Dimanche 6 octobre 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 06 octobre 2019
La programmation musicale :
- 0h03Aaron Coplandcompositeur
Billy the Kid, Suite : Street in a frontier town - arrangement pour pianoLukas Foss : auteurAlbum A Rhapsody In Blue : The Extraordinary Life Of Oscar Levant / Cd 3 Label Sony Classica (88985471862/3) Année 2018
- 0h04Aaron Coplandcompositeur
Billy the Kid, Suite : Celebration after Billy's capture - arrangement pour pianoLukas Foss : auteurAlbum A Rhapsody In Blue : The Extraordinary Life Of Oscar Levant / Cd 3 Label Sony Classica (88985471862/3) Année 2018
- 0h06George Gershwincompositeur
Prélude pour piano n°1 en Si bémol Maj. Allegro ben ritmato e decisoOscar Levant : PianoAlbum A Rhapsody In Blue : The Extraordinary Life Of Oscar Levant / Cd 2 Label Sony Classica (88985471862/2) Année 2018
- 0h08George Gershwincompositeur
Prélude pour piano n°2 en ut dièse min. Andante con moto e poco rubato (Blue Lullaby)Album A Rhapsody In Blue : The Extraordinary Life Of Oscar Levant / Cd 2 Label Sony Classica (88985471862/2) Année 2018
- 0h11George Gershwincompositeur
Prélude pour piano n°3 en mi bémol min. Allegro ben ritmato e deciso (Spanish prelude)Album A Rhapsody In Blue : The Extraordinary Life Of Oscar Levant / Cd 2 Label Sony Classica (88985471862/2) Année 2018
- 0h12George Gershwincompositeur
Variations sur I got rhythm - pour piano et orchestreMorton Gould : chef d'orchestre, Morton Gould OrchestraAlbum A Rhapsody In Blue : The Extraordinary Life Of Oscar Levant / Cd 1 Label Sony Classica (88985471862/1) Année 2018
- 0h21Federico Mompoucompositeur
Scènes d'enfants - suite pour pianoAlbum A Rhapsody In Blue : The Extraordinary Life Of Oscar Levant / Cd 7 Label Sony Classica (88985471862/7) Année 2018
- 0h27Robert Schumanncompositeur
Kinderszenen op 15 : 7. Traümerei - pour pianoAlbum A Rhapsody In Blue : The Extraordinary Life Of Oscar Levant / Cd 3 Label Sony Classica (88985471862/3) Année 2018
- 0h30Franz Schubertcompositeur
Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944 (La grande) : 1. Andante - Allegro ma non troppoFritz Reiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoAlbum Fritz Reiner Dirige Delius Tchaikovski Et Schubert Label Yves Saint Laurent Studio (YSLT607)
- 0h42Franz Schubertcompositeur
Symphonie n°9 D 944 : 2. [La bande-source de cet enregistrement -unique témoignage de Reiner dans cette oeuvre- est tronquée de plusieurs mesures à partir de 09'01""]Fritz Reiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoAlbum Fritz Reiner Dirige Delius Tchaikovski Et Schubert Label Yves Saint Laurent Studio (YSLT607)
6h 58mn
