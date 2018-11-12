Dimanche 9 décembre 2018
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 09 décembre 2018
La programmation musicale :
00:00
Nicolas Rimski-korsakov
Fantaisie sur des themes russes op 33 / Transcription pour violon et orchestreLawrence Foster, Ensemble Abbey Road, Itzhak PerlmanALBUM : A la carteLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1995
00:08
Rachmaninov
Song op.21 no.7Valery Gergiev, Orchestre Du Theatre De Mariinsky, Anna NetrebkoALBUM : NETREBKO ANNA; GERGIEV VALERY / RUSSIAN ALBUMLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 2006
00:11
Serge Rachmaninov
Ne poy krasavitsa pri mne op 4 n°4Valery Gergiev, Orchestre Du Theatre De Mariinsky, Anna NetrebkoALBUM : NETREBKO ANNA; GERGIEV VALERY / RUSSIAN ALBUMLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 2006
00:16
Amy Beach
Trio en la min op 150 : Allegro - pour piano violon et viooloncellePaul BarrittALBUM : Amy Marcy Cheney Beach : Chanson d'amourLABEL : BISANNÉE : 2002
00:20
Amy Beach
Trio en la min op 150 : Lento espressivo - pour piano violon et viooloncellePaul BarrittALBUM : Amy Marcy Cheney Beach : Chanson d'amourLABEL : BISANNÉE : 2002
00:25
Amy Beach
Trio en la min op 150 : Allegro con brio - pour piano violon et viooloncellePaul BarrittALBUM : Amy Marcy Cheney Beach : Chanson d'amourLABEL : BISANNÉE : 2002
00:30
Clara Schumann
3 romances op 22 : Romance en Ré bémol Maj op 22 n°1Christoph RichterALBUM : Romancendres : Clara Schumann et Heinz HolligerLABEL : ECMANNÉE : 2009
00:33
Clara Schumann
3 romances op 22 : Romance en sol min op 22 n°2Christoph RichterALBUM : Romancendres : Clara Schumann et Heinz HolligerLABEL : ECMANNÉE : 2009
00:35
Clara Schumann
3 romances op 22 : Romance en Si bémol Maj op 22 n°3Christoph RichterALBUM : Romancendres : Clara Schumann et Heinz HolligerLABEL : ECMANNÉE : 2009
00:39
Fanny Mendelssohn-hensel
Traum - arrangement pour clarinette et pianoLuigi MagistrelliALBUM : Clarinet repertoire of women composersLABEL : GALLOANNÉE : 2011
00:42
Felix Mendelssohn
Symphonie - cantate n°2 en Si bémol Maj op 52 / Lobgesang / Chant de louanges : Sinfonia : maestoso con motoClaudio Abbado, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, Elizabeth ConnellALBUM : Claudio Abbado dirige Félix MendelssohnLABEL : DGG
00:55
William Walton
The wise virgins : What God hath done is rightly done - pour orchestreLouis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De BirminghamALBUM : William Walton : The bear Façade et The wise virginsLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 2000
00:58
William Walton
The wise virgins : Lord hear my longing - pour orchestreLouis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De BirminghamALBUM : William Walton : The bear Façade et The wise virginsLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 2000
01:00
William Walton
The wise virgins : See what his love can do - pour orchestreLouis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De BirminghamALBUM : William Walton : The bear Façade et The wise virginsLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 2000
émission précédentesamedi 8 décembre 2018
émission suivantelundi 10 décembre 2018