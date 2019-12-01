Les Nuits de France Musique
Dimanche 1 décembre 2019
6h 48mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 01 décembre 2019

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h09
    Concerto pour violon op 14 : 2. Andante - CAMILLA WICKS
    Samuel Barbercompositeur

    Concerto pour violon op 14 : 2. Andante

    Sixten Ehrling : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Suedoise, Camilla Wicks : Violon
    Album Camilla Wicks : Concertos et pièces pour violon Label Profil (PH18095)
  • 0h16
    Concerto pour violon op 14 : 3. Presto in moto perpetuo - CAMILLA WICKS
    Samuel Barbercompositeur

    Concerto pour violon op 14 : 3. Presto in moto perpetuo

    Sixten Ehrling : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Suedoise, Camilla Wicks : Violon
    Album Camilla Wicks : Concertos et pièces pour violon Label Profil (PH18095)
  • 0h20
    4 Excursions op 20 : 1. Un poco allegro. Boogie-woogie style - pour piano - SHURA CHERKASSKY
    Samuel Barbercompositeur

    4 excursions op 20 : 1. Un poco allegro. Boogie-woogie style - pour piano

    Shura Cherkassky : Piano
    Album Shura Cherkassky - Piano Masterpieces / CD 6 Label Profil (PH18037-6)
  • 0h23
    4 Excursions op 20 : 2. In slow blues tempo - pour piano - SHURA CHERKASSKY
    Samuel Barbercompositeur

    4 excursions op 20 : 2. In slow blues tempo - pour piano

    Shura Cherkassky : Piano
    Album Shura Cherkassky - Piano Masterpieces / CD 6 Label Profil (PH18037-6)
  • 0h28
    4 Excursions op 20 : 3. Allegretto. Western song with variations over ostinato harmonies - pour piano - SHURA CHERKASSKY
    Samuel Barbercompositeur

    4 excursions op 20 : 3. Allegretto. Western song with variations over ostinato harmonies - pour piano

    Shura Cherkassky : Piano
    Album Shura Cherkassky - Piano Masterpieces / CD 6 Label Profil (PH18037-6)
  • 0h30
    4 Excursions op 20 : 4. Allegro molto. Square dance - pour piano - SHURA CHERKASSKY
    Samuel Barbercompositeur

    4 excursions op 20 : 4. Allegro molto. Square dance - pour piano

    Shura Cherkassky : Piano
    Album Shura Cherkassky - Piano Masterpieces / CD 6 Label Profil (PH18037-6)
  • 0h33
    Sonate pour piano op 1 - SHURA CHERKASSKY
    Alban Bergcompositeur

    Sonate pour piano op 1

    Shura Cherkassky : Piano
    Album Shura Cherkassky - Piano Masterpieces / CD 6 Label Profil (PH18037-6)
  • 0h43
    Bagatelle pour quatuor à cordes op 9 n°1 - ROBERT MANN
    Anton Weberncompositeur

    Bagatelle pour quatuor à cordes op 9 n°1

    Quatuor Juilliard, Robert Mann : Violon, Isidore Cohen : Violon, Raphael Hillyer : Alto (instrument), Claus Adam : Violoncelle
    Album Juilliard String Quartet : The complete RCA recordings 1957-1960 / Cd 7 Label Rca (19075863412/7) Année 2019
  • 0h44
    Bagatelle pour quatuor à cordes op 9 n°2 - ROBERT MANN
    Anton Weberncompositeur

    Bagatelle pour quatuor à cordes op 9 n°2

    Quatuor Juilliard, Robert Mann : Violon, Isidore Cohen : Violon, Raphael Hillyer : Alto (instrument), Claus Adam : Violoncelle
    Album Juilliard String Quartet : The complete RCA recordings 1957-1960 / Cd 7 Label Rca (19075863412/7) Année 2019
  • 0h44
    Bagatelle pour quatuor à cordes op 9 n°3 - ROBERT MANN
    Anton Weberncompositeur

    Bagatelle pour quatuor à cordes op 9 n°3

    Quatuor Juilliard, Robert Mann : Violon, Isidore Cohen : Violon, Raphael Hillyer : Alto (instrument), Claus Adam : Violoncelle
    Album Juilliard String Quartet : The complete RCA recordings 1957-1960 / Cd 7 Label Rca (19075863412/7) Année 2019
  • 0h45
    Bagatelle pour quatuor à cordes op 9 n°4 - ROBERT MANN
    Anton Weberncompositeur

    Bagatelle pour quatuor à cordes op 9 n°4

    Quatuor Juilliard, Robert Mann : Violon, Isidore Cohen : Violon, Raphael Hillyer : Alto (instrument), Claus Adam : Violoncelle
    Album Juilliard String Quartet : The complete RCA recordings 1957-1960 / Cd 7 Label Rca (19075863412/7) Année 2019
  • 0h45
    Bagatelle pour quatuor à cordes op 9 n°5 - ROBERT MANN
    Anton Weberncompositeur

    Bagatelle pour quatuor à cordes op 9 n°5

    Quatuor Juilliard, Robert Mann : Violon, Isidore Cohen : Violon, Raphael Hillyer : Alto (instrument), Claus Adam : Violoncelle
    Album Juilliard String Quartet : The complete RCA recordings 1957-1960 / Cd 7 Label Rca (19075863412/7) Année 2019
  • 0h47
    Bagatelle pour quatuor à cordes op 9 n°6 - ROBERT MANN
    Anton Weberncompositeur

    Bagatelle pour quatuor à cordes op 9 n°6

    Quatuor Juilliard, Robert Mann : Violon, Isidore Cohen : Violon, Raphael Hillyer : Alto (instrument), Claus Adam : Violoncelle
    Album Juilliard String Quartet : The complete RCA recordings 1957-1960 / Cd 7 Label Rca (19075863412/7) Année 2019
  • 0h47
    Tod und Verklärung op 24 (Mort et transfiguration) : 1. Largo - pour orchestre
    Richard Strausscompositeur

    Tod und Verklärung op 24 (Mort et transfiguration) : 1. Largo - pour orchestre

    Arturo Toscanini : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Nbc De New York
    Album Toscanini dirige Richard Strauss Label Pristine Audio (PASC549)
