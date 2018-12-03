Dimanche 30 décembre 2018
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 30 décembre 2018
La programmation musicale :
00:00
Serge Prokofiev
Concerto n°1 pour piano et orchestre en Ré bémol Maj op 10 : 1. Allegro briosoKarel Ancerl, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De Prague, Ivan MoravecLABEL : SUPRAPHONANNÉE : 2018
00:07
Serge Prokofiev
Concerto n°1 pour piano et orchestre en Ré bémol Maj op 10 : 2. Andante assaiKarel Ancerl, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De Prague, Ivan MoravecLABEL : SUPRAPHONANNÉE : 2018
00:11
Serge Prokofiev
Concerto n°1 pour piano et orchestre en Ré bémol Maj op 10 : 3. Allegro scherzandoKarel Ancerl, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De Prague, Ivan MoravecLABEL : SUPRAPHONANNÉE : 2018
00:16
Claude Debussy
Children's corner L 119 (113) : 1. Doctor Gradus ad Parnassum - pour pianoSerge RachmaninovLABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 2018
00:18
Serge Rachmaninov
Prélude pour piano en sol dièse min op 32 n°12Serge RachmaninovLABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 2018
00:20
Frederic Chopin
Valse pour piano n°6 en Ré bémol Maj op 64 n°1 (Valse minute)Serge RachmaninovLABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 2018
00:22
Claude Debussy
Children's corner L 119 (113) : 7. Golliwogg's cakewalk - pour pianoSerge RachmaninovLABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 2018
00:25
Georges Bizet
L'Arlésienne op 23 suite n°1 : 2. Minuetto - arrangement pour pianoSerge RachmaninovLABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 2018
00:28
Georges Bizet
Carmen : Entr'acte (Acte III) (instrumental)Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Du Metropolitan Opera De New YorkLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 1973
00:31
Georges Bizet
Carmen : A deux cuartos (Acte IV) ChoeurLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Du Metropolitan Opera De New York, Choeur De L'opera De ManhattanLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 1973
00:33
Georges Bizet
Carmen : Les voici voici la quadrille (Acte IV) ChoeurLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Du Metropolitan Opera De New York, Choeur De L'opera De ManhattanLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 1973
00:37
Georges Bizet
Carmen : Si tu m'aimes Carmen (Acte IV) Duo Escamillo Carmen et choeurLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Du Metropolitan Opera De New York, Choeur De L'opera De Manhattan, Tom Krause, Marilyn HorneLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 1973
00:39
Georges Bizet
Carmen : Carmen un bon conseil (Acte IV) Dialogues Carmen Frasquita MercédèsLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Du Metropolitan Opera De New York, Marilyn Horne, Colette Boky, Marcia BaldwinLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 1973
00:41
Georges Bizet
Carmen : C'est toi C'est moi L'on m'avait avertie (Acte IV) Duo Carmen Don José et choeurLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Du Metropolitan Opera De New York, Choeur De L'opera De Manhattan, Marilyn Horne, James Mac CrackenLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 1973
00:50
Berthold Goldschmidt
Concerto pour violoncelle : 1. Andante sostenuto - QuodlibetNicholas Milton, Konzerthausorchester Berlin, Raphael WallfischLABEL : CPOANNÉE : 2018
émission précédentesamedi 29 décembre 2018
émission suivantelundi 31 décembre 2018