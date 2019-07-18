Les Nuits de France Musique
Jeudi 18 juillet 2019
6h 58mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 18 juillet 2019

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h00
    L'oiseau de feu - pour orchestre
    IGOR STRAVINSKY compositeur

    L'oiseau de feu - pour orchestre

    IGOR STRAVINSKY : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE D'ISRAEL
    Album The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra 80Th Anniversary : Live Recordings 1957-2006 / Cd 4 Label Helicon
  • 0h20
    Daphnis et Chloé suite n°2 : 1. Lever du jour - pour orchestre
    MAURICE RAVEL compositeur

    Daphnis et Chloé suite n°2 : 1. Lever du jour - pour orchestre

    PIERRE MONTEUX : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE D'ISRAEL
    Album The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra 80Th Anniversary : Live Recordings 1957-2006 / Cd 5 Label Helicon Année 2016
  • 0h26
    Daphnis et Chloé suite n°2 : 2. Pantomine - pour orchestre
    MAURICE RAVEL compositeur

    Daphnis et Chloé suite n°2 : 2. Pantomine - pour orchestre

    PIERRE MONTEUX : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE D'ISRAEL
    Album The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra 80Th Anniversary : Live Recordings 1957-2006 / Cd 5 Label Helicon Année 2016
  • 0h32
    Daphnis et Chloé suite n°2 : 3. Danse générale - pour orchestre
    MAURICE RAVEL compositeur

    Daphnis et Chloé suite n°2 : 3. Danse générale - pour orchestre

    PIERRE MONTEUX : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE D'ISRAEL
    Album The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra 80Th Anniversary : Live Recordings 1957-2006 / Cd 5 Label Helicon Année 2016
  • 0h36
    Gloria FP 177 : 1. Gloria - pour choeur mixte et orchestre
    FRANCIS POULENC compositeur

    Gloria FP 177 : 1. Gloria - pour choeur mixte et orchestre

    JESUS LOPEZ COBOS : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE LA SUISSE ROMANDE, CHOEUR DE LA RADIO SUISSE ROMANDE
    Album Poulenc : Gloria Et Motets De Noël Et Saint-Saëns : Messe À 4 Voix Label Decca Eloquence Année 2017
  • 0h39
    Gloria FP 177 : 2. Laudamus te - pour choeur mixte et orchestre
    FRANCIS POULENC compositeur

    Gloria FP 177 : 2. Laudamus te - pour choeur mixte et orchestre

    JESUS LOPEZ COBOS : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE LA SUISSE ROMANDE, CHOEUR DE LA RADIO SUISSE ROMANDE
    Album Poulenc : Gloria Et Motets De Noël Et Saint-Saëns : Messe À 4 Voix Label Decca Eloquence Année 2017
  • 0h42
    Gloria FP 177 : 3. Domine Deus - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestre - SYLVIA GREENBERG
    FRANCIS POULENC compositeur

    Gloria FP 177 : 3. Domine Deus - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestre

    JESUS LOPEZ COBOS : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE LA SUISSE ROMANDE, CHOEUR DE LA RADIO SUISSE ROMANDE
    Album Poulenc : Gloria Et Motets De Noël Et Saint-Saëns : Messe À 4 Voix Label Decca Eloquence Année 2017
  • 0h46
    Gloria FP 177 : 4. Domine Fili unigenite - pour choeur mixte et orchestre
    FRANCIS POULENC compositeur

    Gloria FP 177 : 4. Domine Fili unigenite - pour choeur mixte et orchestre

    JESUS LOPEZ COBOS : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE LA SUISSE ROMANDE, CHOEUR DE LA RADIO SUISSE ROMANDE
    Album Poulenc : Gloria Et Motets De Noël Et Saint-Saëns : Messe À 4 Voix Label Decca Eloquence Année 2017
