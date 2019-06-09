Les Nuits de France Musique
Dimanche 9 juin 2019
6h 49mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 09 juin 2019

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h01
    Quintette avec piano en fa min op 34 : 1. Allegro non troppo - GEOFFROY COUTEAU
    Quatuor Hermès, Geoffroy Couteau : Piano, Omer Bouchez : Violon, Elise Liu : Violon, Yung Hsin Lou Chang : Alto (instrument), Anthony Kondo : Violoncelle
    Album Johannes Brahms : Musique De Chambre Avec Piano / Vol 1 Label La Dolce Volta (LDV61D) Année 2019
  • 0h16
    Quintette avec piano en fa min op 34 : 2. Andante, un poco adagio - GEOFFROY COUTEAU
    Quatuor Hermès, Geoffroy Couteau : Piano, Omer Bouchez : Violon, Elise Liu : Violon, Yung Hsin Lou Chang : Alto (instrument), Anthony Kondo : Violoncelle
    Album Johannes Brahms : Musique De Chambre Avec Piano / Vol 1 Label La Dolce Volta (LDV61D) Année 2019
  • 0h24
    Quintette avec piano en fa min op 34 : 3. Scherzo. Allegro - Trio - GEOFFROY COUTEAU
    Quatuor Hermès, Geoffroy Couteau : Piano, Omer Bouchez : Violon, Elise Liu : Violon, Yung Hsin Lou Chang : Alto (instrument), Anthony Kondo : Violoncelle
    Album Johannes Brahms : Musique De Chambre Avec Piano / Vol 1 Label La Dolce Volta (LDV61D) Année 2019
  • 0h31
    Quintette avec piano en fa min op 34 : 4. Finale. Poco sostenuto - Allegro non troppo - Presto, non troppo - GEOFFROY COUTEAU
    Quatuor Hermès, Geoffroy Couteau : Piano, Omer Bouchez : Violon, Elise Liu : Violon, Yung Hsin Lou Chang : Alto (instrument), Anthony Kondo : Violoncelle
    Album Johannes Brahms : Musique De Chambre Avec Piano / Vol 1 Label La Dolce Volta (LDV61D) Année 2019
  • 0h42
    Symphonie n°3 en Fa Maj op 90 : 1. Allegro con brio
    Thomas Dausgaard : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Suedois
    Album Johannes Brahms : Symphonie N°3 Et Autres Oeuvres Label Bis (BIS2319) Année 2018
  • 0h53
    Symphonie n°3 en Fa Maj op 90 : 2. Andante
    Thomas Dausgaard : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Suedois
    Album Johannes Brahms : Symphonie N°3 Et Autres Oeuvres Label Bis (BIS2319) Année 2018
  • 1h01
    Symphonie n°3 en Fa Maj op 90 : 3. Poco allegretto
    Thomas Dausgaard : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Suedois
    Album Johannes Brahms : Symphonie N°3 Et Autres Oeuvres Label Bis (BIS2319) Année 2018
  • 1h07
    Symphonie n°3 en Fa Maj op 90 : 4. Allegro
    Thomas Dausgaard : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Suedois
    Album Johannes Brahms : Symphonie N°3 Et Autres Oeuvres Label Bis (BIS2319) Année 2018
  • 1h15
    Les deux ménétriers W 277 - pour contralto et piano - SARAH LAULAN
    Sarah Laulan : Contralto, Maciej Pikulski : Piano
    Album Les Blasphèmes : Mélodies Fin-De-Siècle Label Fuga Libera (155781) Année 2017
  • 1h22
    Danse païenne op 158 - pour piano - MACIEJ PIKULSKI
    Maciej Pikulski : Piano
    Album Les Blasphèmes : Mélodies Fin-De-Siècle Label Fuga Libera (155781) Année 2017
  • 1h27
    Rapsodie en ut min op 53 - pour contralto choeur d'hommes et orchestre - ANNA LARSSON
    Thomas Dausgaard : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Suedois, Choeur De La Radio Suedoise, Anna Larsson : Contralto
    Album Johannes Brahms : Symphonie N°3 Et Autres Oeuvres Label Bis (BIS2319) Année 2018
