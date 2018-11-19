Dimanche 16 décembre 2018
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 16 décembre 2018
La programmation musicale :
00:00
Joseph Haydn
Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 101 (L'horloge) : 1. Adagio - PrestoJoseph Keilberth, Orchestre Symphonique De BambergLABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
00:08
Joseph Haydn
Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 101 (L'horloge) : 2. AndanteJoseph Keilberth, Orchestre Symphonique De BambergLABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
00:16
Joseph Haydn
Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 101 (L'horloge) : 3. Menuetto. AllegrettoJoseph Keilberth, Orchestre Symphonique De BambergLABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
00:21
Joseph Haydn
Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 101 (L'horloge) : 4. Finale. VivaceJoseph Keilberth, Orchestre Symphonique De BambergLABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
00:26
Sandor Veress
Quatuor à cordes n°1 : 1. Rubato quasi recitativoQuatuor DoelenLABEL : CYBELEANNÉE : 2017
00:34
Sandor Veress
Quatuor à cordes n°1 : 2. AndanteQuatuor DoelenLABEL : CYBELEANNÉE : 2017
00:39
Sandor Veress
Quatuor à cordes n°1 : 3. VivoQuatuor DoelenLABEL : CYBELEANNÉE : 2017
00:43
Luciano Berio
Folk songs : 1. Black is the colour of my true love's hair - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instrumentsGustavo Dudamel, Orchestre Du Festival De Verbier, Malena ErnmanLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
00:46
Luciano Berio
Folk songs : 2. I wonder as I wander - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instrumentsGustavo Dudamel, Orchestre Du Festival De Verbier, Malena ErnmanLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
00:47
Luciano Berio
Folk songs : 3. Loosin yelav - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instrumentsGustavo Dudamel, Orchestre Du Festival De Verbier, Malena ErnmanLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
00:50
Luciano Berio
Folk songs : 4. Rossignolet du bois - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instrumentsGustavo Dudamel, Orchestre Du Festival De Verbier, Malena ErnmanLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
00:51
Luciano Berio
Folk songs : 5. A la femminisca - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instrumentsGustavo Dudamel, Orchestre Du Festival De Verbier, Malena ErnmanLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
00:53
Luciano Berio
Folk songs : 6. La donna ideale - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instrumentsGustavo Dudamel, Orchestre Du Festival De Verbier, Malena ErnmanLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
00:54
Luciano Berio
Folk songs : 7. Ballo - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instrumentsGustavo Dudamel, Orchestre Du Festival De Verbier, Malena ErnmanLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
00:56
Luciano Berio
Folk songs : 8. Motettu de tristura - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instrumentsGustavo Dudamel, Orchestre Du Festival De Verbier, Malena ErnmanLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
00:57
Luciano Berio
Folk songs : 9. Malurous qu'o uno fenno - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instrumentsGustavo Dudamel, Orchestre Du Festival De Verbier, Malena ErnmanLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
00:58
Luciano Berio
Folk songs : 10. Lo fiolaire - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instrumentsGustavo Dudamel, Orchestre Du Festival De Verbier, Malena ErnmanLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
01:01
Luciano Berio
Folk songs : 11. Azerbaijan love song - pour mezzo-soprano et 7 instrumentsGustavo Dudamel, Orchestre Du Festival De Verbier, Malena ErnmanLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2018
01:03
Ludwig Van Beethoven
15 variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : IntroductionEmil GilelsLABEL : FONDAMENTAANNÉE : 2018
