Und die himmlischen Heerscharen (1ère partie) Récitatif d'Uriel / Stimmt an die Saiten (1ère partie) ChoeurGeorg Solti, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Choeur Symphonique De Chicago, Rudiger WohlersALBUM : Solti Chicago The complete recordings CD 46-47LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
00:35
Joseph Haydn
La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Und Gott sprach : Es sei'n Lichter (1ère partie) Récitatif d'UrielGeorg Solti, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Rudiger WohlersALBUM : Solti Chicago The complete recordings CD 46-47LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
00:38
Joseph Haydn
La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Die Himmel erzählen die Ehre Gottes (1ère partie) Trio et choeurGeorg Solti, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Choeur Symphonique De Chicago, Norma BurrowesALBUM : Solti Chicago The complete recordings CD 46-47LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
6h 52mn
