Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 07 avril 2019
00:00
Leonard Bernstein
OvertureLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Jerry HadleyALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
00:05
Leonard Bernstein
Westphalia choraleLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Jerry HadleyALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
00:06
Leonard Bernstein
Life is happiness indeedLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Jerry HadleyALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
00:09
CANDIDE : THE BEST OF ALL POSSIBLE WORLDSLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 1991
00:11
Leonard Bernstein
Universal goodLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Jerry HadleyALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
00:12
Leonard Bernstein
Oh, happy weLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Jerry HadleyALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
00:14
Lourival Silvestre
Illusion sonore - pour flûte traversière guitare acoustique et violonEnsemble ConfluencesALBUM : Guitare plus : Argentine Brésil Colombie / Vol. 33LABEL : MANDALAANNÉE : 1998
00:25
Basil Poledouris
Theology ~ CivilizationBasil Poledouris, Orchestre De L'academie Sainte Cecile De Rome, Choeur De L'academie Sainte Cecile De Rome, ALBUM : Conan le barbareLABEL : RCAANNÉE : 1982
