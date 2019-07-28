Les Nuits de France Musique
Dimanche 28 juillet 2019
6h 40mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 28 juillet 2019

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h34
    Sinfonia en Ré Maj MWV VII:144 : 1. (Sans indication de tempo)
    Johann Melchior Moltercompositeur

    Werner Ehrhardt : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Reuss
    Album Johann Melchior Molter : Sinfonias & Cantatas Label Cpo (CPO5550282) Année 2017
  • 0h40
    Sinfonia en Ré Maj MWV VII:144 : 2. (Sans indication de tempo)
    Johann Melchior Moltercompositeur

    Werner Ehrhardt : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Reuss
    Album Johann Melchior Molter : Sinfonias & Cantatas Label Cpo (CPO5550282) Année 2017
  • 0h44
    Sinfonia en Ré Maj MWV VII:144 : 3. (Sans indication de tempo)
    Johann Melchior Moltercompositeur

    Werner Ehrhardt : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Reuss
    Album Johann Melchior Molter : Sinfonias & Cantatas Label Cpo (CPO5550282) Année 2017
  • 0h49
    Symphonie en Mi bémol Maj op 12 : 1. Allegro
    Johann Evangelist Brandlcompositeur

    Kevin Griffiths : chef d'orchestre, Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-Pfalz
    Album Johann Evangelist Brandl : Symphonies Op 12 Et 25 Label Cpo (CPO5551572) Année 2017
  • 0h59
    Concerto pour piano n°27 en Si bémol Maj K 595 : 2. Larghetto - MENAHEM PRESSLER
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Kimbo Ishii : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie De Magdebourg
    Album Mozart : Concertos Pour Piano N°23 Et N°27 Label Cavi Music (8553650D) Année 2017
  • 1h08
    Symphonie en Mi bémol Maj op 12 : 3. Menuetto : allegro
    Johann Evangelist Brandlcompositeur

    Kevin Griffiths : chef d'orchestre, Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-Pfalz
    Album Johann Evangelist Brandl : Symphonies Op 12 Et 25 Label Cpo (CPO5551572) Année 2017
  • 1h11
    Symphonie en Mi bémol Maj op 14 : 4. Allegro
    Anton Urspruchcompositeur

    Marcus Bosch : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie D'Allemagne Du Nord Ouest
    Album Anton Urspruch : Concerto Pour Piano Et Symphonie Label Cpo (CPO5551942) Année 2018
  • 1h26
    Fantaisie pour orgue op 31 n°3 - Noël à l'ancienne église de la Vierge Marie de Cracovie - ELZBIETA KAROLAK
    Feliks Nowowiejskicompositeur

    Album Feliks Nowowiejski : Oeuvres Pour Orgue Label Dux (DUX1416) Année 2017
  • 1h34
    Symphonie n°2 en ut min op 27 (Asraël) : 1. Andante sostenuto
    Josef Sukcompositeur

    Karel Ancerl : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Baden-Baden
    Album Karel Ancerl Dirige Suk Et Krejci Label Swr Music (SWR19055CD) Année 1967
