Les Nuits de France Musique
Dimanche 30 juin 2019
6h 49mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 30 juin 2019

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h02
    Miroirs : 4. Alborada del grazioso (extraits) - pour orchestre (répétition) - LEONARD BERNSTEIN
    Maurice Ravel compositeur

    Miroirs : 4. Alborada del grazioso (extraits) - pour orchestre (répétition)

    Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de France
    Album Leonard Bernstein : An American In Paris / Cd 5 Label Warner Classics (0190295689544/5)
  • 0h11
    Miroirs : 4. Alborada del gracioso - pour orchestre
    Maurice Ravel compositeur

    Miroirs : 4. Alborada del gracioso - pour orchestre

    Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de France
    Album Leonard Bernstein : An American In Paris / Cd 6 Label Warner Classics (0190295689544/6)
  • 0h19
    Shéhérazade : 1. Asie (extrait) - pour voix et orchestre (répétition) - LEONARD BERNSTEIN
    Maurice Ravel compositeur

    Shéhérazade : 1. Asie (extrait) - pour voix et orchestre (répétition)

    Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de France
    Album Leonard Bernstein : An American In Paris / Cd 5 Label Warner Classics (0190295689544/5)
  • 0h24
    Shéhérazade : 1. Asie - pour soprano et orchestre - MARILYN HORNE
    Maurice Ravel compositeur

    Shéhérazade : 1. Asie - pour soprano et orchestre

    Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de France
    Album Leonard Bernstein : An American In Paris / Cd 6 Label Warner Classics (0190295689544/6)
  • 0h35
    Shéhérazade : 2. La flûte enchantée - pour soprano et orchestre - MARILYN HORNE
    Maurice Ravel compositeur

    Shéhérazade : 2. La flûte enchantée - pour soprano et orchestre

    Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de France
    Album Leonard Bernstein : An American In Paris / Cd 6 Label Warner Classics (0190295689544/6)
  • 0h38
    Shéhérazade : 3. L'indifférent - pour soprano et orchestre - MARILYN HORNE
    Maurice Ravel compositeur

    Shéhérazade : 3. L'indifferént - pour soprano et orchestre

    Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de France
    Album Leonard Bernstein : An American In Paris / Cd 6 Label Warner Classics (0190295689544/6)
  • 0h45
    Concerto pour piano en Sol Maj : 1. Allegramente (extraits) (répétition) - LEONARD BERNSTEIN
    Maurice Ravel compositeur

    Concerto pour piano en Sol Maj : 1. Allegramente (extraits) (répétition)

    Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de France
    Album Leonard Bernstein : An American In Paris / Cd 5 Label Warner Classics (0190295689544/5)
