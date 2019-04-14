Dimanche 14 avril 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 14 avril 2019
La programmation musicale :
00:00
Georges Bizet
Feuilles d'album : Adieux de l'hotesse arabe / Pour soprano et pianoMarie Devellereau, Philippe CassardLABEL : AMBROISIEANNÉE : 2002
00:04
Vincent D'indy
Istar op 42Emmanuel Krivine, Orchestre Philharmonique Du LuxembourgLABEL : TIMPANI RECORDSANNÉE : 2006
00:17
Camille Saint Saens
Concerto n°5 en Fa Maj op 103 (L'Egyptien) : Allegro animatoMartyn Brabbins, Orchestre Symphonique De La Bbc, Louis Schwizgebel-wangLABEL : APARTEANNÉE : 2015
00:27
Camille Saint Saens
Concerto n°5 en Fa Maj op 103 (L'Egyptien) : AndanteMartyn Brabbins, Orchestre Symphonique De La Bbc, Louis Schwizgebel-wangLABEL : APARTEANNÉE : 2015
00:38
Camille Saint Saens
Concerto n°5 en Fa Maj op 103 (L'Egyptien) : Molto allegroMartyn Brabbins, Orchestre Symphonique De La Bbc, Louis Schwizgebel-wangALBUM : CAMILLE SAINT SAENS : CONCERTOS POUR PIANO N°2 ET 5LABEL : APARTEANNÉE : 2015
00:44
John Adams
The death of Klinghoffer : Chorus of the exiled palestiniansKent Nagano, Orchestre De L'opera National De Lyon, Choeur De L'opera Royal De Covent GardenLABEL : NONESCHANNÉE : 2000
00:53
Claude Debussy
Images Livre II L 120 (111) : 2. Et la lune descend sur le temple qui fut - pour pianoStephen HoughLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 2018
00:58
Felicien David
Le désert : L'entrée au désert (1ère partie) (Choeur)Laurence Equilbey, Orchestre De Chambre De Paris, AccentusLABEL : NAIVE RECORDSANNÉE : 2014
