Les Nuits de France Musique
Dimanche 30 décembre 2018
6h 49mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 30 décembre 2018

La programmation musicale :
    00:00
    Serge Prokofiev

    Concerto n°1 pour piano et orchestre en Ré bémol Maj op 10 : 1. Allegro brioso

    Karel Ancerl, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De Prague, Ivan MoravecLABEL : SUPRAPHONANNÉE : 2018
    00:07
    Serge Prokofiev

    Concerto n°1 pour piano et orchestre en Ré bémol Maj op 10 : 2. Andante assai

    Karel Ancerl, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De Prague, Ivan MoravecLABEL : SUPRAPHONANNÉE : 2018
    00:11
    Serge Prokofiev

    Concerto n°1 pour piano et orchestre en Ré bémol Maj op 10 : 3. Allegro scherzando

    Karel Ancerl, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De Prague, Ivan MoravecLABEL : SUPRAPHONANNÉE : 2018
    00:16
    Claude Debussy

    Children's corner L 119 (113) : 1. Doctor Gradus ad Parnassum - pour piano

    Serge RachmaninovLABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 2018
    00:18
    Serge Rachmaninov

    Prélude pour piano en sol dièse min op 32 n°12

    Serge RachmaninovLABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 2018
    00:20
    Frederic Chopin

    Valse pour piano n°6 en Ré bémol Maj op 64 n°1 (Valse minute)

    Serge RachmaninovLABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 2018
    00:22
    Claude Debussy

    Children's corner L 119 (113) : 7. Golliwogg's cakewalk - pour piano

    Serge RachmaninovLABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 2018
    00:25
    Georges Bizet

    L'Arlésienne op 23 suite n°1 : 2. Minuetto - arrangement pour piano

    Serge RachmaninovLABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 2018
    00:28
    Georges Bizet

    Carmen : Entr'acte (Acte III) (instrumental)

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Du Metropolitan Opera De New YorkLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 1973
    00:31
    Georges Bizet

    Carmen : A deux cuartos (Acte IV) Choeur

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Du Metropolitan Opera De New York, Choeur De L'opera De ManhattanLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 1973
    00:33
    Georges Bizet

    Carmen : Les voici voici la quadrille (Acte IV) Choeur

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Du Metropolitan Opera De New York, Choeur De L'opera De ManhattanLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 1973
    00:37
    Georges Bizet

    Carmen : Si tu m'aimes Carmen (Acte IV) Duo Escamillo Carmen et choeur

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Du Metropolitan Opera De New York, Choeur De L'opera De Manhattan, Tom Krause, Marilyn HorneLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 1973
    00:39
    Georges Bizet

    Carmen : Carmen un bon conseil (Acte IV) Dialogues Carmen Frasquita Mercédès

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Du Metropolitan Opera De New York, Marilyn Horne, Colette Boky, Marcia BaldwinLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 1973
    00:41
    Georges Bizet

    Carmen : C'est toi C'est moi L'on m'avait avertie (Acte IV) Duo Carmen Don José et choeur

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Du Metropolitan Opera De New York, Choeur De L'opera De Manhattan, Marilyn Horne, James Mac CrackenLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 1973
    00:50
    Berthold Goldschmidt

    Concerto pour violoncelle : 1. Andante sostenuto - Quodlibet

    Nicholas Milton, Konzerthausorchester Berlin, Raphael WallfischLABEL : CPOANNÉE : 2018
