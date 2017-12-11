Dimanche 7 janvier 2018
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 7 janvier 2018
La programmation musicale :
00:00
Nicolas Rimski-korsakov
FANTAISIE SUR DES THEMES RUSSES OP 33 / TRANSCRIPTION POUR VIOLON ET ORCHESTRELawrence Foster, Ensemble Abbey Road, Itzhak PerlmanALBUM : A LA CARTELABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1995
00:08
Rachmaninov
Song op.21 no.7Valery Gergiev, Orchestre Du Theatre De Mariinsky, Anna NetrebkoALBUM : NETREBKO ANNA; GERGIEV VALERY / RUSSIAN ALBUMLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 2006
00:10
Rachmaninov
Song op.4 no.4Valery Gergiev, Orchestre Du Theatre De Mariinsky, Anna NetrebkoALBUM : NETREBKO ANNA; GERGIEV VALERY / RUSSIAN ALBUMLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 2006
00:15
Amy Beach
Trio en la min op 150 : Allegro - pour piano violon et viooloncellePaul BarrittALBUM : Amy Marcy Cheney Beach : Chanson d'amourLABEL : BISANNÉE : 2002
00:20
Amy Beach
Trio en la min op 150 : Lento espressivo - pour piano violon et viooloncellePaul BarrittALBUM : Amy Marcy Cheney Beach : Chanson d'amourLABEL : BISANNÉE : 2002
00:25
Amy Beach
Trio en la min op 150 : Allegro con brio - pour piano violon et viooloncellePaul BarrittALBUM : Amy Marcy Cheney Beach : Chanson d'amourLABEL : BISANNÉE : 2002
00:29
Clara Schumann
3 romances op 22 : Romance en Ré bémol Maj op 22 n°1Christoph RichterALBUM : Romancendres : Clara Schumann et Heinz HolligerLABEL : ECMANNÉE : 2009
00:32
Clara Schumann
3 romances op 22 : Romance en sol min op 22 n°2Christoph RichterALBUM : Romancendres : Clara Schumann et Heinz HolligerLABEL : ECMANNÉE : 2009
00:35
Clara Schumann
3 romances op 22 : Romance en Si bémol Maj op 22 n°3Christoph RichterALBUM : Romancendres : Clara Schumann et Heinz HolligerLABEL : ECMANNÉE : 2009
00:39
Fanny Mendelssohn-hensel
Traum - arrangement pour clarinette et pianoLuigi MagistrelliALBUM : Clarinet repertoire of women composersLABEL : GALLOANNÉE : 2011
00:41
Felix Mendelssohn
Symphonie - cantate n°2 en Si bémol Maj op 52 / Lobgesang / Chant de louanges : Sinfonia : maestoso con motoClaudio Abbado, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, Elizabeth ConnellALBUM : Claudio Abbado dirige Félix MendelssohnLABEL : DGG
00:55
William Walton
The wise virgins : What God hath done is rightly done - pour orchestreLouis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De BirminghamALBUM : William Walton : The bear Façade et The wise virginsLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 2000
00:58
William Walton
The wise virgins : Lord hear my longing - pour orchestreLouis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De BirminghamALBUM : William Walton : The bear Façade et The wise virginsLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 2000
01:00
William Walton
The wise virgins : See what his love can do - pour orchestreLouis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De BirminghamALBUM : William Walton : The bear Façade et The wise virginsLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 2000
01:04
William Walton
The wise virgins : Ah how ephemeral - pour orchestreLouis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De BirminghamALBUM : William Walton : The bear Façade et The wise virginsLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 2000
01:06
William Walton
The wise virgins : Sheep may safely graze - pour orchestreLouis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De BirminghamALBUM : William Walton : The bear Façade et The wise virginsLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 2000
01:12
William Walton
The wise virgins : Praise to be God - pour orchestreLouis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De BirminghamALBUM : William Walton : The bear Façade et The wise virginsLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 2000
01:14
Jean Sebastien Bach
SONATE EN UT MIN BWV 1017 POUR VIOLON ET CLAVECIN : LARGOTrevor PinnockALBUM : BACH / INTEG. SONATES VLON ET CLAVECIN / PINNOCK;PODGERLABEL : CHANNEL CLASSICS
01:18
Jean Sebastien Bach
SONATE EN UT MIN BWV 1017 POUR VIOLON ET CLAVECIN : ALLEGROTrevor PinnockALBUM : BACH / INTEG. SONATES VLON ET CLAVECIN / PINNOCK;PODGERLABEL : CHANNEL CLASSICS
01:23
Jean Sebastien Bach
SONATE EN UT MIN BWV 1017 POUR VIOLON ET CLAVECIN : ADAGIOTrevor PinnockALBUM : BACH / INTEG. SONATES VLON ET CLAVECIN / PINNOCK;PODGERLABEL : CHANNEL CLASSICS
01:26
Jean Sebastien Bach
SONATE EN UT MIN BWV 1017 POUR VIOLON ET CLAVECIN : ALLEGROTrevor PinnockALBUM : BACH / INTEG. SONATES VLON ET CLAVECIN / PINNOCK;PODGERLABEL : CHANNEL CLASSICS
01:30
John Dowland
SIR ROBERT SIDNEY HIS GALLIARD / POUR LUTH / A MUSICALL BANQUET (1610)Anthony BailesALBUM : A MUSICALL BANQUETLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 2000
01:33
Henry Purcell
The fairy queen Z 629 : Dance for the followers of night (Acte II) (instrumental)Le Concert De L'hostel DieuALBUM : A Shakespeare FantasyLABEL : LIGIA DIGITAL
01:34
Henry Purcell
The fairy queen Z 629 : See even Night her self is here (Acte II)Le Concert De L'hostel DieuALBUM : A Shakespeare FantasyLABEL : LIGIA DIGITAL
01:38
Henry Purcell
The fairy queen Z 629 : Fairies dance (Acte II) (instrumental)Le Concert De L'hostel DieuALBUM : A Shakespeare FantasyLABEL : LIGIA DIGITAL
01:39
Henry Purcell
The fairy queen Z 629 : Chaconne for the Chineses (Acte V) (instrumental)Le Concert De L'hostel DieuALBUM : A Shakespeare FantasyLABEL : LIGIA DIGITAL
01:41
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Berenice HWV 38 : Ouverture : Andante larghettoAlan Curtis, Complesso Barocco, Klara EkALBUM : Georg Friedrich Haendel : Berenice HWV 38 / Opéra en 3 actesLABEL : VIRGIN CLASSICSANNÉE : 2010
02:17
William Byrd
Pavane et gaillarde en sol min n°2 : PavaneBertrand CuillerALBUM : Mister Tomkins his lessons of worthe / Musique pour clavecin de Byrd Bull Tomkins et TallisLABEL : MIRAREANNÉE : 2011
02:23
Thomas Tallis
Spem in alium - pour choeur et orchestreI Fagiolini, Robert HollingworthALBUM : Striggio Galilei et Tallis : Oeuvre religieusesLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2011
02:31
Franz Schubert
Sonate en la min D 821 (Arpeggione) : Allegro moderato - pour violoncelle et pianoMstislav RostropovitchALBUM : Mstislav Rostropovitch : The complete Decca recordingsLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2012
02:45
Franz Schubert
Sonate en la min D 821 (Arpeggione) : Adagio - pour violoncelle et pianoMstislav RostropovitchALBUM : Mstislav Rostropovitch : The complete Decca recordingsLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2012
02:49
Franz Schubert
Sonate en la min D 821 (Arpeggione) : Allegretto - pour violoncelle et pianoMstislav RostropovitchALBUM : Mstislav Rostropovitch : The complete Decca recordingsLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2012
03:00
Precious, preciousIsaac HayesALBUM : Presenting Isaac HayesLABEL : STAXANNÉE : 1995
03:03
Trouble don't lastJunior WellsALBUM : Southside blues jamLABEL : DELMARK RECORDSANNÉE : 2014
03:10
Bye and bye i'm goin' to see the kingBlind Willie JohnsonALBUM : Praise god i'm satisfiedLABEL : YAZOO
03:13
Two white horsesJohn Lee HookerALBUM : THAT'S WHERE IT'S AT !LABEL : STAX
03:17
One more mile to goSugar BlueALBUM : Blue BlazesLABEL : RUF RECORDS
03:21
The moocheLouis ArmstrongALBUM : THE MAKING OF THE GREAT SUMMLABEL : ROULETTE @
03:25
Got my mojo workingJimmy SmithALBUM : GOT MY MOJO WORKING' - HOOCHIE COOCHE MANLABEL : VERVEANNÉE : 1965
03:32
You don't know like I knowIsaac HayesALBUM : Presenting Isaac HayesLABEL : STAXANNÉE : 1995
03:41
Reunion bluesOscar PetersonALBUM : VERY TALLLABEL : VERVEANNÉE : 1962
03:48
Blues JamT-bone WalkerALBUM : SUPER BLACK BLUESLABEL : RCAANNÉE : 1969
04:04
Jean Cras
Quintette : Animé - pour harpe flûte traversière violon alto et violoncelleIsabelle MorettiALBUM : Musique de chambre pour harpeLABEL : VALOISANNÉE : 1995
04:10
Gabriel Faure
Mandoline op 58 n°1 - pour soprano et pianoKarina GauvinALBUM : Fête galanteLABEL : ATMAANNÉE : 1999
04:12
Niccolo Paganini
DUETTO AMOROSO POUR MANDOLINE ET GUITARE : ASSENTIMENTCarlo AonzoALBUM : PAGANINI : OEUVRES POUR MANDOLINE ET GUITARE A LA FRANCAISELABEL : ARIONANNÉE : 1998
04:16
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Symphonie n°5 en ut min op 67 : Allegro con brioRiccardo Chailly, Orchestre Du Gewandhaus De LeipzigALBUM : Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des symphonies et 8 ouverturesLABEL : DECCA
04:23
Frederic Chopin
Nocturne n°14 en fa dièse min op 48 n°2 - pour pianoPascal AmoyelALBUM : Frédéric Chopin : Intégrale des nocturnesLABEL : CALLIOPEANNÉE : 2004
04:29
Edouard Grieg
PEER GYNT-SUITE NR. 2 OP. 55 - IV. CHANSON DE SOLVEIGNeeme Jarvi, Orchestre Symphonique De GoteborgALBUM : TERRE EN VUELABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMOPHON)
04:34
Peter Illich Tchaikovsky
Casse-Noisette : Suite n°1 op 71a : Valse des fleurs - suite d'orchestre d'après le balletHerbert Von Karajan, Orchestre Philharmonique De VienneALBUM : Tchaikovsky : 3 suites de balletsLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 1996
04:40
Joseph Haydn
QUATUOR A CORDES EN LA MAJ OP 20 N°6 HOB III : 36 : ADAGIO CANTABILEQuatuor PrazakALBUM : JOSEPH HAYDN : 3 QUATUORS A CORDESLABEL : PRAGA
04:45
Carl Maria Von Weber
Concertino en mi min op 45 J 188 : Andante con moto - pour cor et orchestreMichael Collins, City Of London Sinfonia, Stephen StirlingALBUM : Carl Maria von Weber : Oeuvres concertantes pour clarinette et corLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 2012
04:51
Johannes Brahms
Valse en Mi Maj op 52a n°1Leon FleisherALBUM : Four Hands / Leon Fleisher et Katherine Jacobson interprètent Brahms Schubert Ravel et BolcomLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2015
05:05
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Suite n°4 en ré min HWV 437 : SarabandeSophie YatesALBUM : Georg Friedrich Haendel: Oeuvres pour clavecin/Vol 1LABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 1999
05:07
Giuseppe Verdi
Nabucco : Va pensiero sull' ali dorate (Acte III) Choeur des HébreuxGeorg Solti, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Choeur Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Verdi : Choeur d'opérasLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2012
05:11
Felix Mendelssohn
Concerto n°2 en mi min op 64 : Allegretto non troppo - Allegro molto vivace - pour violon et orchestreWladimir Jurowski, Orchestre Du Siecle Des Lumieres, Alina IbragimovaALBUM : Felix Mendelssohn : Concertos pour violon et Les hébridesLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 2012
05:17
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Quintette en La Maj K 581 : Allegretto con variazoni - pour clarinette et quatuor à cordesOrchestre De Chambre D'europe, Romain GuyotALBUM : Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Concerto et quintette pour clarinetteLABEL : MIRAREANNÉE : 2013
05:26
Leos Janacek
Conte : Con moto - Allegro - pour violoncelle et pianoPatrick DemengaALBUM : Leos Janacek : Intégrale de l'oeuvre pour violon violoncelle avec pianoLABEL : ACCORD
05:30
Claude Debussy
Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune - pour orchestreClaudio Abbado, Orchestre Philharmonique De Berlin, Emmanuel PahudALBUM : Claudio Abbado dirige Claude DebussyLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 2001
05:39
Jan Dismas Zelenka
Psaume 50 : Miserere en ut min ZWV 57 - pour soprano choeur et orchestre : 1. Miserere IThomas Hengelbrock, Ensemble Balthasar Neumann, Choeur Balthasar Neumann, Tanya AspelmeierALBUM : Oeuvres sacréesLABEL : DEUTSCHE HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2009
05:42
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Sinfonia en Mi bémol Maj Wq 179 H 654 : Prestissimo - pour 2 hautbois 2 cors cordes et basse continueRebecca Miller, Orchestre Du Siecle Des LumieresALBUM : Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach : SymphoniesLABEL : SIGNUMANNÉE : 2015
05:46
Robert Schumann
ROMANCES, OP.94 - 1 NICHT SCHNELL / POUR HAUTBOIS ET PIANOHeinz HolligerALBUM : OEUVRE POUR HAUTBOIS ET PIANOLABEL : PHILIPS
05:50
Camille Saint Saens
Danse macabre op 40 - poème symphoniqueDavid Harding, Philharmonie De Chambre Allemande De Breme, Renaud CapuconALBUM : Le violon Roi / Renaud Capuçon interprète des oeuvres pour violonLABEL : VIRGIN CLASSICS
05:56
Leonard Bernstein
Candide : OuvertureSimon Rattle, Orchestre Philharmonique De BerlinALBUM : The sound of Simon RattleLABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
06:00
Joseph Haydn
QUATUOR A CORDES N°61 EN RE MIN OP 76 Nº2 HOB III : 76 LES QUINTES : ANDANTE O PIU TOSTO ALLEGRETTOQuatuor TatraiALBUM : JOESPH HAYDN : 6 QUATUORS ERDODY OP 76LABEL : HUNGAROTON
06:05
Mateo Albeniz
Sonate en Ré Maj (pour clavecin)Rafael PuyanaALBUM : Recital Rafael Puyana : l'age d'or de la musique pour clavecinLABEL : MERCURYANNÉE : 1995
06:08
Gustav Holst
Mars the bringer of war - pour orchestre avec choeur de femmes à 8 voix dans le dernier mouvement / oeuvre sans parolesWladimir Jurowski, Orchestre Philharmonique De Londres, Choeur Philharmonique De Londres, Neville CreedALBUM : The planets op 32LABEL : LONDON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRAANNÉE : 2010
06:15
Johannes Brahms
MELODIES OP 17 : ES TOT EIN VOLLER HARFENKLANG / POUR VOIX DE FEMMES 2 CORS ET HARPE/INTEGRALEDupays, Isabelle PerrinALBUM : MAITRISE DE RADIO-FRANCELABEL : COMPACTS RADIO FRANCEANNÉE : 1993
06:18
FrÉdÉric Chopin
Ballade n°4 en fa min op 52 - pour pianoNelson FreireALBUM : Frédéric Chopin : Concerto et pièces pour pianoLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2014
06:37
Maurice Ravel
Le tombeau de Couperin (intégrale) : Prélude - suite pour orchestreAbbado Claudio, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresALBUM : Maurice Ravel : Oeuvres pour orchestreLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
06:40
Jean Philippe Rameau
Pièces pour le clavecin : La pouleHuguette Gremy-chauliacALBUM : Jean Philippe Rameau : Pièces pour le clavecinLABEL : CHARLIN
06:45
Camille Saint-saens
Le carnaval des animaux : Fossiles - pour 2 pianos 2 violons alto violoncelle contrebasse flûte traversière clarinette harmonica et xylophoneRenaud CapuconALBUM : Camille Saint-Saens : Le carnaval des animaux et oeuvres de chambreLABEL : VIRGIN CLASSICSANNÉE : 2003
06:46
Anton Dvorak
Concerto n°2 en si min op 104 B 191 : Adagio ma non troppoJakub Hrusa, Philharmonie De Chambre De Prague, Johannes MoserALBUM : Dvorak Lalo : Concertos pour violoncelleLABEL : PENTA TONE CLASSICSANNÉE : 2015
06:58
Anton Dvorak
Silhouette en Ré Maj op 8 n°7 B 98 n°7Radoslav KvapilALBUM : Anton Dvorak : Intégrale de l'oeuvre pour pianoLABEL : SUPRAPHONANNÉE : 2010
