Les Nuits de France Musique
Dimanche 24 novembre 2019
6h 48mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 24 novembre 2019

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h00
    Nocturne op 60 : On a poet's lips I slept - pour ténor 7 intruments obligés et orchestre à cordes - MARK PADMORE
    Benjamin Brittencompositeur

    Jacqueline Shave : chef d'orchestre, Britten Sinfonia
    Album Mark Padmore Interprète Benjamin Britten Et Gerald Finzi Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU 807552) Année 2012
  • 0h04
    Nocturne op 60 : Below the thunders of the upper deep - pour ténor 7 intruments obligés et orchestre à cordes - MARK PADMORE
    Benjamin Brittencompositeur

    Jacqueline Shave : chef d'orchestre, Britten Sinfonia
    Album Mark Padmore Interprète Benjamin Britten Et Gerald Finzi Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU 807552) Année 2012
  • 0h08
    Nocturne op 60 : Encinctured with a twine of leaves - pour ténor 7 intruments obligés et orchestre à cordes - MARK PADMORE
    Benjamin Brittencompositeur

    Jacqueline Shave : chef d'orchestre, Britten Sinfonia
    Album Mark Padmore Interprète Benjamin Britten Et Gerald Finzi Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU 807552) Année 2012
  • 0h10
    Nocturne op 60 : Midnight's bell goes ting ting ting - pour ténor 7 intruments obligés et orchestre à cordes - MARK PADMORE
    Benjamin Brittencompositeur

    Jacqueline Shave : chef d'orchestre, Britten Sinfonia
    Album Mark Padmore Interprète Benjamin Britten Et Gerald Finzi Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU 807552) Année 2012
  • 0h12
    Nocturne op 60 : But that night when on my bed I lay - pour ténor 7 intruments obligés et orchestre à cordes - MARK PADMORE
    Benjamin Brittencompositeur

    Jacqueline Shave : chef d'orchestre, Britten Sinfonia
    Album Mark Padmore Interprète Benjamin Britten Et Gerald Finzi Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU 807552) Année 2012
  • 0h16
    Nocturne op 60 : She sleeps on soft last breaths - pour ténor 7 intruments obligés et orchestre à cordes - MARK PADMORE
    Benjamin Brittencompositeur

    Jacqueline Shave : chef d'orchestre, Britten Sinfonia
    Album Mark Padmore Interprète Benjamin Britten Et Gerald Finzi Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU 807552) Année 2012
  • 0h21
    Nocturne op 60 : What is more gentle than a wind in summer - pour ténor 7 intruments obligés et orchestre à cordes - MARK PADMORE
    Benjamin Brittencompositeur

    Jacqueline Shave : chef d'orchestre, Britten Sinfonia
    Album Mark Padmore Interprète Benjamin Britten Et Gerald Finzi Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU 807552) Année 2012
  • 0h24
    Nocturne op 60 : When most I wink then do mine eyes best see - pour ténor 7 intruments obligés et orchestre à cordes - MARK PADMORE
    Benjamin Brittencompositeur

    Jacqueline Shave : chef d'orchestre, Britten Sinfonia
    Album Mark Padmore Interprète Benjamin Britten Et Gerald Finzi Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU 807552) Année 2012
  • 0h29
    Sonate en la min pour violon et piano : Scherzo : Allegro furioso ma non troppo - YEHUDI MENUHIN
    Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur

    Yehudi Menuhin : Violon, Hephzibah Menuhin : Piano
    Album Mozart Elgar Et Vaughan-Williams : Sonates Pour Violon Et Piano Label Warner Classics (0825646777068/17) Année 2016
  • 0h35
    Symphonie n°6 en mi min : 1. Allegro
    Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur

    Andrew Manze : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De Liverpool
    Album Vaughan Williams : Symphonie N°5 Et N°6 Label Pm Classics/onyx (DONY4184) Année 2018
  • 0h42
    Symphonie n°6 en mi min : 2. Moderato
    Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur

    Andrew Manze : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De Liverpool
    Album Vaughan Williams : Symphonie N°5 Et N°6 Label Pm Classics/onyx (DONY4184) Année 2018
  • 0h51
    Symphonie n°6 en mi min : 3. Scherzo : Allegro vivace
    Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur

    Andrew Manze : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De Liverpool
    Album Vaughan Williams : Symphonie N°5 Et N°6 Label Pm Classics/onyx (DONY4184) Année 2018
  • 0h57
    Symphonie n°6 en mi min : 4. Epilogue : Moderato
    Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur

    Andrew Manze : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De Liverpool
    Album Vaughan Williams : Symphonie N°5 Et N°6 Label Pm Classics/onyx (DONY4184) Année 2018
  • 1h07
    3 Shakespeare songs : Over Hill Over Dale - Nigel Short
    Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur

    Tenebrae
    Album Music Of The Spheres : Part Songs Of The British Isles Label Signum Records (SIGCD904) Année 2016
  • 1h08
    Quintette pour piano en la min op 84 : 1. Moderato - Allegro - MARTIN HELMCHEN
    Edward Elgarcompositeur

    Album Elgar : Concerto Pour Violoncelle Et Quintette Avec Piano Label Alpha (192700) Année 2018
  • 1h21
    Quintette pour piano en la min op 84 : 2. Adagio - MARTIN HELMCHEN
    Edward Elgarcompositeur

    Album Elgar : Concerto Pour Violoncelle Et Quintette Avec Piano Label Alpha (192700) Année 2018
