Dimanche 1 décembre 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 01 décembre 2019
La programmation musicale :
- 0h09Samuel Barbercompositeur
Concerto pour violon op 14 : 2. AndanteSixten Ehrling : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Suedoise, Camilla Wicks : ViolonAlbum Camilla Wicks : Concertos et pièces pour violon Label Profil (PH18095)
- 0h16Samuel Barbercompositeur
Concerto pour violon op 14 : 3. Presto in moto perpetuoSixten Ehrling : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Suedoise, Camilla Wicks : ViolonAlbum Camilla Wicks : Concertos et pièces pour violon Label Profil (PH18095)
- 0h20Samuel Barbercompositeur
4 excursions op 20 : 1. Un poco allegro. Boogie-woogie style - pour pianoShura Cherkassky : PianoAlbum Shura Cherkassky - Piano Masterpieces / CD 6 Label Profil (PH18037-6)
- 0h23Samuel Barbercompositeur
4 excursions op 20 : 2. In slow blues tempo - pour pianoShura Cherkassky : PianoAlbum Shura Cherkassky - Piano Masterpieces / CD 6 Label Profil (PH18037-6)
- 0h28Samuel Barbercompositeur
4 excursions op 20 : 3. Allegretto. Western song with variations over ostinato harmonies - pour pianoShura Cherkassky : PianoAlbum Shura Cherkassky - Piano Masterpieces / CD 6 Label Profil (PH18037-6)
- 0h30Samuel Barbercompositeur
4 excursions op 20 : 4. Allegro molto. Square dance - pour pianoShura Cherkassky : PianoAlbum Shura Cherkassky - Piano Masterpieces / CD 6 Label Profil (PH18037-6)
- 0h33Alban Bergcompositeur
Sonate pour piano op 1Shura Cherkassky : PianoAlbum Shura Cherkassky - Piano Masterpieces / CD 6 Label Profil (PH18037-6)
- 0h43Anton Weberncompositeur
Bagatelle pour quatuor à cordes op 9 n°1Quatuor Juilliard, Robert Mann : Violon, Isidore Cohen : Violon, Raphael Hillyer : Alto (instrument), Claus Adam : VioloncelleAlbum Juilliard String Quartet : The complete RCA recordings 1957-1960 / Cd 7 Label Rca (19075863412/7) Année 2019
- 0h44Anton Weberncompositeur
Bagatelle pour quatuor à cordes op 9 n°2Quatuor Juilliard, Robert Mann : Violon, Isidore Cohen : Violon, Raphael Hillyer : Alto (instrument), Claus Adam : VioloncelleAlbum Juilliard String Quartet : The complete RCA recordings 1957-1960 / Cd 7 Label Rca (19075863412/7) Année 2019
- 0h44Anton Weberncompositeur
Bagatelle pour quatuor à cordes op 9 n°3Quatuor Juilliard, Robert Mann : Violon, Isidore Cohen : Violon, Raphael Hillyer : Alto (instrument), Claus Adam : VioloncelleAlbum Juilliard String Quartet : The complete RCA recordings 1957-1960 / Cd 7 Label Rca (19075863412/7) Année 2019
- 0h45Anton Weberncompositeur
Bagatelle pour quatuor à cordes op 9 n°4Quatuor Juilliard, Robert Mann : Violon, Isidore Cohen : Violon, Raphael Hillyer : Alto (instrument), Claus Adam : VioloncelleAlbum Juilliard String Quartet : The complete RCA recordings 1957-1960 / Cd 7 Label Rca (19075863412/7) Année 2019
- 0h45Anton Weberncompositeur
Bagatelle pour quatuor à cordes op 9 n°5Quatuor Juilliard, Robert Mann : Violon, Isidore Cohen : Violon, Raphael Hillyer : Alto (instrument), Claus Adam : VioloncelleAlbum Juilliard String Quartet : The complete RCA recordings 1957-1960 / Cd 7 Label Rca (19075863412/7) Année 2019
- 0h47Anton Weberncompositeur
Bagatelle pour quatuor à cordes op 9 n°6Quatuor Juilliard, Robert Mann : Violon, Isidore Cohen : Violon, Raphael Hillyer : Alto (instrument), Claus Adam : VioloncelleAlbum Juilliard String Quartet : The complete RCA recordings 1957-1960 / Cd 7 Label Rca (19075863412/7) Année 2019
- 0h47Richard Strausscompositeur
Tod und Verklärung op 24 (Mort et transfiguration) : 1. Largo - pour orchestreArturo Toscanini : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Nbc De New YorkAlbum Toscanini dirige Richard Strauss Label Pristine Audio (PASC549)
6h 58mn
samedi 30 novembre 2019 Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 30 novembre 2019