Les Nuits de France Musique
Jeudi 19 décembre 2019
6h 58mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 19 décembre 2019

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h05
    Partita pour piano n°4 en Ré Maj BWV 828 : 2. Allemande - ROBERT LEVIN
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Partita pour piano n°4 en Ré Maj BWV 828 : 2. Allemande

    Robert Levin : Piano
    Album Bach : Six partitas BWV 825 - 830 Label Le Palais Des Degustateurs (PDD017D) Année 2019
  • 0h13
    Partita pour piano n°4 en Ré Maj BWV 828 : 3. Courante - ROBERT LEVIN
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Partita pour piano n°4 en Ré Maj BWV 828 : 3. Courante

    Robert Levin : Piano
    Album Bach : Six partitas BWV 825 - 830 Label Le Palais Des Degustateurs (PDD017D) Année 2019
  • 0h16
    Partita pour piano n°4 en Ré Maj BWV 828 : 4. Aria - ROBERT LEVIN
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Partita pour piano n°4 en Ré Maj BWV 828 : 4. Aria

    Robert Levin : Piano
    Album Bach : Six partitas BWV 825 - 830 Label Le Palais Des Degustateurs (PDD017D) Année 2019
  • 0h18
    Partita pour piano n°4 en Ré Maj BWV 828 : 5. Sarabande - ROBERT LEVIN
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Partita pour piano n°4 en Ré Maj BWV 828 : 5. Sarabande

    Robert Levin : Piano
    Album Bach : Six partitas BWV 825 - 830 Label Le Palais Des Degustateurs (PDD017D) Année 2019
  • 0h24
    Partita pour piano n°4 en Ré Maj BWV 828 : 6. Menuet - ROBERT LEVIN
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Partita pour piano n°4 en Ré Maj BWV 828 : 6. Menuet

    Robert Levin : Piano
    Album Bach : Six partitas BWV 825 - 830 Label Le Palais Des Degustateurs (PDD017D) Année 2019
  • 0h25
    Partita pour piano n°4 en Ré Maj BWV 828 : 7. Gigue - ROBERT LEVIN
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Partita pour piano n°4 en Ré Maj BWV 828 : 7. Gigue

    Robert Levin : Piano
    Album Bach : Six partitas BWV 825 - 830 Label Le Palais Des Degustateurs (PDD017D) Année 2019
  • 0h29
    Trio avec piano en ré min K 442 : 1. Allegro (version complétée par Robin Levin) - ROBIN LEVIN
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Trio avec piano en ré min K 442 : 1. Allegro (version complétée par Robin Levin)

    Robin Levin : Piano, Hilary Hahn : Violon, Alain Meunier : Violoncelle, Robin Levin : auteur
    Album Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Trio avec piano K 442 et K 496 Label Le Palais Des Degustateurs (PDD020) Année 2019
  • 0h41
    Trio avec piano en ré min K 442 : 2. Tempo di menuetto (version complétée par Robin Levin) - ROBIN LEVIN
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Trio avec piano en ré min K 442 : 2. Tempo di menuetto (version complétée par Robin Levin)

    Robin Levin : Piano, Hilary Hahn : Violon, Alain Meunier : Violoncelle, Robin Levin : auteur
    Album Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Trio avec piano K 442 et K 496 Label Le Palais Des Degustateurs (PDD020) Année 2019
  • 0h48
    Trio avec piano en ré min K 442 : 3. Allegro (version complétée par Robin Levin) - ROBIN LEVIN
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Trio avec piano en ré min K 442 : 3. Allegro (version complétée par Robin Levin)

    Robin Levin : Piano, Hilary Hahn : Violon, Alain Meunier : Violoncelle, Robin Levin : auteur
    Album Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Trio avec piano K 442 et K 496 Label Le Palais Des Degustateurs (PDD020) Année 2019
  • 0h59
    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 1. Von fremden Ländern und Menschen - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano - MARIE YTHIER
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 1. Von fremden Ländern und Menschen - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano

    Marie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteur
    Album Une rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
  • 1h01
    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 2. Kuriose Geschichte - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano - MARIE YTHIER
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 2. Kuriose Geschichte - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano

    Marie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteur
    Album Une rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
  • 1h03
    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 3. Hasche-Mann - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano - MARIE YTHIER
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 3. Hasche-Mann - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano

    Marie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteur
    Album Une rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
  • 1h03
    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 4. Bittendes Kind - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano - MARIE YTHIER
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 4. Bittendes Kind - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano

    Marie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteur
    Album Une rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
  • 1h04
    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 5. Glückes genug - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano - MARIE YTHIER
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 5. Glückes genug - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano

    Marie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteur
    Album Une rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
  • 1h05
    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 6. Wichtige Begebenheit - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano - MARIE YTHIER
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 6. Wichtige Begebenheit - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano

    Marie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteur
    Album Une rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
  • 1h06
    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 7. Traümerei - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano - MARIE YTHIER
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 7. Traümerei - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano

    Marie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteur
    Album Une rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
  • 1h08
    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 8. Am Kamin - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano - MARIE YTHIER
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 8. Am Kamin - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano

    Marie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteur
    Album Une rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
  • 1h09
    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 9. Ritter vom Steckenpferd - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano - MARIE YTHIER
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 9. Ritter vom Steckenpferd - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano

    Marie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteur
    Album Une rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
  • 1h10
    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 10. Fast zu ernst - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano - MARIE YTHIER
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 10. Fast zu ernst - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano

    Marie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteur
    Album Une rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
  • 1h12
    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 11. Fürchtenmachen - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano - MARIE YTHIER
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 11. Fürchtenmachen - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano

    Marie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteur
    Album Une rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
  • 1h14
    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 12. Kind im Einschlummern - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano - MARIE YTHIER
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 12. Kind im Einschlummern - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano

    Marie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteur
    Album Une rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
  • 1h16
    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 13. Der Dichter spricht - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano - MARIE YTHIER
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 13. Der Dichter spricht - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano

    Marie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteur
    Album Une rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
  • 1h18
    Notre Dame : Intermezzo (Acte II Sc2)
    Franz Schmidtcompositeur

    Notre Dame : Intermezzo (Acte II Sc2)

    Christof Perick : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Radio Symphonique De Berlin
    Album Notre Dame (intégrale) Label Capriccio (C5181) Année 2013
  • 1h20
    Notre Dame : Es flieht der Schlummer meine Augen (Acte II Sc 3) Esmeralda - GWENDOLYN JONES
    Franz Schmidtcompositeur

    Notre Dame : Es flieht der Schlummer meine Augen (Acte II Sc 3) Esmeralda

    Christof Perick : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Radio Symphonique De Berlin, Gwendolyn Jones : Soprano, Esmeralda
    Album Notre Dame (intégrale) Label Capriccio (C5181) Année 2013
