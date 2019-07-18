Jeudi 18 juillet 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 18 juillet 2019
La programmation musicale :
- 0h00IGOR STRAVINSKYcompositeur
L'oiseau de feu - pour orchestreIGOR STRAVINSKY : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE D'ISRAELAlbum The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra 80Th Anniversary : Live Recordings 1957-2006 / Cd 4 Label Helicon
- 0h20MAURICE RAVELcompositeur
Daphnis et Chloé suite n°2 : 1. Lever du jour - pour orchestrePIERRE MONTEUX : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE D'ISRAELAlbum The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra 80Th Anniversary : Live Recordings 1957-2006 / Cd 5 Label Helicon Année 2016
- 0h26MAURICE RAVELcompositeur
Daphnis et Chloé suite n°2 : 2. Pantomine - pour orchestrePIERRE MONTEUX : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE D'ISRAELAlbum The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra 80Th Anniversary : Live Recordings 1957-2006 / Cd 5 Label Helicon Année 2016
- 0h32MAURICE RAVELcompositeur
Daphnis et Chloé suite n°2 : 3. Danse générale - pour orchestrePIERRE MONTEUX : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE D'ISRAELAlbum The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra 80Th Anniversary : Live Recordings 1957-2006 / Cd 5 Label Helicon Année 2016
- 0h36FRANCIS POULENCcompositeur
Gloria FP 177 : 1. Gloria - pour choeur mixte et orchestreJESUS LOPEZ COBOS : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE LA SUISSE ROMANDE, CHOEUR DE LA RADIO SUISSE ROMANDEAlbum Poulenc : Gloria Et Motets De Noël Et Saint-Saëns : Messe À 4 Voix Label Decca Eloquence Année 2017
- 0h39FRANCIS POULENCcompositeur
Gloria FP 177 : 2. Laudamus te - pour choeur mixte et orchestreJESUS LOPEZ COBOS : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE LA SUISSE ROMANDE, CHOEUR DE LA RADIO SUISSE ROMANDEAlbum Poulenc : Gloria Et Motets De Noël Et Saint-Saëns : Messe À 4 Voix Label Decca Eloquence Année 2017
- 0h42FRANCIS POULENCcompositeur
Gloria FP 177 : 3. Domine Deus - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestreJESUS LOPEZ COBOS : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE LA SUISSE ROMANDE, CHOEUR DE LA RADIO SUISSE ROMANDEAlbum Poulenc : Gloria Et Motets De Noël Et Saint-Saëns : Messe À 4 Voix Label Decca Eloquence Année 2017
- 0h46FRANCIS POULENCcompositeur
Gloria FP 177 : 4. Domine Fili unigenite - pour choeur mixte et orchestreJESUS LOPEZ COBOS : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE LA SUISSE ROMANDE, CHOEUR DE LA RADIO SUISSE ROMANDEAlbum Poulenc : Gloria Et Motets De Noël Et Saint-Saëns : Messe À 4 Voix Label Decca Eloquence Année 2017
