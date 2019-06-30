Dimanche 30 juin 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 30 juin 2019
La programmation musicale :
- 0h02Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Miroirs : 4. Alborada del grazioso (extraits) - pour orchestre (répétition)Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de FranceAlbum Leonard Bernstein : An American In Paris / Cd 5 Label Warner Classics (0190295689544/5)
- 0h11Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Miroirs : 4. Alborada del gracioso - pour orchestreLeonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de FranceAlbum Leonard Bernstein : An American In Paris / Cd 6 Label Warner Classics (0190295689544/6)
- 0h19Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Shéhérazade : 1. Asie (extrait) - pour voix et orchestre (répétition)Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de FranceAlbum Leonard Bernstein : An American In Paris / Cd 5 Label Warner Classics (0190295689544/5)
- 0h24Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Shéhérazade : 1. Asie - pour soprano et orchestreLeonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de FranceAlbum Leonard Bernstein : An American In Paris / Cd 6 Label Warner Classics (0190295689544/6)
- 0h35Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Shéhérazade : 2. La flûte enchantée - pour soprano et orchestreLeonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de FranceAlbum Leonard Bernstein : An American In Paris / Cd 6 Label Warner Classics (0190295689544/6)
- 0h38Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Shéhérazade : 3. L'indifferént - pour soprano et orchestreLeonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de FranceAlbum Leonard Bernstein : An American In Paris / Cd 6 Label Warner Classics (0190295689544/6)
- 0h45Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Concerto pour piano en Sol Maj : 1. Allegramente (extraits) (répétition)Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de FranceAlbum Leonard Bernstein : An American In Paris / Cd 5 Label Warner Classics (0190295689544/5)
