Par Jérôme Badini
les samedis et dimanches à 18hJazz
Dimanche 26 septembre 2021
1h

Stan Getz & Kenny Barron à Saint-Denis en 1991

Stan Getz & Kenny Barron au festival Banlieues Bleues à Saint-Denis (93) le 08 mars 1991.

Stan Getz & Kenny Barron à Saint-Denis en 1991
Kenny Barron & Stan Getz, © Getty / David Redfern, Frans Schellekens

Stan Getz et Kenny Barron, un duo magique. A l’issue de ce concert, ils sont repartis chacun de leur côté et ne se sont jamais revus. Stan Getz nous a quittés trois mois plus tard, rattrapé par la maladie. Ce soir-là, il respire à fond et nous offre le meilleur de lui-même. Un testament musical poignant…

Stan Getz (saxophone ténor)
Kenny Barron (piano)

  • Night And Day (Cole Porter)
  • East Of The Sun (And West Of The Moon) (Brooks Bowman)
  • Soul Eyes (Mal Waldron)
  • Softly, As In A Morning Sunrise (Sigmund Romberg)
  • Body And Soul (Johnny Green)
  • Time After Time (Jule Styne)
  • Stablemates (Benny Golson)
  • People Time (Benny Carter)
