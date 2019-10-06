Les Nuits de France Musique
Dimanche 6 octobre 2019
6h 48mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 06 octobre 2019

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h03
    Billy the Kid, Suite : Street in a frontier town - arrangement pour piano - OSCAR LEVANT
    Aaron Coplandcompositeur

    Billy the Kid, Suite : Street in a frontier town - arrangement pour piano

    Lukas Foss : auteur
    Album A Rhapsody In Blue : The Extraordinary Life Of Oscar Levant / Cd 3 Label Sony Classica (88985471862/3) Année 2018
  • 0h04
    Billy the Kid, Suite : Celebration after Billy's capture - arrangement pour piano - OSCAR LEVANT
    Aaron Coplandcompositeur

    Billy the Kid, Suite : Celebration after Billy's capture - arrangement pour piano

    Lukas Foss : auteur
    Album A Rhapsody In Blue : The Extraordinary Life Of Oscar Levant / Cd 3 Label Sony Classica (88985471862/3) Année 2018
  • 0h06
    Prélude pour piano n°1 en Si bémol Maj. Allegro ben ritmato e deciso - OSCAR LEVANT
    George Gershwincompositeur

    Prélude pour piano n°1 en Si bémol Maj. Allegro ben ritmato e deciso

    Oscar Levant : Piano
    Album A Rhapsody In Blue : The Extraordinary Life Of Oscar Levant / Cd 2 Label Sony Classica (88985471862/2) Année 2018
  • 0h08
    Prélude pour piano n°2 en ut dièse min. Andante con moto e poco rubato (Blue Lullaby) - OSCAR LEVANT
    George Gershwincompositeur

    Prélude pour piano n°2 en ut dièse min. Andante con moto e poco rubato (Blue Lullaby)

    Album A Rhapsody In Blue : The Extraordinary Life Of Oscar Levant / Cd 2 Label Sony Classica (88985471862/2) Année 2018
  • 0h11
    Prélude pour piano n°3 en mi bémol min. Allegro ben ritmato e deciso (Spanish prelude) - OSCAR LEVANT
    George Gershwincompositeur

    Prélude pour piano n°3 en mi bémol min. Allegro ben ritmato e deciso (Spanish prelude)

    Album A Rhapsody In Blue : The Extraordinary Life Of Oscar Levant / Cd 2 Label Sony Classica (88985471862/2) Année 2018
  • 0h12
    Variations sur I got rhythm - pour piano et orchestre - OSCAR LEVANT
    George Gershwincompositeur

    Variations sur I got rhythm - pour piano et orchestre

    Morton Gould : chef d'orchestre, Morton Gould Orchestra
    Album A Rhapsody In Blue : The Extraordinary Life Of Oscar Levant / Cd 1 Label Sony Classica (88985471862/1) Année 2018
  • 0h21
    Scènes d'enfants - suite pour piano - OSCAR LEVANT
    Federico Mompoucompositeur

    Scènes d'enfants - suite pour piano

    Album A Rhapsody In Blue : The Extraordinary Life Of Oscar Levant / Cd 7 Label Sony Classica (88985471862/7) Année 2018
  • 0h27
    Kinderszenen op 15 : 7. Traümerei - pour piano - OSCAR LEVANT
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Kinderszenen op 15 : 7. Traümerei - pour piano

    Album A Rhapsody In Blue : The Extraordinary Life Of Oscar Levant / Cd 3 Label Sony Classica (88985471862/3) Année 2018
  • 0h30
    Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944 (La grande) : 1. Andante - Allegro ma non troppo
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944 (La grande) : 1. Andante - Allegro ma non troppo

    Fritz Reiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago
    Album Fritz Reiner Dirige Delius Tchaikovski Et Schubert Label Yves Saint Laurent Studio (YSLT607)
  • 0h42
    Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944 (La grande) : 2. Andante con moto
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Symphonie n°9 D 944 : 2. [La bande-source de cet enregistrement -unique témoignage de Reiner dans cette oeuvre- est tronquée de plusieurs mesures à partir de 09'01""]

    Fritz Reiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago
    Album Fritz Reiner Dirige Delius Tchaikovski Et Schubert Label Yves Saint Laurent Studio (YSLT607)
6h 58mn
émission précédente
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 05 octobre 2019
samedi 5 octobre 2019 Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 05 octobre 2019