Jeudi 19 décembre 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 19 décembre 2019
La programmation musicale :
- 0h05Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Partita pour piano n°4 en Ré Maj BWV 828 : 2. AllemandeRobert Levin : PianoAlbum Bach : Six partitas BWV 825 - 830 Label Le Palais Des Degustateurs (PDD017D) Année 2019
- 0h13Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Partita pour piano n°4 en Ré Maj BWV 828 : 3. CouranteRobert Levin : PianoAlbum Bach : Six partitas BWV 825 - 830 Label Le Palais Des Degustateurs (PDD017D) Année 2019
- 0h16Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Partita pour piano n°4 en Ré Maj BWV 828 : 4. AriaRobert Levin : PianoAlbum Bach : Six partitas BWV 825 - 830 Label Le Palais Des Degustateurs (PDD017D) Année 2019
- 0h18Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Partita pour piano n°4 en Ré Maj BWV 828 : 5. SarabandeRobert Levin : PianoAlbum Bach : Six partitas BWV 825 - 830 Label Le Palais Des Degustateurs (PDD017D) Année 2019
- 0h24Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Partita pour piano n°4 en Ré Maj BWV 828 : 6. MenuetRobert Levin : PianoAlbum Bach : Six partitas BWV 825 - 830 Label Le Palais Des Degustateurs (PDD017D) Année 2019
- 0h25Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Partita pour piano n°4 en Ré Maj BWV 828 : 7. GigueRobert Levin : PianoAlbum Bach : Six partitas BWV 825 - 830 Label Le Palais Des Degustateurs (PDD017D) Année 2019
- 0h29Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Trio avec piano en ré min K 442 : 1. Allegro (version complétée par Robin Levin)Robin Levin : Piano, Hilary Hahn : Violon, Alain Meunier : Violoncelle, Robin Levin : auteurAlbum Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Trio avec piano K 442 et K 496 Label Le Palais Des Degustateurs (PDD020) Année 2019
- 0h41Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Trio avec piano en ré min K 442 : 2. Tempo di menuetto (version complétée par Robin Levin)Robin Levin : Piano, Hilary Hahn : Violon, Alain Meunier : Violoncelle, Robin Levin : auteurAlbum Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Trio avec piano K 442 et K 496 Label Le Palais Des Degustateurs (PDD020) Année 2019
- 0h48Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Trio avec piano en ré min K 442 : 3. Allegro (version complétée par Robin Levin)Robin Levin : Piano, Hilary Hahn : Violon, Alain Meunier : Violoncelle, Robin Levin : auteurAlbum Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Trio avec piano K 442 et K 496 Label Le Palais Des Degustateurs (PDD020) Année 2019
- 0h59Robert Schumanncompositeur
Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 1. Von fremden Ländern und Menschen - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et pianoMarie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteurAlbum Une rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
- 1h01Robert Schumanncompositeur
Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 2. Kuriose Geschichte - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et pianoMarie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteurAlbum Une rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
- 1h03Robert Schumanncompositeur
Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 3. Hasche-Mann - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et pianoMarie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteurAlbum Une rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
- 1h03Robert Schumanncompositeur
Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 4. Bittendes Kind - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et pianoMarie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteurAlbum Une rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
- 1h04Robert Schumanncompositeur
Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 5. Glückes genug - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et pianoMarie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteurAlbum Une rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
- 1h05Robert Schumanncompositeur
Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 6. Wichtige Begebenheit - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et pianoMarie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteurAlbum Une rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
- 1h06Robert Schumanncompositeur
Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 7. Traümerei - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et pianoMarie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteurAlbum Une rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
- 1h08Robert Schumanncompositeur
Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 8. Am Kamin - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et pianoMarie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteurAlbum Une rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
- 1h09Robert Schumanncompositeur
Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 9. Ritter vom Steckenpferd - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et pianoMarie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteurAlbum Une rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
- 1h10Robert Schumanncompositeur
Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 10. Fast zu ernst - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et pianoMarie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteurAlbum Une rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
- 1h12Robert Schumanncompositeur
Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 11. Fürchtenmachen - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et pianoMarie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteurAlbum Une rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
- 1h14Robert Schumanncompositeur
Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 12. Kind im Einschlummern - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et pianoMarie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteurAlbum Une rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
- 1h16Robert Schumanncompositeur
Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 13. Der Dichter spricht - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et pianoMarie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteurAlbum Une rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
- 1h18Franz Schmidtcompositeur
Notre Dame : Intermezzo (Acte II Sc2)Christof Perick : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Radio Symphonique De BerlinAlbum Notre Dame (intégrale) Label Capriccio (C5181) Année 2013
- 1h20Franz Schmidtcompositeur
Notre Dame : Es flieht der Schlummer meine Augen (Acte II Sc 3) EsmeraldaChristof Perick : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Radio Symphonique De Berlin, Gwendolyn Jones : Soprano, EsmeraldaAlbum Notre Dame (intégrale) Label Capriccio (C5181) Année 2013
