Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 30 juillet 2017

    00:00
    Leonard Bernstein

    OVERTURE

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Jerry HadleyALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
    00:04
    Leonard Bernstein

    WESTPHALIA CHORALE

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Jerry HadleyALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
    00:05
    Leonard Bernstein

    LIFE IS HAPPINESS INDEED

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Jerry HadleyALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
    00:08
    Leonard Bernstein

    THE BEST OF ALL POSSIBLE WORLDS

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Jerry HadleyALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
