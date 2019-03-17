Les Nuits de France Musique
Dimanche 17 mars 2019
6h 49mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 17 mars 2019

La programmation musicale :
    00:30
    Franz Schubert

    Sonate n°21 en Si bémol Maj op posth D 960 : Molto moderato

    Lars VogtLABEL : AVIMU
    00:53
    Franz Schubert

    Sonate n°21 en Si bémol Maj op posth D 960 : Andante sostenuto

    Lars VogtLABEL : AVIMU
    01:04
    Franz Schubert

    Sonate n°21 en Si bémol Maj op posth D 960 : Scherzo

    Lars VogtLABEL : AVIMU
    01:08
    Franz Schubert

    Sonate n°21 en Si bémol Maj op posth D 960 : Allegro ma non troppo

    Lars VogtLABEL : AVIMU
