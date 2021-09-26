Dimanche 26 septembre 2021
Stan Getz & Kenny Barron à Saint-Denis en 1991
Stan Getz & Kenny Barron au festival Banlieues Bleues à Saint-Denis (93) le 08 mars 1991.
Stan Getz et Kenny Barron, un duo magique. A l’issue de ce concert, ils sont repartis chacun de leur côté et ne se sont jamais revus. Stan Getz nous a quittés trois mois plus tard, rattrapé par la maladie. Ce soir-là, il respire à fond et nous offre le meilleur de lui-même. Un testament musical poignant…
Stan Getz (saxophone ténor)
Kenny Barron (piano)
- Night And Day (Cole Porter)
- East Of The Sun (And West Of The Moon) (Brooks Bowman)
- Soul Eyes (Mal Waldron)
- Softly, As In A Morning Sunrise (Sigmund Romberg)
- Body And Soul (Johnny Green)
- Time After Time (Jule Styne)
- Stablemates (Benny Golson)
- People Time (Benny Carter)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Jérôme BadiniProduction
- David JacubowiezRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration