Dimanche 17 mars 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 17 mars 2019
La programmation musicale :
00:30
Franz Schubert
Sonate n°21 en Si bémol Maj op posth D 960 : Molto moderatoLars VogtLABEL : AVIMU
00:53
Franz Schubert
Sonate n°21 en Si bémol Maj op posth D 960 : Andante sostenutoLars VogtLABEL : AVIMU
01:04
Franz Schubert
Sonate n°21 en Si bémol Maj op posth D 960 : ScherzoLars VogtLABEL : AVIMU
01:08
Franz Schubert
Sonate n°21 en Si bémol Maj op posth D 960 : Allegro ma non troppoLars VogtLABEL : AVIMU
émission précédentesamedi 16 mars 2019
émission suivantelundi 18 mars 2019