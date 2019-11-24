Dimanche 24 novembre 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 24 novembre 2019
La programmation musicale :
- 0h00Benjamin Brittencompositeur
Nocturne op 60 : On a poet's lips I slept - pour ténor 7 intruments obligés et orchestre à cordesJacqueline Shave : chef d'orchestre, Britten SinfoniaAlbum Mark Padmore Interprète Benjamin Britten Et Gerald Finzi Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU 807552) Année 2012
- 0h04Benjamin Brittencompositeur
Nocturne op 60 : Below the thunders of the upper deep - pour ténor 7 intruments obligés et orchestre à cordesJacqueline Shave : chef d'orchestre, Britten SinfoniaAlbum Mark Padmore Interprète Benjamin Britten Et Gerald Finzi Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU 807552) Année 2012
- 0h08Benjamin Brittencompositeur
Nocturne op 60 : Encinctured with a twine of leaves - pour ténor 7 intruments obligés et orchestre à cordesJacqueline Shave : chef d'orchestre, Britten SinfoniaAlbum Mark Padmore Interprète Benjamin Britten Et Gerald Finzi Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU 807552) Année 2012
- 0h10Benjamin Brittencompositeur
Nocturne op 60 : Midnight's bell goes ting ting ting - pour ténor 7 intruments obligés et orchestre à cordesJacqueline Shave : chef d'orchestre, Britten SinfoniaAlbum Mark Padmore Interprète Benjamin Britten Et Gerald Finzi Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU 807552) Année 2012
- 0h12Benjamin Brittencompositeur
Nocturne op 60 : But that night when on my bed I lay - pour ténor 7 intruments obligés et orchestre à cordesJacqueline Shave : chef d'orchestre, Britten SinfoniaAlbum Mark Padmore Interprète Benjamin Britten Et Gerald Finzi Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU 807552) Année 2012
- 0h16Benjamin Brittencompositeur
Nocturne op 60 : She sleeps on soft last breaths - pour ténor 7 intruments obligés et orchestre à cordesJacqueline Shave : chef d'orchestre, Britten SinfoniaAlbum Mark Padmore Interprète Benjamin Britten Et Gerald Finzi Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU 807552) Année 2012
- 0h21Benjamin Brittencompositeur
Nocturne op 60 : What is more gentle than a wind in summer - pour ténor 7 intruments obligés et orchestre à cordesJacqueline Shave : chef d'orchestre, Britten SinfoniaAlbum Mark Padmore Interprète Benjamin Britten Et Gerald Finzi Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU 807552) Année 2012
- 0h24Benjamin Brittencompositeur
Nocturne op 60 : When most I wink then do mine eyes best see - pour ténor 7 intruments obligés et orchestre à cordesJacqueline Shave : chef d'orchestre, Britten SinfoniaAlbum Mark Padmore Interprète Benjamin Britten Et Gerald Finzi Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU 807552) Année 2012
- 0h29Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur
Sonate en la min pour violon et piano : 2. Scherzo : Allegro furioso ma non troppoYehudi Menuhin : Violon, Hephzibah Menuhin : PianoAlbum Mozart Elgar Et Vaughan-Williams : Sonates Pour Violon Et Piano Label Warner Classics (0825646777068/17) Année 2016
- 0h35Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur
Symphonie n°6 en mi min : 1. AllegroAndrew Manze : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De LiverpoolAlbum Vaughan Williams : Symphonie N°5 Et N°6 Label Pm Classics/onyx (DONY4184) Année 2018
- 0h42Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur
Symphonie n°6 en mi min : 2. ModeratoAndrew Manze : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De LiverpoolAlbum Vaughan Williams : Symphonie N°5 Et N°6 Label Pm Classics/onyx (DONY4184) Année 2018
- 0h51Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur
Symphonie n°6 en mi min : 3. Scherzo : Allegro vivaceAndrew Manze : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De LiverpoolAlbum Vaughan Williams : Symphonie N°5 Et N°6 Label Pm Classics/onyx (DONY4184) Année 2018
- 0h57Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur
Symphonie n°6 en mi min : 4. Epilogue : ModeratoAndrew Manze : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De LiverpoolAlbum Vaughan Williams : Symphonie N°5 Et N°6 Label Pm Classics/onyx (DONY4184) Année 2018
- 1h07Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur
3 Shakespeare songs : Over Hill Over DaleTenebraeAlbum Music Of The Spheres : Part Songs Of The British Isles Label Signum Records (SIGCD904) Année 2016
- 1h08Edward Elgarcompositeur
Quintette pour piano en la min op 84 : 1. Moderato - AllegroAlbum Elgar : Concerto Pour Violoncelle Et Quintette Avec Piano Label Alpha (192700) Année 2018
- 1h21Edward Elgarcompositeur
Quintette pour piano en la min op 84 : 2. AdagioAlbum Elgar : Concerto Pour Violoncelle Et Quintette Avec Piano Label Alpha (192700) Année 2018
