Les Nuits de France Musique
Dimanche 16 décembre 2018
6h 48mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 16 décembre 2018

La programmation musicale :
    00:00
    Joseph Haydn

    Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 101 (L'horloge) : 1. Adagio - Presto

    Joseph Keilberth, Orchestre Symphonique De BambergLABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
    Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 101 (L'horloge) : 1. Adagio - Presto
    00:08
    Joseph Haydn

    Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 101 (L'horloge) : 2. Andante

    Joseph Keilberth, Orchestre Symphonique De BambergLABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
    Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 101 (L'horloge) : 2. Andante
    00:16
    Joseph Haydn

    Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 101 (L'horloge) : 3. Menuetto. Allegretto

    Joseph Keilberth, Orchestre Symphonique De BambergLABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
    Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 101 (L'horloge) : 3. Menuetto. Allegretto
    00:21
    Joseph Haydn

    Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 101 (L'horloge) : 4. Finale. Vivace

    Joseph Keilberth, Orchestre Symphonique De BambergLABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
    Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 101 (L'horloge) : 4. Finale. Vivace
    00:26
    Sandor Veress

    Quatuor à cordes n°1 : 1. Rubato quasi recitativo

    Quatuor DoelenLABEL : CYBELEANNÉE : 2017
    Quatuor à cordes n°1 : 1. Rubato quasi recitativo
    00:34
    Sandor Veress

    Quatuor à cordes n°1 : 2. Andante

    Quatuor DoelenLABEL : CYBELEANNÉE : 2017
    Quatuor à cordes n°1 : 2. Andante
    00:39
    Sandor Veress

    Quatuor à cordes n°1 : 3. Vivo

    Quatuor DoelenLABEL : CYBELEANNÉE : 2017
    Quatuor à cordes n°1 : 3. Vivo
    00:43
    Luciano Berio

    Folk songs : 1. Black is the colour of my true love's hair - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instruments

    Gustavo Dudamel, Orchestre Du Festival De Verbier, Malena ErnmanLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
    Folk songs : 1. Black is the colour of my true love's hair - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instruments
    00:46
    Luciano Berio

    Folk songs : 2. I wonder as I wander - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instruments

    Gustavo Dudamel, Orchestre Du Festival De Verbier, Malena ErnmanLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
    Folk songs : 2. I wonder as I wander - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instruments
    00:47
    Luciano Berio

    Folk songs : 3. Loosin yelav - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instruments

    Gustavo Dudamel, Orchestre Du Festival De Verbier, Malena ErnmanLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
    Folk songs : 3. Loosin yelav - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instruments
    00:50
    Luciano Berio

    Folk songs : 4. Rossignolet du bois - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instruments

    Gustavo Dudamel, Orchestre Du Festival De Verbier, Malena ErnmanLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
    Folk songs : 4. Rossignolet du bois - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instruments
    00:51
    Luciano Berio

    Folk songs : 5. A la femminisca - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instruments

    Gustavo Dudamel, Orchestre Du Festival De Verbier, Malena ErnmanLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
    Folk songs : 5. A la femminisca - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instruments
    00:53
    Luciano Berio

    Folk songs : 6. La donna ideale - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instruments

    Gustavo Dudamel, Orchestre Du Festival De Verbier, Malena ErnmanLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
    Folk songs : 6. La donna ideale - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instruments
    00:54
    Luciano Berio

    Folk songs : 7. Ballo - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instruments

    Gustavo Dudamel, Orchestre Du Festival De Verbier, Malena ErnmanLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
    Folk songs : 7. Ballo - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instruments
    00:56
    Luciano Berio

    Folk songs : 8. Motettu de tristura - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instruments

    Gustavo Dudamel, Orchestre Du Festival De Verbier, Malena ErnmanLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
    Folk songs : 8. Motettu de tristura - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instruments
    00:57
    Luciano Berio

    Folk songs : 9. Malurous qu'o uno fenno - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instruments

    Gustavo Dudamel, Orchestre Du Festival De Verbier, Malena ErnmanLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
    Folk songs : 9. Malurous qu'o uno fenno - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instruments
    00:58
    Luciano Berio

    Folk songs : 10. Lo fiolaire - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instruments

    Gustavo Dudamel, Orchestre Du Festival De Verbier, Malena ErnmanLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
    Folk songs : 10. Lo fiolaire - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instruments
    01:01
    Luciano Berio

    Folk songs : 11. Azerbaijan love song - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instruments

    Gustavo Dudamel, Orchestre Du Festival De Verbier, Malena ErnmanLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2018
    Folk songs : 11. Azerbaijan love song - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instruments
    01:03
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    15 variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Introduction

    Emil GilelsLABEL : FONDAMENTAANNÉE : 2018
    15 variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Introduction
émission précédente
samedi 15 décembre 2018
6h 53mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 15 décembre 2018
émission suivante
lundi 17 décembre 2018
6h 53mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 17 décembre 2018