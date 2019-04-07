Les Nuits de France Musique
Dimanche 7 avril 2019
6h 49mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 07 avril 2019

La programmation musicale :
    00:00
    Leonard Bernstein

    Overture

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Jerry HadleyALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
    00:05
    Leonard Bernstein

    Westphalia chorale

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Jerry HadleyALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
    00:06
    Leonard Bernstein

    Life is happiness indeed

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Jerry HadleyALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
    00:09

    CANDIDE : THE BEST OF ALL POSSIBLE WORLDS

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 1991
    00:11
    Leonard Bernstein

    Universal good

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Jerry HadleyALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
    00:12
    Leonard Bernstein

    Oh, happy we

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Jerry HadleyALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
    00:14
    Lourival Silvestre

    Illusion sonore - pour flûte traversière guitare acoustique et violon

    Ensemble ConfluencesALBUM : Guitare plus : Argentine Brésil Colombie / Vol. 33LABEL : MANDALAANNÉE : 1998
    00:25
    Basil Poledouris

    Theology ~ Civilization

    Basil Poledouris, Orchestre De L'academie Sainte Cecile De Rome, Choeur De L'academie Sainte Cecile De Rome, ALBUM : Conan le barbareLABEL : RCAANNÉE : 1982
