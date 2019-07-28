Dimanche 28 juillet 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 28 juillet 2019
La programmation musicale :
- 0h34Johann Melchior Moltercompositeur
Sinfonia en Ré Maj MWV VII:144 : 1. (Sans indication de tempo)Werner Ehrhardt : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De ReussAlbum Johann Melchior Molter : Sinfonias & Cantatas Label Cpo (CPO5550282) Année 2017
- 0h40Johann Melchior Moltercompositeur
Sinfonia en Ré Maj MWV VII:144 : 2. (Sans indication de tempo)Werner Ehrhardt : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De ReussAlbum Johann Melchior Molter : Sinfonias & Cantatas Label Cpo (CPO5550282) Année 2017
- 0h44Johann Melchior Moltercompositeur
Sinfonia en Ré Maj MWV VII:144 : 3. (Sans indication de tempo)Werner Ehrhardt : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De ReussAlbum Johann Melchior Molter : Sinfonias & Cantatas Label Cpo (CPO5550282) Année 2017
- 0h49Johann Evangelist Brandlcompositeur
Symphonie en Mi bémol Maj op 12 : 1. AllegroKevin Griffiths : chef d'orchestre, Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-PfalzAlbum Johann Evangelist Brandl : Symphonies Op 12 Et 25 Label Cpo (CPO5551572) Année 2017
- 0h59Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°27 en Si bémol Maj K 595 : 2. LarghettoKimbo Ishii : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie De MagdebourgAlbum Mozart : Concertos Pour Piano N°23 Et N°27 Label Cavi Music (8553650D) Année 2017
- 1h08Johann Evangelist Brandlcompositeur
Symphonie en Mi bémol Maj op 12 : 3. Menuetto : allegroKevin Griffiths : chef d'orchestre, Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-PfalzAlbum Johann Evangelist Brandl : Symphonies Op 12 Et 25 Label Cpo (CPO5551572) Année 2017
- 1h11Anton Urspruchcompositeur
Symphonie en Mi bémol Maj op 14 : 4. AllegroMarcus Bosch : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie D'Allemagne Du Nord OuestAlbum Anton Urspruch : Concerto Pour Piano Et Symphonie Label Cpo (CPO5551942) Année 2018
- 1h26Feliks Nowowiejskicompositeur
Fantaisie pour orgue op 31 n°3 - Noël à l'ancienne église de la Vierge Marie de CracovieAlbum Feliks Nowowiejski : Oeuvres Pour Orgue Label Dux (DUX1416) Année 2017
- 1h34Josef Sukcompositeur
Symphonie n°2 en ut min op 27 (Asraël) : 1. Andante sostenutoKarel Ancerl : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Baden-BadenAlbum Karel Ancerl Dirige Suk Et Krejci Label Swr Music (SWR19055CD) Année 1967
émission précédentesamedi 27 juillet 2019
émission suivantelundi 29 juillet 2019