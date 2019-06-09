Dimanche 9 juin 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 09 juin 2019
La programmation musicale :
- 0h01Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Quintette avec piano en fa min op 34 : 1. Allegro non troppoQuatuor Hermès, Geoffroy Couteau : Piano, Omer Bouchez : Violon, Elise Liu : Violon, Yung Hsin Lou Chang : Alto (instrument), Anthony Kondo : VioloncelleAlbum Johannes Brahms : Musique De Chambre Avec Piano / Vol 1 Label La Dolce Volta (LDV61D) Année 2019
- 0h16Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Quintette avec piano en fa min op 34 : 2. Andante, un poco adagioQuatuor Hermès, Geoffroy Couteau : Piano, Omer Bouchez : Violon, Elise Liu : Violon, Yung Hsin Lou Chang : Alto (instrument), Anthony Kondo : VioloncelleAlbum Johannes Brahms : Musique De Chambre Avec Piano / Vol 1 Label La Dolce Volta (LDV61D) Année 2019
- 0h24Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Quintette avec piano en fa min op 34 : 3. Scherzo. Allegro - TrioQuatuor Hermès, Geoffroy Couteau : Piano, Omer Bouchez : Violon, Elise Liu : Violon, Yung Hsin Lou Chang : Alto (instrument), Anthony Kondo : VioloncelleAlbum Johannes Brahms : Musique De Chambre Avec Piano / Vol 1 Label La Dolce Volta (LDV61D) Année 2019
- 0h31Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Quintette avec piano en fa min op 34 : 4. Finale. Poco sostenuto - Allegro non troppo - Presto, non troppoQuatuor Hermès, Geoffroy Couteau : Piano, Omer Bouchez : Violon, Elise Liu : Violon, Yung Hsin Lou Chang : Alto (instrument), Anthony Kondo : VioloncelleAlbum Johannes Brahms : Musique De Chambre Avec Piano / Vol 1 Label La Dolce Volta (LDV61D) Année 2019
- 0h42Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Symphonie n°3 en Fa Maj op 90 : 1. Allegro con brioThomas Dausgaard : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre SuedoisAlbum Johannes Brahms : Symphonie N°3 Et Autres Oeuvres Label Bis (BIS2319) Année 2018
- 0h53Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Symphonie n°3 en Fa Maj op 90 : 2. AndanteThomas Dausgaard : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre SuedoisAlbum Johannes Brahms : Symphonie N°3 Et Autres Oeuvres Label Bis (BIS2319) Année 2018
- 1h01Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Symphonie n°3 en Fa Maj op 90 : 3. Poco allegrettoThomas Dausgaard : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre SuedoisAlbum Johannes Brahms : Symphonie N°3 Et Autres Oeuvres Label Bis (BIS2319) Année 2018
- 1h07Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Symphonie n°3 en Fa Maj op 90 : 4. AllegroThomas Dausgaard : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre SuedoisAlbum Johannes Brahms : Symphonie N°3 Et Autres Oeuvres Label Bis (BIS2319) Année 2018
- 1h15Cecile Chaminadecompositeur
Les deux ménétriers W 277 - pour contralto et pianoSarah Laulan : Contralto, Maciej Pikulski : PianoAlbum Les Blasphèmes : Mélodies Fin-De-Siècle Label Fuga Libera (155781) Année 2017
- 1h22Cecile Chaminadecompositeur
Danse païenne op 158 - pour pianoMaciej Pikulski : PianoAlbum Les Blasphèmes : Mélodies Fin-De-Siècle Label Fuga Libera (155781) Année 2017
- 1h27Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Rapsodie en ut min op 53 - pour contralto choeur d'hommes et orchestreThomas Dausgaard : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Suedois, Choeur De La Radio Suedoise, Anna Larsson : ContraltoAlbum Johannes Brahms : Symphonie N°3 Et Autres Oeuvres Label Bis (BIS2319) Année 2018
