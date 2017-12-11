Les Nuits de France Musique
Dimanche 7 janvier 2018
6h 59mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 7 janvier 2018

La programmation musicale :
    00:00
    Nicolas Rimski-korsakov

    Lawrence Foster, Ensemble Abbey Road, Itzhak PerlmanALBUM : A LA CARTELABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1995
    00:08
    Rachmaninov

    Valery Gergiev, Orchestre Du Theatre De Mariinsky, Anna NetrebkoALBUM : NETREBKO ANNA; GERGIEV VALERY / RUSSIAN ALBUMLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 2006
    00:10
    Rachmaninov

    Valery Gergiev, Orchestre Du Theatre De Mariinsky, Anna NetrebkoALBUM : NETREBKO ANNA; GERGIEV VALERY / RUSSIAN ALBUMLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 2006
    00:15
    Amy Beach

    Paul BarrittALBUM : Amy Marcy Cheney Beach : Chanson d'amourLABEL : BISANNÉE : 2002
    00:20
    Amy Beach

    Paul BarrittALBUM : Amy Marcy Cheney Beach : Chanson d'amourLABEL : BISANNÉE : 2002
    00:25
    Amy Beach

    Paul BarrittALBUM : Amy Marcy Cheney Beach : Chanson d'amourLABEL : BISANNÉE : 2002
    00:29
    Clara Schumann

    Christoph RichterALBUM : Romancendres : Clara Schumann et Heinz HolligerLABEL : ECMANNÉE : 2009
    00:32
    Clara Schumann

    Christoph RichterALBUM : Romancendres : Clara Schumann et Heinz HolligerLABEL : ECMANNÉE : 2009
    00:35
    Clara Schumann

    Christoph RichterALBUM : Romancendres : Clara Schumann et Heinz HolligerLABEL : ECMANNÉE : 2009
    00:39
    Fanny Mendelssohn-hensel

    Luigi MagistrelliALBUM : Clarinet repertoire of women composersLABEL : GALLOANNÉE : 2011
    00:41
    Felix Mendelssohn

    Claudio Abbado, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, Elizabeth ConnellALBUM : Claudio Abbado dirige Félix MendelssohnLABEL : DGG
    00:55
    William Walton

    Louis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De BirminghamALBUM : William Walton : The bear Façade et The wise virginsLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 2000
    00:58
    William Walton

    Louis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De BirminghamALBUM : William Walton : The bear Façade et The wise virginsLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 2000
    01:00
    William Walton

    Louis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De BirminghamALBUM : William Walton : The bear Façade et The wise virginsLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 2000
    01:04
    William Walton

    Louis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De BirminghamALBUM : William Walton : The bear Façade et The wise virginsLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 2000
    01:06
    William Walton

    Louis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De BirminghamALBUM : William Walton : The bear Façade et The wise virginsLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 2000
    01:12
    William Walton

    Louis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De BirminghamALBUM : William Walton : The bear Façade et The wise virginsLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 2000
    01:14
    Jean Sebastien Bach

    Trevor PinnockALBUM : BACH / INTEG. SONATES VLON ET CLAVECIN / PINNOCK;PODGERLABEL : CHANNEL CLASSICS
    01:18
    Jean Sebastien Bach

    Trevor PinnockALBUM : BACH / INTEG. SONATES VLON ET CLAVECIN / PINNOCK;PODGERLABEL : CHANNEL CLASSICS
    01:23
    Jean Sebastien Bach

    Trevor PinnockALBUM : BACH / INTEG. SONATES VLON ET CLAVECIN / PINNOCK;PODGERLABEL : CHANNEL CLASSICS
    01:26
    Jean Sebastien Bach

    Trevor PinnockALBUM : BACH / INTEG. SONATES VLON ET CLAVECIN / PINNOCK;PODGERLABEL : CHANNEL CLASSICS
    01:30
    John Dowland

    Anthony BailesALBUM : A MUSICALL BANQUETLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 2000
    01:33
    Henry Purcell

    Le Concert De L'hostel DieuALBUM : A Shakespeare FantasyLABEL : LIGIA DIGITAL
    01:34
    Henry Purcell

    Le Concert De L'hostel DieuALBUM : A Shakespeare FantasyLABEL : LIGIA DIGITAL
    01:38
    Henry Purcell

    Le Concert De L'hostel DieuALBUM : A Shakespeare FantasyLABEL : LIGIA DIGITAL
    01:39
    Henry Purcell

    Le Concert De L'hostel DieuALBUM : A Shakespeare FantasyLABEL : LIGIA DIGITAL
    01:41
    Georg Friedrich Haendel

    Alan Curtis, Complesso Barocco, Klara EkALBUM : Georg Friedrich Haendel : Berenice HWV 38 / Opéra en 3 actesLABEL : VIRGIN CLASSICSANNÉE : 2010
    02:17
    William Byrd

    Bertrand CuillerALBUM : Mister Tomkins his lessons of worthe / Musique pour clavecin de Byrd Bull Tomkins et TallisLABEL : MIRAREANNÉE : 2011
    02:23
    Thomas Tallis

    I Fagiolini, Robert HollingworthALBUM : Striggio Galilei et Tallis : Oeuvre religieusesLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2011
    02:31
    Franz Schubert

    Mstislav RostropovitchALBUM : Mstislav Rostropovitch : The complete Decca recordingsLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2012
    02:45
    Franz Schubert

    Mstislav RostropovitchALBUM : Mstislav Rostropovitch : The complete Decca recordingsLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2012
    02:49
    Franz Schubert

    Mstislav RostropovitchALBUM : Mstislav Rostropovitch : The complete Decca recordingsLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2012
    03:00

    Isaac HayesALBUM : Presenting Isaac HayesLABEL : STAXANNÉE : 1995
    03:03

    Junior WellsALBUM : Southside blues jamLABEL : DELMARK RECORDSANNÉE : 2014
    03:10

    Blind Willie JohnsonALBUM : Praise god i'm satisfiedLABEL : YAZOO
    03:13

    John Lee HookerALBUM : THAT'S WHERE IT'S AT !LABEL : STAX
    03:17

    Sugar BlueALBUM : Blue BlazesLABEL : RUF RECORDS
    03:21

    Louis ArmstrongALBUM : THE MAKING OF THE GREAT SUMMLABEL : ROULETTE @
    03:25

    Jimmy SmithALBUM : GOT MY MOJO WORKING' - HOOCHIE COOCHE MANLABEL : VERVEANNÉE : 1965
    03:32

    Isaac HayesALBUM : Presenting Isaac HayesLABEL : STAXANNÉE : 1995
    03:41

    Oscar PetersonALBUM : VERY TALLLABEL : VERVEANNÉE : 1962
    03:48

    T-bone WalkerALBUM : SUPER BLACK BLUESLABEL : RCAANNÉE : 1969
    04:04
    Jean Cras

    Isabelle MorettiALBUM : Musique de chambre pour harpeLABEL : VALOISANNÉE : 1995
    04:10
    Gabriel Faure

    Karina GauvinALBUM : Fête galanteLABEL : ATMAANNÉE : 1999
    04:12
    Niccolo Paganini

    Carlo AonzoALBUM : PAGANINI : OEUVRES POUR MANDOLINE ET GUITARE A LA FRANCAISELABEL : ARIONANNÉE : 1998
    04:16
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Riccardo Chailly, Orchestre Du Gewandhaus De LeipzigALBUM : Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des symphonies et 8 ouverturesLABEL : DECCA
    04:23
    Frederic Chopin

    Pascal AmoyelALBUM : Frédéric Chopin : Intégrale des nocturnesLABEL : CALLIOPEANNÉE : 2004
    04:29
    Edouard Grieg

    Neeme Jarvi, Orchestre Symphonique De GoteborgALBUM : TERRE EN VUELABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMOPHON)
    04:34
    Peter Illich Tchaikovsky

    Herbert Von Karajan, Orchestre Philharmonique De VienneALBUM : Tchaikovsky : 3 suites de balletsLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 1996
    04:40
    Joseph Haydn

    Quatuor PrazakALBUM : JOSEPH HAYDN : 3 QUATUORS A CORDESLABEL : PRAGA
    04:45
    Carl Maria Von Weber

    Michael Collins, City Of London Sinfonia, Stephen StirlingALBUM : Carl Maria von Weber : Oeuvres concertantes pour clarinette et corLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 2012
    04:51
    Johannes Brahms

    Leon FleisherALBUM : Four Hands / Leon Fleisher et Katherine Jacobson interprètent Brahms Schubert Ravel et BolcomLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2015
    05:05
    Georg Friedrich Haendel

    Sophie YatesALBUM : Georg Friedrich Haendel: Oeuvres pour clavecin/Vol 1LABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 1999
    05:07
    Giuseppe Verdi

    Georg Solti, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Choeur Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Verdi : Choeur d'opérasLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2012
    05:11
    Felix Mendelssohn

    Wladimir Jurowski, Orchestre Du Siecle Des Lumieres, Alina IbragimovaALBUM : Felix Mendelssohn : Concertos pour violon et Les hébridesLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 2012
    05:17
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Orchestre De Chambre D'europe, Romain GuyotALBUM : Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Concerto et quintette pour clarinetteLABEL : MIRAREANNÉE : 2013
    05:26
    Leos Janacek

    Patrick DemengaALBUM : Leos Janacek : Intégrale de l'oeuvre pour violon violoncelle avec pianoLABEL : ACCORD
    05:30
    Claude Debussy

    Claudio Abbado, Orchestre Philharmonique De Berlin, Emmanuel PahudALBUM : Claudio Abbado dirige Claude DebussyLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 2001
    05:39
    Jan Dismas Zelenka

    Thomas Hengelbrock, Ensemble Balthasar Neumann, Choeur Balthasar Neumann, Tanya AspelmeierALBUM : Oeuvres sacréesLABEL : DEUTSCHE HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2009
    05:42
    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach

    Rebecca Miller, Orchestre Du Siecle Des LumieresALBUM : Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach : SymphoniesLABEL : SIGNUMANNÉE : 2015
    05:46
    Robert Schumann

    Heinz HolligerALBUM : OEUVRE POUR HAUTBOIS ET PIANOLABEL : PHILIPS
    05:50
    Camille Saint Saens

    David Harding, Philharmonie De Chambre Allemande De Breme, Renaud CapuconALBUM : Le violon Roi / Renaud Capuçon interprète des oeuvres pour violonLABEL : VIRGIN CLASSICS
    05:56
    Leonard Bernstein

    Simon Rattle, Orchestre Philharmonique De BerlinALBUM : The sound of Simon RattleLABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
    06:00
    Joseph Haydn

    Quatuor TatraiALBUM : JOESPH HAYDN : 6 QUATUORS ERDODY OP 76LABEL : HUNGAROTON
    06:05
    Mateo Albeniz

    Rafael PuyanaALBUM : Recital Rafael Puyana : l'age d'or de la musique pour clavecinLABEL : MERCURYANNÉE : 1995
    06:08
    Gustav Holst

    Wladimir Jurowski, Orchestre Philharmonique De Londres, Choeur Philharmonique De Londres, Neville CreedALBUM : The planets op 32LABEL : LONDON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRAANNÉE : 2010
    06:15
    Johannes Brahms

    Dupays, Isabelle PerrinALBUM : MAITRISE DE RADIO-FRANCELABEL : COMPACTS RADIO FRANCEANNÉE : 1993
    06:18
    FrÉdÉric Chopin

    Nelson FreireALBUM : Frédéric Chopin : Concerto et pièces pour pianoLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2014
    06:37
    Maurice Ravel

    Abbado Claudio, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresALBUM : Maurice Ravel : Oeuvres pour orchestreLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
    06:40
    Jean Philippe Rameau

    Huguette Gremy-chauliacALBUM : Jean Philippe Rameau : Pièces pour le clavecinLABEL : CHARLIN
    06:45
    Camille Saint-saens

    Renaud CapuconALBUM : Camille Saint-Saens : Le carnaval des animaux et oeuvres de chambreLABEL : VIRGIN CLASSICSANNÉE : 2003
    06:46
    Anton Dvorak

    Jakub Hrusa, Philharmonie De Chambre De Prague, Johannes MoserALBUM : Dvorak Lalo : Concertos pour violoncelleLABEL : PENTA TONE CLASSICSANNÉE : 2015
    06:58
    Anton Dvorak

    Radoslav KvapilALBUM : Anton Dvorak : Intégrale de l'oeuvre pour pianoLABEL : SUPRAPHONANNÉE : 2010
