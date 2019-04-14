Les Nuits de France Musique
Dimanche 14 avril 2019
6h 49mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 14 avril 2019

La programmation musicale :
    00:00
    Georges Bizet

    Feuilles d'album : Adieux de l'hotesse arabe / Pour soprano et piano

    Marie Devellereau, Philippe CassardLABEL : AMBROISIEANNÉE : 2002
    00:04
    Vincent D'indy

    Istar op 42

    Emmanuel Krivine, Orchestre Philharmonique Du LuxembourgLABEL : TIMPANI RECORDSANNÉE : 2006
    00:17
    Camille Saint Saens

    Concerto n°5 en Fa Maj op 103 (L'Egyptien) : Allegro animato

    Martyn Brabbins, Orchestre Symphonique De La Bbc, Louis Schwizgebel-wangLABEL : APARTEANNÉE : 2015
    00:27
    Camille Saint Saens

    Concerto n°5 en Fa Maj op 103 (L'Egyptien) : Andante

    Martyn Brabbins, Orchestre Symphonique De La Bbc, Louis Schwizgebel-wangLABEL : APARTEANNÉE : 2015
    00:38
    Camille Saint Saens

    Concerto n°5 en Fa Maj op 103 (L'Egyptien) : Molto allegro

    Martyn Brabbins, Orchestre Symphonique De La Bbc, Louis Schwizgebel-wangALBUM : CAMILLE SAINT SAENS : CONCERTOS POUR PIANO N°2 ET 5LABEL : APARTEANNÉE : 2015
    00:44
    John Adams

    The death of Klinghoffer : Chorus of the exiled palestinians

    Kent Nagano, Orchestre De L'opera National De Lyon, Choeur De L'opera Royal De Covent GardenLABEL : NONESCHANNÉE : 2000
    00:53
    Claude Debussy

    Images Livre II L 120 (111) : 2. Et la lune descend sur le temple qui fut - pour piano

    Stephen HoughLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 2018
    00:58
    Felicien David

    Le désert : L'entrée au désert (1ère partie) (Choeur)

    Laurence Equilbey, Orchestre De Chambre De Paris, AccentusLABEL : NAIVE RECORDSANNÉE : 2014
